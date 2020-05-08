Used 2004 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

636 listings
Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
  • 2004 MINI Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2004 MINI Cooper

    79,751 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,993

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper in Dark Green
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper

    99,381 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $4,747

    Details
  • 2003 MINI Cooper in Dark Red
    used

    2003 MINI Cooper

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $2,995

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper S in Black
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper S

    94,944 miles
    3 Accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2003 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2003 MINI Cooper

    149,186 miles
    1 Accident, 6 Owners, Lease

    $4,900

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper S

    121,455 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper S

    91,853 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,300

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper S

    129,036 miles

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2005 MINI Cooper S
    used

    2005 MINI Cooper S

    73,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2003 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2003 MINI Cooper S

    112,104 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,700

    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper

    47,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,325

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper S

    86,019 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $7,500

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper S

    112,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $5,800

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper S in Red
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper S

    81,935 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $6,900

    $441 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper

    120,678 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,999

    Details
  • 2002 MINI Cooper S in Yellow
    used

    2002 MINI Cooper S

    79,731 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,980

    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper

    93,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $5,799

    Details
  • 2002 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2002 MINI Cooper

    141,490 miles
    No accidents, 9 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,995

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 636 listings
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper

Overall Consumer Rating
4.8369 Reviews
  • 5
    (86%)
  • 4
    (9%)
  • 3
    (2%)
  • 2
    (2%)
'04 Mini Cooper S, The Best!
soldier73,03/03/2013
I bought it with 128K miles 5 months ago as a comuter car, I drive 100 miles round trip daily to and from work in Germany. I beat this car up, over 100 mph on the autobahn all of the time and it hasn't missed a beat yet and I've put over 11K miles on it. Ok, I've had to add oil here and there, but that's true with many turbo/super charged car.I'm a little bigger than the average guy, 6'2" but to my surprise the car is just right. I've even made trips with my family, wife and two boys 10 and 11 y/o in it and haven't had any issues with space. I've owned multiple BMWs, to include the E46 M3 and this car is on par with the best of them with better fuel economy.
