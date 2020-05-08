Used 2004 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- used
2004 MINI Cooper79,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,993
Ray Chevrolet - Fox Lake / Illinois
FIND OUT WHY WE HAVE A 4.6 GOOGLE RATING AND WHY WE HAVE OVER 10,000 REVIEWS ONLINE!!! NO HOOKS NO GIMMICKS EVERYONE QUALIFIES FOR THIS PRICE. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. British Racing Green Metallic 2004 MINI Cooper FWD 5-Speed 1.6L I4 OHC 16V 172 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION.Recent Arrival!STRAIGHT FORWARD PRICING MORE FOR YOUR TRADE Buyer is responsible for Tax, Title, License and Doc Fee. All advertised vehicles are subject to actual dealer availability. Options and pricing are subject to change. We are not liable for pricing errors. See dealer for details. *Pit Stop service- At no charge, we will inspect and top of all our vehicles fluids anytime during service hours. You'll be in and out in 5 minutes or less. *TechTeam Specialists- Visit us or we'll go to you anytime. As vehicle technology evolves make sure you completely understand all the features of your vehicle. Our TechTeam is here to help with set up and to troubleshoot any issues.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2004 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33414TJ59030
Stock: P12786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- used
2005 MINI Cooper99,381 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$4,747
Caspian Auto Sales - Stafford / Virginia
Recent Arrival! 2005 MINI Cooper Base Green CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 2D Hatchback, 1.6L I4 OHC 16V, 5-Speed Manual with Overdrive, FWD, Green. 28/36 City/Highway MPG To Protect Your Safety, we are currently offering Home Services: Virtual Tour of Vehicle: We will use live interactive video chat to give you a virtual walk around of any vehicle we have in stock. Local Home Delivery: If you buy a vehicle, over the phone, email, text. (E-Contract) We will deliver the vehicle to your home or a place of your choosing. Don't miss your chance to SAVE HUGE $$$ at Caspian Auto Motors of VA EASY FINANCING PROGRAMS. Good, Bad, No Credit and 2nd Chance are approved.Just give us a call or fill out loan application We will call you less than 45 mins with the approval. 6 Months Nationwide Power train Warranty is included With the Full Price of the Vehicle..
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33465TC58737
Stock: C58737
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- used
2003 MINI CooperNot ProvidedNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$2,995
Bristol Auto Mall - Levittown / Pennsylvania
*.E-Z FINANCE Everyone Approved* *Bad Credit No Problem A Job Is Your Credit* *For fast loan approval click FINANCING at www.bristollautomall.com* *ALL CREDIT APPROVED! DEALERSHIP DISCLAIMER - *ADVERTISED PRICE EXCLUDES REGISTRATION, TAX AND FINANCE CHARGES. ADVERTISED SPECIAL OFFER IS SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE AND CANNOT BE COMBINED WITH ANY OTHER OFFER. ADVERTISED VEHICLES AND ALL INFORMATION MAY BE SOLELY USED FOR ILLUSTRATION PURPOSES ONLY AND AS A GENERAL REFERENCE AND GUIDE AND REPRESENTATION OF OUR PAST PHYSICAL INVENTORY AND SIMILAR VEHICLES IN OUR LOT. NOT RESPONSIBLE FOR TYPOGRAPHICAL ERRORS *PLEASE BE ADVISED THAT THE SPECIAL ASSUMES THE PURCHASE OF 3 YR EXTENDED SERVICE CONTRACT*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 MINI Cooper with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33473TC44648
Stock: 7262
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 94,944 miles3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$6,495
Anytime Auto Group - Sherman Oaks / California
25/32 City/Highway MPG 2005 Jet Black MINI Cooper S NON SMOKER, ACCIDENT-FREE CARFAX, FINANCING AVAILABLE, LEATHER, SUNROOF, MP3-USB. 6-Speed Manual Getrag Anytime Auto Group is a bad credit and a good credit car dealership in Van Nuys and Sherman Oaks with the intention of helping people purchase a vehicle no matter what their current economic or credit status is. Good credit, or bad credit, we are able to offer rates as low as 3.9% OAC (the vehicle has to qualify as well). Come to the Sherman Oaks region and consult with us about selling your car. Our low overhead allows us to offer you more money. If you are in need of returning a lease, come to our dealership and we may even be able to buy out your lease return and save you penalty fees, especially if you are over your mileage limit or have a minor damage on your car! Call or visit our Pre-owned Car Dealership today! Conveniently located 3 blocks North of the 101 Freeway on the Van Nuys Auto Row.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 3 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33415TD96972
Stock: 12985
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2003 MINI Cooper149,186 miles1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease
$4,900
Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Fiat of Spokane - Spokane / Washington
FUEL EFFICIENT 32 MPG Hwy/25 MPG City! Hardtop trim. SPORT PKG, Alloy Wheels, CD Player, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION (C... LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL, PREMIUM PKG. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. SEE MORE! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: CD Player. Keyless Entry, 4-Wheel ABS, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Vehicle Anti-Theft System. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PKG leather-wrapped/multi-function steering wheel, cruise control, panoramic sunroof, auto climate control, on-board computer, SPORT PKG dynamic stability control, rear spoiler, 16" 5-star alloy wheels, P195/55R16 run-flat performance tires, sport seats, front fog lamps, CONTINUOUSLY VARIABLE TRANSMISSION (CVT) steptronic shift control, LEATHER-WRAPPED STEERING WHEEL. MINI Hardtop with Indi Blue Metallic exterior and Kaleido Black/Gray Interior interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 115 HP at 6000 RPM*. EXPERTS RAVE: 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating. MORE ABOUT US: If you're in the market for a new or used car, you've come to the right place. The staff at Lithia Chrysler Dodge Jeep RAM of Spokane is committed to helping you find the right vehicle for your needs. What's more, they're also dedicated to helping you maintain it long after you drive it home for the first time. Plus sales tax, title and license. A negotiable documentary service fee up to $150 may be added. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 6 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 MINI Cooper with Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Sunroof/Moonroof.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (25 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33493TE16274
Stock: 7335D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- 121,455 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland
Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2005 MINI Cooper S 2-Door Hardtop Coupe w/ 6-Speed Manual? This is it. Why spend more money than you have to? This MINI Cooper Hardtop will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. A MINI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Cooper Hardtop S was gently driven and it shows. The MINI Cooper Hardtop S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region. Trust Auto is dedicated to make your vehicle shopping experience hassle free and straight forward. With that in mind we fully inspect, service and detail all cars in the lot. We are open 6 days a week now FOR YOU!!! Monday - Saturday 9am - 7pm. Some vehicle information and pricing may be unintentionally missing or inaccurate, and Trust Auto will endeavor to correct such discrepancies in a commercially reasonable manner after being notified of any errors. Pricing errors and listing errors are considered invalid and may not be honored at the sole discretion of Trust Auto. Prices subject to change without notice and do not include Title, License, Registration Fees, State or Local Taxes, $895 PDI & $299 Dealer Processing Fees. Please contact seller for vehicle availability. All vehicles with PDI are sold with a 30 day / 1,000 mile warranty OR with a 3 month / 4,500 mile warranty if vehicle is Certified Pre-Owned! EPA mileage estimates are provided for comparison purposes only. Actual mileage may vary depending on driving conditions, driving habits, and vehicle maintenance. Mileage listings are estimates and are not necessarily accurate odometer readings.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE334X5TD98588
Stock: D98588A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 91,853 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,300
Carmel Auto Gallery - Carmel / Indiana
This 2005 MINI Cooper S 2dr Base features a 1.6L I4 OHC 16V Supercharged Intercooled 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Chili Red with a Panther Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Alloy Wheels, Leather Interior Surface, Premium Package, Sport Package, 6 Speakers, Radio data system, Four wheel independent suspension, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Low tire pressure warning, Occupant sensing airbag, Overhead airbag, Rear anti-roll bar, Delay-off headlights, Headlamp Power Washers, Xenon Headlights, Bumpers: body-color, Power door mirrors, Spoiler, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Outside temperature display, Passenger vanity mirror, Rear reading lights, Sport steering wheel, Front Bucket Seats, Leatherette Upholstery, Split folding rear seat, Sport Seats, Passenger door bin, 17 x 7.5 White (R85) Wheels, Rear window wiper 12v Power Outlet, Center Console, Cup Holders, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Team at 317-669-7000 or emil@carmelautogallery.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33535TG97655
Stock: AA7655
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-06-2020
- 129,036 miles
$6,999
Willis Cadillac - Clive / Iowa
CLEAN CARFAX and LOCAL TRADE. This vehicle has just arrived and is currently going through our inspection and detail process. For questions or a scheduled appointment please call us at 855-638-1176 *Prices do not include tax, title, license, dealer fees or dealer installed options. The prices shown above, may vary as will incentives, and are subject to change. Call or email for complete vehicle specific information. Vehicle availability subject to prior sale.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33485TD95625
Stock: B20D009C
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 73,825 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
EZ Own Car Sales - North Palm Beach / Florida
Visit Ez Own Car Sales online at ezowncarsales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 561-517-8892 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33595TF84784
Stock: F84784
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 112,104 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$4,700
Cars on Rayford - Spring / Texas
Call 281-419-1498 to view now....Call or Text 713 962 0822 or 713 962 4335 Español 832 614 41091430 Rayford Road, Spring, TexasWebsite www.carsonrayford.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2003 MINI Cooper S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
25 Combined MPG (22 City/31 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33493TD73629
Stock: D73629
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,325$981 Below Market
Ralph Schomp MINI - Highlands Ranch / Colorado
***Just Traded In***, LOW MILES - 47,462! Hardtop trim. FUEL EFFICIENT 36 MPG Hwy/28 MPG City! PRICED TO MOVE $700 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Seats, SPORT PKG, Alloy Wheels, PREMIUM PKG, 5-SPEED MANUAL GETRAG TRANSMISSION AND MORE!SCHOMP AUTOMOTIVE GROUP: ONE PRICE. ONE PERSON. ONE HOUR.It's a promise we pioneered to consistently identify, respect, and exceed our clients' expectations. Seamless transactions with no surprises it's car buying redefined. Experience it firsthand only at Schomp Automotive.WHY BUY FROM SCHOMP MINI?Schomp MINI is loved by everyone except the competition because of their One Price, One Promise guarantee which sets this Denver MINI Cooper dealer apart from the rest by having the absolute best price posted on all vehicles. Whether you're looking for a Colorado Springs Mini Cooper, Boulder Mini Cooper, Grand Junction Mini Cooper or Castle Rock Mini Cooper, Shoppers looking for the best Colorado Mini Coopers visit Schomp Automotive!OPTION PACKAGESPREMIUM PKG multi-function steering wheel w/cruise control, panoramic pwr sunroof, auto climate control, on-board computer, SPORT PKG dynamic stability control, sport seats, front fog lamps, 16" 5-star alloy wheels w/P195/55R16 run-flat performance tires or 16" bridge spoke alloy wheels w/run-flat all-season tires, harman/kardon SOUND SYSTEM (8) speakers, DSP, COLD WEATHER PKG heated front seats, heated washer jets, heated mirrorsVEHICLE REVIEWSFrom Edmunds.com: Replete with British charm and German engineering, the born-again Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults. 4 Star Driver Front Crash Rating. 4 Star Driver Side Crash Rating.Pricing analysis performed on 8/5/2020. Fuel economy calculations based on original manufacturer data for trim engine configuration.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33566TK67140
Stock: 3M00298A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 86,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$7,500$419 Below Market
Cardinal Buick GMC - Belleville / Illinois
$49 Down Payment On All Pre-Owned Vehicles With Approved Credit! *GREAT CONDITION*, *LOCAL TRADE*, *NON-SMOKER*, *CONVERTIBLE*, 2D Convertible, 1.6L I4 SOHC 16V Supercharged, 6-Speed. Don't see the exact vehicle you like, no problem! We have multiple locations we can source inventory from. This allows us to stock all makes and models with all price ranges in mind from $5,000 cars and up. We can find exactly what you are looking for rather its a certified preowned you are looking for or specific options you desire such as 4WD AWD sunroof moonroof back up camera remote start leather seats heated cooled seats Navigation steering wheel controls and much more. Cardinal Buick GMC is the fastest growing dealership in the country including the neighboring cities of O'fallon, Wood River, Columbia Illinois, along with St. Louis Missouri, Tower Grove, Downtown, South County, Affton, and Webster Groves. We also specialize in credit repair through our easy financing with little or no down payment. Come see what the new Cardinal Buick GMC is all about. We make every attempt to ensure accurate pricing, and options on every vehicle. Dealer is not responsible for computer errors, human errors, or third party errors, and reserve the right to change prices if such error occurs. Call us at 618-233--0303. See salesperson for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33556TF87182
Stock: A3770B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-11-2020
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$5,800$433 Below Market
National Car Mart - Cleveland / Ohio
We have been Cleveland's leading Independent dealership for over 50 years. Every vehicle we sell has been safety inspected and serviced and is ready for immediate delivery. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. If you are interested in this vehicle, it is our suggestion that you contact us at your earliest convenience, as we do turn our inventory very quickly.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE335X6TL24451
Stock: 02422
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 81,935 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$6,900$441 Below Market
Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Crystal Lake / Illinois
* 2006 ** MINI * * Cooper * * Convertible S * Featuring a backup sensor, parking assistance, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, and airbag deactivation, be sure to take a look at this 2006 MINI Cooper Convertible S before it's gone. This vehicle's ravishing chili red exterior pairs nicely with its black interior. Be sure of your safety with a crash test rating of 4 out of 5 stars. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today! Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram has the largest inventory in the area. If you are a Fox Lake, McHenry, Antioch, Crystal Lake or Barrington resident then we are the one stop dealer for you. For best pricing and availability contact us today. Contact Information: Crystal Lake Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 5404 S Illinois Rte 31, Crystal Lake, IL, 60012, Phone: (815) 459-9000, E-mail: srosen27@gmail.com.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRH33576TK56830
Stock: J200446B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 120,678 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,999
Davidsons Motors - Aurora / Colorado
All prices are plus $599 Delivery and Handling, plus applicable sales tax. Each vehicle comes with a 3 month/ 3000 mile limited power train service contract at no additonal cost to the buyer
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33556TK65976
Stock: K65976
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-20-2018
- 79,731 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,980
VINS - Manassas Park / Virginia
LOW MILEAGE / NAVIGATION / LEATHER / RARE 6 SPEED MANUAL / Sport wheels, heated seats, climate control, performance upgrades and more. PERFORMANCE UPGRADES StopTech Big Brakes / Light weight Wheels / Bridgestone RE-11 Tires / KW Coil overs / Stainless Steel Braided Brake Lines / Cold Air Intake / Axle Back ExhaustVINS is a boutique dealership located in the Washington D.C. Metropolitan area. We pride ourselves on our attention to detail from the way we build relationships with our clients to our elegantly modern and inviting showroom. At VINS our transparency and efficiency are second to none. We view the automotive buying experience differently: We are here to HELP not just SELL. All VINS clients receive luxury service as they purchase a quality vehicle from our non-commissioned sales staff. We reinforce this by giving every client a 3-DAY NO QUESTIONS ASKED RETURN POLICY. Visit our showroom in person or take 360 tour of our vehicles and buy online. Experience the VINS difference today and see what our clients say about us online!.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 MINI Cooper S with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRE33412TD55429
Stock: 20851B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 93,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$5,799
Best Auto of Manassas - Manassas / Virginia
This MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Miles play a big role in purchasing a vehicle, and this COOPER R50 LOW MILES's mileage reads low at 93,000. Non-smoker? No worries the previous owner was too. We here at Best Auto of Manassas INC want to make sure our customers are satisfied, so before we sell a vehicle it must complete our MULTI-POINT INSPECTION. Safety is at the top of every vehicle buyer's list, and we here at Best Auto of Manassas INC will verify that this car has never been in a wreck of any kind. This car can hold its own with its powerful 1.6L 4 cyl engine. With the 1.6L 4 cyl engine you will get excellent fuel economy and have plenty of power for tough traffic. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES. The best thing about this MINI COOPER R50 LOW MILES is that its features have features. You won't find a mechanical difference between this car and the same car fresh off the factory floor. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer car than this. Enjoy your new ride knowing the interior could pass a 'white glove' test as it has been well cared and has no damage or stains. We know this car is an amazing deal, but if you're still not 100% sure, we have no issue providing you with a CARFAX report. CARFAX is the #1 trusted provider of vehicle history information in North America and we are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealer. Each vehicle that we sell comes with not only our assurance of satisfaction but is also guaranteed to have a clean title history by CARFAX. Call us for information about our optional extended warranty packages that we have available. We believe in saving our customers money. That's why this car has been set below the BLUE BOOK value to help. We are only minutes away from Dulles, stop by and visit us today. Not a single dent or scratch! Runs great and drives like new. A/C is ice cold! Perfect family vehicle. Perfect first car!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2006 MINI Cooper with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
28 Combined MPG (24 City/33 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33596TJ79344
Stock: 11953
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- used
2002 MINI Cooper141,490 milesNo accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use
$5,995
South Pacific Auto Sales - Albany / Oregon
2002 MINI Cooper Hardtop. This Cooper comes equipped with heated leather seats, power windows, power locks, A/C, CD, cruise control, 1.6L engine, manual transmission, and much more! Come take it for a test drive today! CALL OUR SALES OFFICE @ 541-928-2447 OR TEXT US @ 503-428-8460 TODAY FOR MORE INFO!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 9 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 MINI Cooper with Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: WMWRC33492TC31995
Stock: 32955
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
