Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

I have had this for 3 months. I got the base model with the sunroof and 6 speed manual. The car listed for $27,000 and I bought it for $21,500, including a $1000 rebate. I looked at other cars such as a Civic, Hyundai Elantra, and Kia Optima and they would not discount their cars nearly as much. For the price I paid the car is a great value. It is a premium car. Come standard with 2 zone climate control, blue tooth, sirius radio, alloy wheels, premium vinyl soft touch materials. I get and average of 38 mpg on a tank with 70% high way driving and 30% city driving. I took a 1700 mile trip and averaged 42 mpg for the trip. On the 1700 mile drive, the seats were very comfortable. Much more so than our Dodge Grand Caravan or the Chrysler 300 premium I recently rented. The bluetooth is very easy to setup and the call sound quality is much better than the VW CC I had prior. The only complaint is the knob control for the radio, bluetooth, etc. is not super intuitive and takes a little to learn it. Once I learned it, it is great, but my wife, who rarely drives it, is struggling to learn it. The Chrysler 300's interface is outstanding. I am 6'4" and 300+ pounds an the car is very comfortable, more so than the VW CC or the Chrysler 300. The car is pretty quiet on the road. I feel, for the $21,500 I paid for it, it is a premium small car, unique and a great value. I change cars every 18 months (just cause I want too) and this is already one of my favorites.

