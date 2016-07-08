Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

127 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Cooper Clubman Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    60,889 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    36,865 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $13,994

    $3,242 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Red
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    63,734 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease

    $14,579

    $1,225 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    23,101 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $15,377

    $426 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    33,764 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease

    $14,999

    $1,185 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Purple
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    58,898 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $14,990

    $1,137 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Black
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    13,365 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $16,998

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    14,395 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,320

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Purple
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    43,394 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $14,991

    $929 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    28,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $17,995

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    47,911 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,698

    $867 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    25,302 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,691

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Gray
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    30,777 miles

    $17,613

    $389 Below Market
    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    78,625 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,400

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    51,686 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $13,985

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    14,799 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use

    $16,418

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman in Light Blue
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

    20,347 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,998

    Details
  • 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Blue
    used

    2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    39,826 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $15,772

    $455 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Clubman searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 127 listings
  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper Clubman
  4. Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman

Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman
Overall Consumer Rating
4.85 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 5 reviews
  • 5
    (80%)
  • 4
    (20%)
Better than the critics say
Tom,08/07/2016
4dr Hatchback (1.5L 3cyl Turbo 6M)
I have had this for 3 months. I got the base model with the sunroof and 6 speed manual. The car listed for $27,000 and I bought it for $21,500, including a $1000 rebate. I looked at other cars such as a Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Kia Optima and they would not discount their cars nearly as much. For the price I paid the car is a great value. It is a premium car. Come standard with 2 zone climate control, blue tooth, sirius radio, alloy wheels, premium vinyl soft touch materials. I get and average of 38 mpg on a tank with 70% high way driving and 30% city driving. I took a 1700 mile trip and averaged 42 mpg for the trip. On the 1700 mile drive, the seats were very comfortable. Much more so than our Dodge Grand Caravan or the Chrysler 300 premium I recently rented. The bluetooth is very easy to setup and the call sound quality is much better than the VW CC I had prior. The only complaint is the knob control for the radio, bluetooth, etc. is not super intuitive and takes a little to learn it. Once I learned it, it is great, but my wife, who rarely drives it, is struggling to learn it. The Chrysler 300's interface is outstanding. I am 6'4" and 300+ pounds an the car is very comfortable, more so than the VW CC or the Chrysler 300. The car is pretty quiet on the road. I feel, for the $21,500 I paid for it, it is a premium small car, unique and a great value. I change cars every 18 months (just cause I want too) and this is already one of my favorites.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
MINI
Cooper Clubman
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Drivetrain
to

Related MINI Cooper Clubman info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings