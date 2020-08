Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

BMW of Dallas - Dallas / Texas

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and new pair of tires! Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2016 MINI Cooper Clubman with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control .

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

28 Combined MPG ( 25 City/ 35 Highway)

VIN: WMWLN5C58G2B28522

Stock: G2B28522

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020