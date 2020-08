Used 2008 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

BMW Portland - Portland / Oregon

ONLY 71,603 Miles! Hardtop trim, Sparkling Silver metallic pnt exterior and Leather Punch Carbon Black interior. WAS $11,999, FUEL EFFICIENT 34 MPG Hwy/26 MPG City! Moonroof, Heated Seats, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels, CD Player, ALL-SEASON TIRES, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION, CONVENIENCE PKG, PREMIUM PKG, COLD WEATHER PKG. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels Bucket Seats, Brake Assist, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG dual pane panoramic pwr sunroof, auto climate control, MINI hifi sound system, CONVENIENCE PKG multi-function sport leather steering wheel, universal garage door opener, KEYLESS-GO comfort access, center armrest, rain sensor & auto headlights, comfort Bluetooth mobile phone prep, 6-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION Steptronic paddles, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated washer jets & heated pwr folding mirrors, ALL-SEASON TIRES. MINI Hardtop with Sparkling Silver metallic pnt exterior and Leather Punch Carbon Black interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 118 HP at 6000 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com says - A marvelous marriage of British character and German know-how, the Mini Cooper is stylish, fun to drive and remarkably good on gas. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 5 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. Great Gas Mileage: 34 MPG Hwy. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Reduced from $11,999. VISIT US TODAY: BMW Portland is focused on providing customers with an honest and simpler buying and service experience. We believe in giving customers straightforward information so that they can make confident decisions. All vehicles are equipped with StarGard priced at $599. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control .

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

32 Combined MPG ( 28 City/ 37 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWMF33588TT63954

Stock: 8TT63954

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-28-2020