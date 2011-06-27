  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(264)
2005 MINI Cooper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • It's a piece of history with modern underpinnings, BMW-engineered suspension and steering, chock-full of comfort and safety features, hatchback utility, free scheduled maintenance for three years/36,000 miles.
  • Not enough horsepower in base model, questionable seat comfort, not much room for passengers and cargo, some low-grade interior materials.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Replete with British charm and German engineering, the born-again 2005 Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults.

Vehicle overview

In 1959, Alec Issigonis designed a vehicle that combined minimal exterior dimensions with a surprising amount of interior space, thanks to a transverse-mounted engine and a boxy shape. Mini's decades-spanning history may be biblical, but it boils down to a car that was affordable, compact, stylish and fun to drive. Sales in the U.S. were limited to the years between 1960 and 1967, but those who have some connection to Europe always seem to harbor some tender recollection of the British icon. Then, as now, Mini had a wide appeal and reached a diverse audience, its style lending itself to artistic interpretations by pop stars, while its price allowed the middle class to own and enjoy it as well. In 1994, BMW acquired the Rover Group, which included the Land Rover, Rover, MG and Mini brands. BMW wanted entry into the lucrative high-end sport-utility market and sought Land Rover as a foothold, but the acquisition proved to be ill-fated. The company unloaded Land Rover to Ford in 2000, but kept Mini around so it could extend its reach into all segments of the marketplace, including that of the economy hatchback. BMW's goal was to retain the Mini's basic philosophies while raising the engineering bar to Bavarian standards. Enter the 2005 Mini Cooper. It merges British heritage and facade with German innards (much like the Windsor royals) in the form of technology and construction. Touted as the Next Big Thing, Mini's clever marketing campaign seems to have reached ubiquity. Although the Cooper is no great performance car and has minimal space for passengers and cargo, it has all of the things that made it so popular in the first place: an accessible price, miniature dimensions for urban convenience and fun -- in both its style and its go-kart handling. Mini is making a bold move for 2005 -- chopping the top off the Cooper. A new convertible Cooper is now available, and successfully takes the "cute" factor to yet another level. With a soft canvas top that can be lowered in just 15 seconds, the Mini convertible combines the fun of open-air driving with the one-of-a-kind style that made it famous. The Mini's soft top also not only folds completely away at the flip of a switch, it can also slide back up to 15 inches at the front for those days when you don't want to go completely topless. And even when you do decide to drop the top, there's still over four cubic feet of cargo space in back (six with the top up) -- not bad for a four-seater that's less than 12 feet long. Allow us to suggest that you option your Mini sparingly -- Coopers are eligible for most BMW-grade content, but even with just a few options, you'll end up with one enjoyable hatchback or convertible.

2005 MINI Cooper models

The endearing little 2005 Mini Cooper is available as either a three-door hatchback or a two-door convertible, and both are available in two versions -- the Cooper and the Cooper S. The base Cooper is outfitted with 15-inch wheels, leatherette upholstery (cloth is a no-cost option), a tilt steering wheel, a centrally mounted speedometer, air conditioning with micron filtration, a six-speaker stereo with CD changer prewiring and power windows, locks and mirrors. The Cooper S adds 16-inch wheels with run-flat performance tires, seat-height adjustment and a leather-wrapped steering wheel; all of these features are available for the base car as well. The extensive options list includes a sport package, leather upholstery and a navigation system. A power-operated top is standard on all convertibles.

2005 Highlights

The big news for the 2005 Mini Cooper is the arrival of the convertible in both regular and S flavors. Stylish as ever, the drop-top Mini seats four and still has a trunk big enough for a few bags. Other changes include slightly revised front and rear fascias and some reworked option choices. The vanity mirrors are no longer illuminated, a universal remote transmitter is now available and a leather-wrapped steering wheel is now standard. The S version gains 5 horsepower and 7 pound-feet of torque, as well as an external temperature display. Both the five- and six-speed manual transmissions feature shorter gearing this year to improve acceleration. A six-speed automatic transmission will become available on the S versions later in the model year.

Performance & mpg

The base car is powered by a 1.6-liter inline four that makes 115 horsepower. This isn't much power by today's standards, but with only 2,300 pounds of car to propel, it's not dreadfully slow. A five-speed manual transmission is standard, and a continuously variable automatic transmission (CVT) with an automanual mode is optional. The sporty Cooper S is aided by a supercharger, allowing it to pump out 168 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual gearbox is standard, with a six-speed automatic optional. For those who need more performance, Mini offers the dealer-installed John Cooper Works package, which increases output to 200 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque.

Safety

All Minis come with four-wheel antilock disc brakes assisted by Electronic Brakeforce Distribution and Cornering Brake Control. The S model also includes traction control, and should you equip either model with the Sport Package, you'll get Dynamic Stability Control. Other standard safety features include a flat-tire monitor, side airbags for front occupants and head curtain airbags for the front and rear. The convertible version features fixed roll bars perched just behind the rear seat. In government crash tests, the 2005 Mini Cooper hatchback earned four stars (out of five) for frontal impacts and four stars for side impacts involving front occupants. In IIHS frontal offset crash testing, the Cooper was named a "Best Pick" among small cars.

Driving

You can expect lively handling from either 2005 Mini Cooper, as the cars borrow suspension bits from the current BMW 3 Series. Additionally, the more performance-oriented Cooper S gets reinforced antiroll bars and firmer springs -- its setup may be too stiff for some, but enthusiasts will love its tight reflexes around corners. Engine power is modest in both Coopers, but they get by just fine in traffic and the Cooper S loves to rev.

Interior

The Cooper's petite cabin looks stylish with its metallic trim, tubular structures and Frisbee-size speedometer in the center of the dash. Although everything looks good, some of the plastics used are low in quality. Passenger and cargo space is predictably tight -- there's just 5.6 cubic feet of cargo capacity with the rear seats in use for the hatchback. Amazingly, the convertible has roughly the same amount of cargo space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 MINI Cooper.

5(86%)
4(10%)
3(3%)
2(0%)
1(1%)
4.8
264 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Fun to drive when I can
JaeC,10/13/2010
First off, this is a very fun car to drive. The wheels always sticks to the road and the supercharger helps with instant push on road. BMW has done a great job putting the car together but also failed horribly on some parts. German engineering is seen and felt every where, for better or for worse. (See 'Suggested Improvements')
Love after test drive
LoveMINI,02/26/2010
I spent extensive time researching MINI models and years, contacting dealerships, and ended up finding the perfect MINI from a private seller down the street. I spend an extensive amount of time driving due to work and a long-distance relationship, and have never been disappointed. I am a careful driver and take good care of my car, but made the mistake of using summer performance tires throughout the Wisconsin winter...still handled fabulously! There really is nothing this little car can't do; I read through thousands of reviews before purchasing, and while the dealership inconvenience and fairly high prices for repair remain true, I have had little to no problems otherwise
Cute Car, Expensive up keep
redthirteen,11/16/2010
I love the look of the Mini. I love driving the mini it actually makes driving in traffic fun. But once you have to fix something on your mini, it can be very expensive. Once your car is out of warranty, Mini USA refuses to take any responsibility for their cars. They will not fix even a manufacturers defect, and cover themselves by saying it is out of the 3 year warranty. They are cute cars but are not made to last.
i luv my mini*
mini-bmw,11/20/2010
i bought my mini s when he was 5 years old w/65k on him. no problems w/ole mini, 10k miles & 8 months later. we seem thirstier than usual in regards to drinking oil & water-no leaks found. the mini people are more expensive than others, but it's German. the BMW feel is felt throughout- quality, handling, throttle, & performance overall. its true w/the German autos; the harder you drive em, the better they perform. the kick down is nice-no problems passing others. holds the road well, rain or shine. i've had none of the issues others have mentioned. i dont think the mini was meant for stop & go traffic, it likes to run the roads. unlike others, i keep up on my maintenance. more than oil changes.
Features & Specs

MPG
22 city / 29 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
168 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
24 city / 32 hwy
Seats 4
5-speed manual
Gas
115 hp @ 6000 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More About This Model

Anyone remember a sappy yet touching Disney cartoon called "Susie, the Little Blue Coupe"? The story begins when Susie is spotted in a showroom window and purchased on the spot. We watch the nimble subcompact chug home from the dealership, presumably guided by the hands of the adoring new owner (whom we never see behind the car's beaming front fascia). As the miles pile up, though, Susie's enthusiasm for life wanes as she falls into disrepair (whether this is due to owner neglect or the natural automotive aging process, we're never sure). Death appears imminent for the tired blue heap, until a young car shopper spies Susie in a junkyard and decides to give her a new lease on life complete with performance mods. The last time we see Susie she's racing around town — top down and more radiant than ever.

In the three years since the Mini Cooper's introduction, the spunky hatchback has hardly had enough time to grow old and tired. Minis spend the least amount of time sitting on dealer lots of any brand of vehicle sold in the U.S. — and their eventual owners don't appear the least bit inclined to neglect their cars. Nevertheless, a select group of Coopers have opted for cosmetic surgery in 2005, trading in the confinement of a fixed roof for the freedom of a retractable soft top. And as we learned on a late summer morning, these convertible Minis are just as easy to love.

The creation of a topless Mini has always been in the plans, company officials noted, pointing to the hatchback's perfectly horizontal beltline. The convertible's soft top follows the roof lines of the hatchback, preserving the characteristic, boxy Cooper profile. In spite of the effort that went into the design of the canvas top, Mini officials insist that owners should make every effort to avoid driving with the top up. All Cooper convertibles will be delivered with their tops down, and new owners will be asked to sign a "contract" in which they agree to leave the top down 90 percent of the time. It's all a marketing strategy, of course, but really, what's the point of buying a convertible if you're going to remain hidden away under the top on mild sunny days?

The top, by the way, is completely power-operated (with no latches to fumble with) regardless of whether you choose the regular Cooper or the speedier Cooper S model. Should cooler weather mandate a certain amount of protection but not a fully closed-in experience, the top can retract 16 inches to provide a "sunroof" for the driver and front passenger.

Often, the driving experience suffers when convertibles are built from coupe bodies, as a significant amount of rigidity is lost when you take away the fixed top. Fortunately, Mini's parent company, BMW, has had considerable success at putting this rigidity back into its coupe-derived convertibles — the topless 3 Series is probably the most structurally rigid car in its class. So, too, is the Mini convertible. The Cooper's suspension was completely retuned for the drop top, and strut braces were fitted to help it resist cowl shake. For safety's sake, the convertible also has reinforced A-pillars and aluminum roll hoops — a less unsightly alternative to the prominent "basket handle" on convertibles like the PT Cruiser, Mini designers felt.

We spent most of the day in a regular Cooper convertible, which unlike all of the test hatchbacks we've driven, did not have the Sport Package. As such, it wore skinny 175/65R15 tires and had the standard suspension settings. A sport suspension is optional on the Cooper drop top and standard on the Cooper S version, though it's still not as stiff as the sport tuning on the hatchback now dubbed "sport plus."

The transition from hatchback to convertible also caused a 175-pound weight gain. That doesn't sound like much, but bear in mind that the standard Cooper doesn't have a lot of power to spare. Its 1.6-liter four-cylinder makes just 115 horsepower and 111 pound-feet of torque, putting it behind most economy cars. Engineers did shorten up the transmission gearing for both the base car's five-speed manual and the S version's six-speed this year to improve midrange acceleration.

Although eager to take the wheel of this Cooper painted "Hot Orange" (an exclusive convertible color, along with "Cool Blue") with black rally stripes, we had our doubts about its entertainment value. Turns out we needn't have worried. The non-sport Cooper has a surprisingly firm ride and can find its way down a twisty road with all the gumption of a Cooper S. Naturally, we'd be inclined to put on a larger set of tires with shorter sidewalls to sharpen up its reflexes. But as it is, the base Cooper drop top is a responsive handler with good steering feel, easily modulated brakes and almost no cowl shake. Add warm, sunny weather and sparsely traveled roads to this open-air scenario, and you can see why this will go down as one of our all-time favorite days.

We definitely wouldn't mind a little extra power in the regular-strength Cooper convertible, though. Low-end torque is meager and, with the manual transmission, it takes some work to drive even just around town. Of course, when you're ready to drive the car hard, the manual gearbox is the only way to go. The 1.6-liter likes to rev and provided you don't mind frequent shifting, you can keep it in its power band when coming out of corners. Ideal pedal spacing and a mostly precise shifter make downshifts fun to execute just before diving into a tight turn. Through it all, the sounds coming from under the hood aren't exactly melodic, but acceleration is adequate overall. Mini claims a 0-to-60-mph time of 8.9 seconds for the Cooper convertible.

As is the case with the hatchback, most convertible buyers will prefer the extra-strength Cooper S rated for 168 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. There's still not a lot to work with off the line, but the payoff is a lot bigger when you wind out the supercharged 1.6-liter. Not only is there more power waiting for you above 4,000 rpm, you never get tired of listening to the supercharger spool up. The company claims a 0-60 time of 7 seconds flat for the topless Cooper S.

The "Cool Blue" S drop top we drove wore the standard 16-inch wheels and 195/55R16 all-season run-flat tires. Although the handling was noticeably tighter in the corners, the ride quality was still comfortable — well, at least it was until we encountered a couple of two-lane roads ravaged by Minnesota winters.

Both of the Coopers we drove were fitted with a wind blocker (a dealer-installed option), and with the windows down, this made for a delightful open-air experience — just enough breeze but not too much. Roll up the windows and you can hardly tell you're in a convertible, which is fine for winter driving but stifling on an 80-degree day. Unfortunately, the only time we experienced what it would be like without the wind blocker was when our co-driver put it down for a few seconds as we motored along at 80 mph under a cool morning fog — it was turbulent to say the least. We do expect that owners will get along fine without the blocker at lower speeds and in warmer temperatures, a good thing because no one can sit in the backseat when it's installed. We'll wait until we conduct a full test of a Cooper convertible before delivering a verdict.

Visibility is not a particularly strong point of Mini's convertible. You expect to be able to see easily in all directions when a convertible's top is down, but the Cooper's rear head restraints and roll hoops come up high in back. The soft top then folds back over the rear deck, closing up the space in between them. The result is a fine view out the front but a partially obstructed view out back. When the top is up, there's a small viewing space out the rear glass, but the corner blind spots are significant and the side mirrors are no larger than those of the hatchback. It's nothing you can't get used to, but first-time drivers should use extra care when changing lanes.

Driving a convertible usually means that you forfeit most usable cargo space (making it tough to take off on spontaneous road trips), but Mini designers took a creative approach to this dilemma. The rear hatch now opens down like a tailgate (rather than up as on the PT Cruiser convertible), providing better access to items stowed in back. Additionally, there's a secondary gate around the base of the soft top that can be propped open (like a clamshell) to allow the loading of larger items. The main cargo area measures just 4.2 cubic feet (5.8 when the top is up), though we could see that it was large enough to accommodate our rollerboard carry-on bag. Fold down the 50/50-split rear seats and you've got over 21 cubic feet of space to fill up.

Inside the cockpit, all the familiar Mini elements are in place, including the pie plate-sized speedometer, tiny center stack controls and funky manual seat adjustments. There is, however, a new three-spoke steering wheel with faux aluminum trim on each of its spokes. Although this wheel is sportier in appearance than the two-spoke design in the hatchbacks, the optional steering wheel buttons for cruise and audio functions are smaller and harder to use.

Seat comfort ranges from "comfortable for most" in the front to "best for kids" in the back. Adults will be fine in the backseat for short distances, though as in other convertibles, it's apt to feel a bit claustrophobic with the top up. We didn't get to try it out for ourselves, though, so we'll have to get back to you on this one.

With a base price of $21,500 for the regular Cooper and $24,950 for the S version, buying a drop-top Mini is still an economical proposition if you keep the options in check. Company officials say that they expect the convertible to account for 30 percent of all Cooper sales. That translates to about 10,000 to 14,000 annually. We could encourage you to make your way to the nearest Mini dealer to take a test-drive, but something tells us that most of you are already on the waiting list.

Used 2005 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2005 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback, Cooper Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 5M), S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 MINI Cooper Base is priced between $4,747 and$4,747 with odometer readings between 99381 and99381 miles.
  • The Used 2005 MINI Cooper S is priced between $5,995 and$5,995 with odometer readings between 121455 and121455 miles.

Which used 2005 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2005 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $4,747 and mileage as low as 99381 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2005 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $25,479.

Find a used MINI for sale - 8 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $14,742.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $23,023.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 1 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $12,443.

