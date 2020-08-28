Used 2009 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 94,376 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,175$1,390 Below Market
- 63,230 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Lease
$8,135$846 Below Market
- 75,806 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,595$1,086 Below Market
- 87,047 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,699$1,054 Below Market
- 70,137 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,495
- 100,500 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$7,500$557 Below Market
- 95,295 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,995$524 Below Market
- 91,147 miles
$6,990$447 Below Market
- 109,736 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,488$514 Below Market
- 89,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,488$255 Below Market
- 87,037 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$12,099
- 78,258 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$7,916$314 Below Market
- 77,403 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,971
- 175,961 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$4,409
- 79,978 miles
$9,599
- 43,590 miles
$8,999
- 69,317 milesDelivery Available*
$11,590
- 83,039 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$9,111
lorri636,02/19/2012
I have a 2009 Cooper S with automatic transmission. It's a fun car to drive, but goes in to have work done about every 6 months. It's had multiple problems with misfiring, carbon build up, timing belt replaced at 24,000 miles, electronic sensor issues. I'll probably keep it until the warranty is up and then trade it. Will never buy a Mini again.
* Delivery of any kind does not apply to Alaska and Hawaii. Contact the dealer for delivery details, restrictions and costs.