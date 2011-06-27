Vehicle overview

The 2008 Mini Cooper is a "but " car. It's tremendously fun to drive, but its taut suspension can be jarring on a daily basis. Its compact dimensions make parking and maneuvering through traffic a snap, but transporting four people and their stuff can be an iffy proposition. The modernistic interior is a design student's dream, but an ergonomic specialist's nightmare. The convertible is a whole bunch of fun in the sun, but rear visibility is poor regardless of whether the top is up or down.

All of these "but" scenarios would seem to indicate a car filled with compromises. However, like a good marriage, those compromises bring beautiful rewards. Since its North American reintroduction for 2002, the Mini brand has been in constant demand by a growing, loyal customer base. It is simultaneously a cultural icon, a sales success and a car enthusiast's plaything.

Despite this success, parent company BMW didn't rest on its laurels, completely redesigning the Cooper hatchback last year to address areas of weakness and reduce build costs. The result is a car that rides more comfortably, has better performance and has a friendlier driving position, all without losing the friendly and frisky nature that makes a Mini a Mini. The Cooper convertible maintains its previous-generation architecture for 2008, but its overall goodness goes to show that BMW probably could've waited a few more years before it conducted its redesign of the coupe.

The changes made on the new-generation Mini coupe (they'll eventually show up in a redesigned convertible) are best seen in the engine bay. A pair of new engines are more refined, more powerful and substantially more fuel-efficient. The base hatchback engine is a particularly impressive improvement and as such, most buyers should now find the regular Cooper to be more than adequate for their daily driving needs. The excellent turbocharged engine in the Cooper S is practically overkill. The convertible is a different story, and with the drop top we'd stick with the supercharged Cooper S.

Regardless of the generational differences between body styles, we wholeheartedly recommend the 2008 Mini Cooper. Although the Saturn Astra, Volvo C30 and VW Eos and GTI are worth a look, the Cooper oftentimes defies rationality and is a car almost without equal. There are plenty of "but" compromises surrounding the 2008 Mini; however, there's one attribute that's undeniable: It's a blast. No ifs, ands or especially buts about it.