Used 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    72,878 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $9,597

    $5,073 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman

    103,684 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $6,488

    $1,414 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman

    88,067 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $8,168

    $367 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    49,226 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Good Deal

    $11,560

    $333 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    154,464 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $6,590

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman

    91,663 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $10,890

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Green
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    89,588 miles
    2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman

    86,765 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $9,990

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    55,684 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Lease

    $11,750

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Light Blue
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    72,251 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $12,000

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    55,328 miles

    $10,997

    Details
  • 2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Brown
    used

    2013 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    74,164 miles

    $9,523

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Green
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    82,940 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $8,890

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    89,946 miles
    Great Deal

    $10,359

    $2,394 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Clubman

    83,590 miles
    Great Deal

    $8,438

    $1,203 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    73,554 miles
    Frame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,599

    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    42,704 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $14,000

    $2,682 Below Market
    Details
  • 2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2014 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    104,641 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $8,999

    $1,790 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman

Zip, storage and compliments
R. Lauricella,10/11/2016
S 3dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
This is a practical car with excellent power and handling. I receive compliments often although I prefer something other than "cute". The car delivered everything I wanted when I bought it and it is fun to drive. 2017 update: I enjoyed the Mini immensely but it was time for a change so I bought a new Giulia TI. I miss my Mini already. 2018: the Giulia is still fun but probably a little big for me. Maybe there is another Mini in my future.
