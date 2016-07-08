Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 60,889 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,995
BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.� *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C58G2B28522
Stock: G2B28522
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 36,865 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$13,994$3,242 Below Market
Brandon Mitsubishi - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Keyless Entry/Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C51G2E30296
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,734 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$14,579$1,225 Below Market
Jim Browne Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram of Tampa Bay - Tampa / Florida
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C59G2E47855
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 23,101 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$15,377$426 Below Market
Quality Auto Center of Ramsey - Ramsey / New Jersey
S 1 Owner Steptronic Automatic Transmission . Quality Auto Center is honored to present a wonderful example of pure vehicle design... this 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S only has 23,101mi on it and could potentially be the vehicle of your dreams!ENTERTAINMENT * Audio Theft Deterrent * Integrated Roof Diversity Antenna * Satellite Radio Preparation * 6 Speakers * Radio: Mini Connected * Radio W/seek-scan, Compatible Remote Cd, Clock, Speed Compensated Volume Control, Aux Audio Input Jack, Steering Wheel Controls, Radio Data System And External Memory Control EXTERIOR * Front License Plate Bracket * Wheels: 17 X 7.5 Vent Spoke Silver Alloy -inc: Style 518 * Body-colored Front Bumper * Body-colored Rear Bumper * Tires: P225/45 R17 Runflat * Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers W/heated Jets * Black Grille W/chrome Surround * Light Tinted Glass * Fully Automatic Aero-composite Halogen Daytime Running Headlamps W/delay-off * Black Fender Flares * Fully Galvanized Steel Panels * Lip Spoiler * Chrome Side Windows Trim, Chrome Front Windshield Trim And Chrome Rear Window Trim * Fixed Rear Window W/fixed Interval Wiper And Defroster * Tailgate/rear Door Lock Included W/power Door Locks * Front Fog Lamps * Chrome Door Handles * Body-colored Power Heated Side Mirrors W/manual Folding * Split Swing-out Rear Cargo Access * Perimeter/approach Lights * Clearcoat Paint INTERIOR * Driver And Passenger Visor Vanity Mirrors W/driver And Passenger Illumination And Driver Auxiliary Mirror * Cruise Control W/steering Wheel Controls * Analog Display * Carpet Floor Trim * Front Seats W/leatherette Back Material And Manual Driver Lumbar * Power Rear Windows And Fixed 3rd Row Windows * Trip Computer * Front Sport Seats * Driver Foot Rest * Illuminated Glove Box * Outside Temp Gauge * Systems Monitor * Day-night Rearview Mirror * Cargo Space Lights * Power Fuel Flap Locking Type * Passenger Seat Height Adjustment * Hvac -inc: Underseat Ducts * 8-way Passenger Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Fore/aft Movement, Cushion Extension And Manual Lumbar Support * Front Center Armrest * Leatherette Gear Shift Knob * Interior Trim -inc: Simulated Carbon Fiber Instrument Panel Insert, Metal-look Door Panel Insert And Chrome/metal-look Interior Accents * Rigid Cargo Cover * Fob Controls -inc: Trunk/hatch/tailgate And Windows * Engine Immobilizer * Manual Adjustable Front Head Restraints And Manual Adjustable Rear Head Restraints * 60-40 Folding Bench Front Facing Fold Forward Seatback Rear Seat * Front Map Lights * Sport Leather Steering Wheel * Delayed Accessory Power * Front Cupholder * Rear Cupholder * Full Floor Console W/covered Storage, Mini Overhead Console And 1 12v Dc Power Outlet * 2 Seatback Storage Pockets * Covered Dashboard Storage, Refrigerated/cooled Box Located In The Glovebox, Driver / Passenger And Rear Door Bins * Air Filtration * Mini 6.5 Visual Boost Screen * Sensatec Leatherette Upholstery * Power 1st Row Windows W/front And Rear 1-touch Up/down * Full Carpet Floor Covering -inc: Carpet Front And Rear Floor Mats * Manual Air Conditioning * Fade-to-off Interior Lighting * Gauges -inc: Speedometer, Odometer, Tachometer, Trip Odometer And Trip Computer * Remote Keyless Entry W/integrated Key Transmitter, 2 Door Curb/courtesy And Illuminated Entry * Enhanced Usb & Bluetooth * Full Cloth Headliner * Manual Tilt/telescoping Steering Column * Proximity Key For Push Button Start Only * Power Door Locks W/autolock Feature * 1 12v Dc Power Outlet * 8-way Driver Seat -inc: Manual Recline, Height Adjustment, Cushion Extension, Fore/aft Movement And Manual Lumb The MINI Cooper Clubman S is economically and environmentally smart. MINI clearly delivers on its promise to provide a fuel-efficient vehicle that has the great qualities you need in a vehicle. In addition to being well-cared for, this MINI Cooper Clubman has very low mileage making it a rare find. There are many vehicles on the market but if you are looking for a vehicle that will per
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C57G2E47692
Stock: 11003
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 33,764 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
$14,999$1,185 Below Market
Florida Fine Cars - Hollywood / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. FINANCING AVAILABLE!!, FULLY SERVICED!!, Se habla espan ol!!, WE ACCEPT ALL TRADE-INS!!, BBB Accredited A+, 6 Speakers, Alloy wheels, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardon Logic 7 Digital Surround, Heated door mirrors, Knee airbag, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5 Visual Boost Screen, Outside temperature display, Panoramic Moonroof, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Premium Package, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Spoiler, Tilt steering wheel. Gray 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman FWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic I325/34 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: EdmundsFlorida Fine Cars has over +1700 vehicles in stock and works with more Banks to help give you as many options as possible. All locations are BBB Accredited; BBB Rating: A+. Come in person or call ahead to set an appointment for a test drive. Buy online and get a car on your time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C53G2E31059
Stock: 107453
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2019
- 58,898 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$14,990$1,137 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet Dadeland - Miami / Florida
Recent Arrival! 2016 MINI Cooper S Clubman in Pure Burgundy Metallic vehicle highlights include, **NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS**, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, **LEATHER**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MULTI-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL**, **BACK UP CAMERA**, ** MULTI FUNCTION STEERING WHEELS**, **KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**. Pure Burgundy Metallic 2016 MINI Cooper S Clubman FWDAwards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyWe offer preferred pricing and VIP service to you directly through the Internet department. If you are looking for The NO Hassle Approach with No Back and Forth, then for More information about our low prices and or factory incentives please visit us at www.bomninchevrolet.com or contact us at 877.351.7065 We offer you the best service with the lowest price and the best selection guaranteed.Reviews: * Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C51G2B31141
Stock: P50033A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 13,365 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$16,998
Preferred Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Haven / Michigan
Absolute Black Metallic 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman FWD 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I-3, Heated Leather Seats, Panoramic Moonroof. ONE OWNER AND NO ACCIDENTS. GO TO PREFERRED CHEVY 1701 S BEACON IN GRAND HAVEN. CALL CHEVY PREOWNED SALES 1-888-683-9819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C50G2E29611
Stock: B12052
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 14,395 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,320
Baja Auto Sales West - Las Vegas / Nevada
Come see this 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman 4DR HB. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This MINI Cooper Clubman comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy -inc: Style 494, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/55 R16 Runflat, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, and Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C58G2E29971
Stock: B10248
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-08-2019
- 43,394 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$14,991$929 Below Market
Michaels Autos - Orlando / Florida
FINANCING AVAILABLE FOR ALL TYPES OF CREDIT. WE PAY TOP DOLLAR FOR YOUR TRADE. CALL OR E-MAIL TODAY FOR MORE INFORMATION OR VISIT US AT 7040 EAST COLONIAL DRIVE IN ORLANDO. YOU CAN ALSO CHAT LIVE WITH US ONLINE AT www.mikeauto.net. Michaels Autos... DRIVE GOOD - FEEL GOOD. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C51G2E31240
Stock: 12091
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 28,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$17,995$367 Below Market
Wide World BMW - Spring Valley / New York
Recent Arrival! FWD ***ACCIDENT FREE CAR FAX***, MANUAL TRANSMISSION!!! Auto-Dimming Interior & Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Package, Dynamic Damper Control, Heated Front Seats, LED Fog Lights, LED Headlights, Rear Spoiler, Sport Package, Wheels: 18" x 8.0" Star Spoke Black Alloy. Cooper S Clubman Odometer is 12623 miles below market average! Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Reviews: * Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C52G2B31956
Stock: U8332
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-27-2020
- 47,911 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,698$867 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Mesa - Mesa / Arizona
Black Pearl; Cloth/Leatherette Upholstery Blazing Red Metallic Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle was engineered to be both economically and environmentally friendly with exceptional fuel efficiency. It's not often you find just the vehicle you are looking for AND with low mileage. This is your chance to take home a gently used and barely driven MINI Cooper Clubman. Know exactly what you're getting when you take home this MINI Cooper Clubman as past service records are included. This impeccably built MINI Cooper Clubman comes with a plethora of added features that have made this vehicle a unique find. These options will simply amplify the experience of owning and driving this wonderfully crafted MINI. More information about the 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman: MINI has always brought a premium feel to the compact car segment. While the Clubman may be small by wagon standards, it offers a lot of personality. MINI is known for offering a lot of customization options, meaning no two Clubmans are quite alike. In either powertrain, the MINI brings the fun of driving into every trip, yet maintaining strong fuel economy numbers. Prices start at just over $24,000. Strengths of this model include strong fuel economy, quirky barn door cargo access, fun to drive, and Adorable small-car looks All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C52G2E31554
Stock: G2E31554
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 25,302 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,691
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2016 MINI Cooper ClubmanMoonwalk Gray Semi-Metallic 2016 MINI 4D Wagon Cooper Clubman 6-Speed Automatic Steptronic 1.5L I-3 FWDOdometer is 18315 miles below market average!Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) StudyReviews: * Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: EdmundsWelcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C52G2B28659
Stock: B28659
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 30,777 miles
$17,613$389 Below Market
Hunter Subaru - Hendersonville / North Carolina
We take great honor in being your choice dealership and your safety and well-being is our top priority. Each store, in addition to the normal cleaning schedule, are conducting hourly wipe downs with sanitizer throughout the entire dealership, vehicles are being cleaned and wrapped, and we have asked employees to suspend handshakes and physical contact with our guests. You can always visit our website and see all the steps we are taking to protect our employees and our customers. Hunter is offering Free Pick Up and Delivery for test drives and purchases - just give us a call to have a sanitized vehicle brought to you. Don't worry, smiles and great customer service are still here! *BACK UP CAMERA*, *BLUETOOTH*, *HEATED SEATS*, *LEATHER*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *HARMON KARDON AUDIO*, Located near Asheville, Hendersonville, and Greenville!!!, Cooper S Clubman, 4D Wagon, 6 Speakers, AM/FM radio, Steering wheel mounted audio controls. Moonwalk Gray Semi-MetallicClean CARFAX.Hunter Automotive Group's Purpose, Cause, and Passion is striving to improve the quality of life for everyone we touch by adhering to our core values. We will serve you with integrity. We will always strive for improvement and never settle for just good enough. We expect to work hard because it illuminates our character. We will serve you with a positive attitude and look for the opportunities in every situation. Hunter has been selling and servicing vehicles in Western North Carolina for over 77 years. Hunter has served more than 350,000 satisfied customers. Our Family and staff truly care about you and your experience.2016 MINI Cooper S Clubman
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C53G2E47821
Stock: C02647B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-18-2020
- 78,625 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,400
Nissan of McKinney - Mckinney / Texas
Clean CARFAX. Blazing Red Metallic 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman Heated Front Seats, **SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, Alloy / Aluminum Wheels, Auto-Dimming Interior Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Package, Heated Front Seats, Remote keyless entry. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Serving McKinney, Dallas, Fort Worth, Richardson, Frisco, Plano and DFW area! Great selection of Nissan cars, trucks, SUV and Van models for sale. Pre Owned cars, trucks, SUV, Van, Mini Van, available at Nissan of McKinney. Shipping available for customers outside the DFW Metroplex. Call today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C5XG2E31320
Stock: G2E31320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 51,686 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$13,985
Vista BMW Coconut Creek - Coconut Creek / Florida
Your time is valuable. We believe in aggressively pricing our inventory at fair market value. NO HAGGLING NECESSARY. One price + taxes and fees...2016 MINI Cooper Clubman Melting Silver Metallic MSRP:$28,700, Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, Heated Front Seats, MINI Yours Fiber Alloy Illuminated Interior Style, Panoramic Moonroof, Premium Package, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Split Fold-Down-Rear Seat. CARFAX One-Owner.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study For Sale Premium Package (Comfort Access Keyless Entry, harman/kardon® Logic 7® Digital Surround, and Panoramic Moonroof), Heated Front Seats, MINI Yours Fiber Alloy Illuminated Interior Style, Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscription, Split Fold-Down-Rear Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5" Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, and Variably intermittent wipers For Sale. Reviews:* Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C56G2B34853
Stock: B18695
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-09-2020
- 14,799 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$16,418
Newport Motors - Las Vegas / Nevada
Come see this 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman 4DR HB. Its Automatic transmission and Intercooled Turbo Premium Unleaded I-3 1.5 L/91 engine will keep you going. This MINI Cooper Clubman comes equipped with these options: Wheels: 16" x 6.5" Loop Spoke Silver Alloy -inc: Style 494, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual, Tires: P195/55 R16 Runflat, Tailgate/Rear Door Lock Included w/Power Door Locks, Systems Monitor, Strut Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sport Leather Steering Wheel, Split Swing-Out Rear Cargo Access, and Speed Sensitive Rain Detecting Variable Intermittent Wipers w/Heated Jets.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C54G2E29983
Stock: L29983
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-01-2019
- 20,347 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,998
CarMax Plano - Now offering Curbside Pickup and Home Delivery - Plano / Texas
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in TX, and excludes tax, title and tags, and $150 documentary fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET,RENTAL
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/35 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN5C5XG2E29955
Stock: 18875606
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,826 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,772$455 Below Market
Larry Green Auto Center Blythe - Blythe / California
2018 MODEL YEAR BLOWOUT!!! ALL BRANDS!!!, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Enhanced USB & Bluetooth, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Center Armrest, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front Sport Seats, Fully automatic headlights, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Knee airbag, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MINI 6.5' Visual Boost Screen, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Passenger door bin, Passenger Seat Height Adjustment, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: MINI Connected, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, SensaTec Leatherette Upholstery, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Sport steering wheel, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers. 2016 MINI Cooper S Clubman Blue FWD 2.0L I4 16V 6-Speed Automatic Sport Come to www.larrygreencjd.com to see our Specials!! Call 760-922-7121 so we can answer any questions you may have. Larry Green is the People Place! Free tank of gas with every purchase!!! Only $85 DOC Fee here at Larry Green!! We also do 50 state registrations for our out of state buyers! Cars can be shipped anywhere in the USA! Ask dealer for details. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Reviews: * Usable backseat and cargo space compared to other Mini models; distinctive style and character; nimble handling around turns; cabin is finished in high-quality materials; lots of customization options. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
26 Combined MPG (22 City/32 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWLN9C58G2E48012
Stock: F19097A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-08-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Clubman searches:
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman
- 5(80%)
- 4(20%)
Related MINI Cooper Clubman info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Toyota Sequoia 2016
- Used Cadillac CT6 2018
- Used Ford Focus ST 2015
- Used Volkswagen Jetta GLI 2013
- Used Kia Sorento 2012
- Used Mercedes-Benz Metris 2018
- Used Ford Taurus 2012
- Used GMC Canyon 2015
- Used Toyota Land Cruiser 2017
- Used Mitsubishi Mirage 2017
- Used Chevrolet Spark 2017
- Used Lexus IS 200t 2011
- Used Toyota Sienna 2014
- Used Chevrolet Silverado 2500HD 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2017
- Used Ford Fusion Hybrid 2015
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Chevrolet Cobalt
- Used Hyundai Accent
- Used Pontiac G8
- Used Mazda 2
- Used Nissan NV200
- Used Audi S6
- Used Acura TSX Sport Wagon
- Used Honda CR-Z
- Used Ford Thunderbird
- Used Ford E-Series Van
- Used Genesis G90
- Used Buick Regal Sportback
- Used Dodge Nitro
Shop used models by city
- Used MINI Convertible Miami FL
- Used MINI Clubman Gilbert AZ
- Used MINI Clubman Chesapeake VA
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Fayetteville NC
- Used MINI Convertible Rockville MD
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Silver Spring MD
- Used MINI Clubman Wilmington DE
- Used MINI Cooper Coupe Atlanta GA
- Used MINI Convertible Stockton CA
- Used MINI Convertible Torrance CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2016 Oakland CA
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2017 Providence RI
- Used MINI Hardtop 2 Door 2014 Saint Petersburg FL
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Land Rover Discovery 2019
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Sonic
- FIAT 500X 2019
- Audi A5 2019
- 2019 Pacifica Hybrid
- 2020 Jaguar XF
- Kia Niro Plug-In Hybrid 2019
- Audi TT 2019
- 2019 Lexus ES 300h
- 2019 Mitsubishi Mirage G4
- 2019 4C
- 2020 Palisade
- Toyota Yaris 2020
- 2019 G80
- 2020 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe 2019
- 2021 Mercedes-Benz GLE-Class Coupe News
- 2019 Chevrolet Sonic
- 2019 Corolla Hatchback