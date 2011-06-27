  1. Home
  2. MINI
  3. MINI Cooper
  4. Used 2008 MINI Cooper
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(74)
Appraise this car

2008 MINI Cooper Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Retro British style with modern BMW engineering, incredibly fun to drive, highly customizable, excellent fuel economy, free scheduled maintenance for three years.
  • Hatchback's awkward interior controls, scant backseat legroom, squeaks and rattles galore, suspension may be too stiff for some, convertible's limited rear visibility.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
MINI Cooper for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
List Price Range
$5,433 - $9,000
Used Cooper for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Replete with British charm and German engineering, the 2008 Mini Cooper is a stylish, affordable go-kart for adults.

Vehicle overview

The 2008 Mini Cooper is a "but" car. It's tremendously fun to drive, but its taut suspension can be jarring on a daily basis. Its compact dimensions make parking and maneuvering through traffic a snap, but transporting four people and their stuff can be an iffy proposition. The modernistic interior is a design student's dream, but an ergonomic specialist's nightmare. The convertible is a whole bunch of fun in the sun, but rear visibility is poor regardless of whether the top is up or down.

All of these "but" scenarios would seem to indicate a car filled with compromises. However, like a good marriage, those compromises bring beautiful rewards. Since its North American reintroduction for 2002, the Mini brand has been in constant demand by a growing, loyal customer base. It is simultaneously a cultural icon, a sales success and a car enthusiast's plaything.

Despite this success, parent company BMW didn't rest on its laurels, completely redesigning the Cooper hatchback last year to address areas of weakness and reduce build costs. The result is a car that rides more comfortably, has better performance and has a friendlier driving position, all without losing the friendly and frisky nature that makes a Mini a Mini. The Cooper convertible maintains its previous-generation architecture for 2008, but its overall goodness goes to show that BMW probably could've waited a few more years before it conducted its redesign of the coupe.

The changes made on the new-generation Mini coupe (they'll eventually show up in a redesigned convertible) are best seen in the engine bay. A pair of new engines are more refined, more powerful and substantially more fuel-efficient. The base hatchback engine is a particularly impressive improvement and as such, most buyers should now find the regular Cooper to be more than adequate for their daily driving needs. The excellent turbocharged engine in the Cooper S is practically overkill. The convertible is a different story, and with the drop top we'd stick with the supercharged Cooper S.

Regardless of the generational differences between body styles, we wholeheartedly recommend the 2008 Mini Cooper. Although the Saturn Astra, Volvo C30 and VW Eos and GTI are worth a look, the Cooper oftentimes defies rationality and is a car almost without equal. There are plenty of "but" compromises surrounding the 2008 Mini; however, there's one attribute that's undeniable: It's a blast. No ifs, ands or especially buts about it.

2008 MINI Cooper models

The 2008 Mini Cooper is available in two body styles: a hatchback coupe and a convertible. The hatchback coupe was completely redesigned last year, whereas the convertible carries over on the same platform introduced for 2002. Both body styles are available in Cooper and Cooper S trim levels.

The base Cooper hatchback comes standard with 15-inch alloy wheels, a selectable Sport setting for steering and accelerator response, full power accessories with auto up/down windows, air-conditioning, leatherette premium vinyl upholstery, multicolor mood lighting, a tilt-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a trip computer and a six-speaker stereo with CD player and auxiliary audio jack. The Cooper S hatchback adds a more powerful engine, 16-inch wheels with run-flat tires, firmer suspension tuning and sport seats (optional on the base Cooper). The Cooper and Cooper S convertibles differ from the coupes mostly by offering a power-retractable soft top (with a sunroof function) and rear parking sensors, but do not come standard with an auxiliary audio jack, while the telescoping wheel and Sport settings are not available.

The options list is substantially larger than the car itself, with features available both à la carte and within packages. Mini is one of the few brands that encourages its customers to customize and special order their cars. These features include different wheel designs, a panoramic dual-pane sunroof (hatchback), xenon headlights, cruise control, rear parking assist (hatchback), front and/or rear foglamps, automatic climate control, leather and/or cloth upholstery, multiple interior color schemes, heated seats, heated power-folding mirrors, a multifunction steering wheel, Bluetooth, rain-sensing wipers, keyless ignition/entry (hatchback only), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, an integrated navigation system, a portable navigation system, HD radio, satellite radio, iPod connectivity and a variety of dealer-installed features and styling items. Each body style is also available with its own upgraded audio system: an eight-speaker Harman Kardon system in the convertible and a 10-speaker Hi-Fi system on the hatchback. The convertible can also be fitted with a Sidewalk Package that bundles numerous optional items with special exterior and interior styling elements.

2008 Highlights

All Mini Coopers add long-awaited auto up/down windows for 2008.

Performance & mpg

The Mini hatchback and convertible come with completely different powertrains. The Cooper hatchback comes with a newly designed 1.6-liter four-cylinder that produces 118 horsepower and 114 pound-feet of torque. The Cooper S hatchback features a turbocharged version of the same engine that produces 172 hp and 177 lb-ft of torque. Both come standard with a six-speed manual, and a six-speed automatic with manual shift control is optional.

In performance testing, the Cooper S sprinted from zero to 60 mph in 6.5 seconds. As for the base coupe, Mini claims it'll do the 0-60 drill in 8.5 seconds  but it feels even quicker, especially compared to the previous coupe. Fuel economy with a manual transmission is 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway for the Cooper and 26/34 mpg for the Cooper S. The automatic drops fuel economy by 2-3 mpg.

The Cooper convertible also comes with a pair of 1.6-liter four-cylinders, but they are older, less refined designs. The base engine makes 115 hp and 111 lb-ft of torque, while the Cooper S has a supercharged 1.6-liter that makes 168 hp and 162 lb-ft of torque. The base Cooper comes with a five-speed manual, and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) is optional. The Cooper S convertible has a six-speed manual or six-speed automatic. Acceleration from zero to 60 mph is accomplished in around 7 seconds in the Cooper S convertible, while the base Cooper is about 2 seconds slower. Fuel economy with manual transmissions is 23 mpg city and 32 mpg highway for the Cooper convertible, and 21/29 mpg for the Cooper S.

Safety

All 2008 Mini Coopers come with antilock disc brakes and side airbags. The S model also includes traction control, while stability control is optional on all models. The hatchback also comes standard with full-length side curtain airbags. The Mini Cooper convertible features fixed roll bars perched just behind the rear seat. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety frontal-offset crash testing, the Cooper hatchback achieved the best rating of "Good." The previous-generation hatchback, upon which the convertible is based, also achieved a rating of "Good."

Driving

They may look alike, but under the skin, the two 2008 Mini Cooper body styles are drastically different. The hatchback's new engines are much more refined and efficient, and provide more useful power. Despite its modest power numbers, the base Cooper hatchback's engine provides more than enough gusto for most buyers. The turbocharged version found in the Cooper S, meanwhile, is terrific, providing particularly strong acceleration when the special "overboost" mode is active. In contrast, the base convertible's engine is unimpressive (especially when attached to the CVT) and we'd suggest sticking with the supercharged Cooper S.

Although steering and ride are fairly different between body styles, all Mini Coopers are characterized by their phenomenally fun driving experience. Responses to driver input are quick, and the Cooper sucks its driver into the experience, delivering lots of feedback through the steering wheel, driver seat and pedals. The hatchback's electric power steering makes turning at slow speeds less of an arm workout, while its standard Sport feature tightens it up to match the convertible's constantly stiff, go-kart feel. This sporty nature comes at the expense of a somewhat stiff ride quality, particularly on models equipped with the sport-tuned suspension. But no matter what Cooper you choose, prepare to have fun.

Read our Mini Cooper S Long-Term 20,000-Mile Test

Interior

Since they technically represent different Mini generations, the hatchback and convertible Coopers feature much different interior designs -- although actual interior space is about equal. While the redesigned hatchback features a much snazzier, modernistic control setup, it's a prime example of something looking great on paper, but working terribly in practice. The audio controls are bunched confusingly into the huge center speedometer, and both manual and automatic climate controls are also poorly designed. The convertible's, on the other hand, are much simpler and user-friendly, even if they don't look as cool. Otherwise, the hatchback's seat comfort and driving position are far superior to the convertible. Although numerous squeaks and rattles seem to be a Mini hallmark, materials and build quality do seem better on the hatchback.

Despite its small size, the Mini Cooper is actually surprisingly spacious for a wide variety of driver sizes. Even those taller than 6 feet will find a comfortable seating position. (The hatchback's telescoping wheel is a big help.) With those tall folks up front, though, rear seat leg space is practically non-existent, even if headroom is ample. Trunk space in both body styles -- especially the convertible -- is rather limited, but folding down the 50/50-split rear seat creates a rather useful cargo area.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2008 MINI Cooper.

5(59%)
4(16%)
3(14%)
2(7%)
1(4%)
4.2
74 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 74 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Car - but here's what you need to know
watermelon4,01/20/2014
Great car but the S models tires & susp R harsh except on smooth roads. When time to replace them, buy softer tires & the car will b so much more enjoyable. U feel every bump w/OEM tires. Recall for timing belt tensioner & they replaced w/main crank seal, no charge. Paid $60 for new timing belt. No chatter anymore like it did on really cold starts. The auto trans is a worry. Seems to not know what gear it wants when U slow & then accelerate-bucks like a horse - I expect it will fail one day but so far at 55k, ok. The computer tells you 2 have service at like 40k & dealer charges $200 just to check the vehicle over, no maintenance -I wouldn't recommend it if you can find someone else 2 check
Too many problems, excessive oil consumption
bill_jones,06/14/2014
I owned a 2008 Mini Cooper S, until recently when I traded it in with 75,000 miles. I bought it new and it was a fun car to drive. It had lots of leg room for my 6' 4" body, but in terms of maintainability it was the worst car that I have ever owned. After 36,000 miles, I was continually plagued with either a "CHECK ENGINE" or "SERVICE" light and as a result I was forced to bring it to the dealer/car repair shop to get it analyzed. Furthermore, it had "run flat" tires...a terrible experience! To summarize my MINI experience: after 50,000 miles it turned into a lemon. To the future owner...stock up on SYN 5W-30 motor oil...you're going to need it!
So much fun - and oh so not worth it in the end...
Scott England,12/08/2015
S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M)
Look I'll make this brief and simple. If you are reading this and other posts you should have an idea now that the Mini is a blast to drive. And you will pay and pay for the constant repairs to enjoy that go-kart feel. The reliability on these cars is abysmal - period. Something is always leaking, breaking or needs replacing. The little turbo simply just eats things up and you will be in the "repair" tunnel of hell once things go south. And they will sooner then later. I simply can't recommend these cars until BMW makes a significant commitment to improving quality. Save yourself heartache and go get a new Mazda Miata.
Fun to Drive, lots of limitations
jasonbum,08/16/2012
I bought this car used and I am perhaps the wrong demographic to own such a car. If it wasn't so fun to drive, I would hate it- if that makes any sense at all! Noisy on highway, base engine strains when pushed. Automatic trans is clunky on downshifts and has trouble making decisions. This car had some type of solenoid problem before I bought it and found that out later. Very finicky about fuel- Mini will almost spit out anything less than 93 octane. Carbon buildup problems exist and on such a tightly built engine, that becomes worrisome. The Mini, for me, is like someone that you just date but wouldn't marry.
See all 74 reviews of the 2008 MINI Cooper
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
26 city / 34 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
172 hp @ 5500 rpm
MPG
28 city / 37 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
118 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2008 MINI Cooper features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover5 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Acceptable
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2008 MINI Cooper

Used 2008 MINI Cooper Overview

The Used 2008 MINI Cooper is offered in the following submodels: Cooper Hatchback, Cooper Convertible. Available styles include S 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl Turbo 6M), 2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M), S 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl S/C 6M), and 2dr Convertible (1.6L 4cyl 5M).

What's a good price on a Used 2008 MINI Cooper?

Price comparisons for Used 2008 MINI Cooper trim styles:

  • The Used 2008 MINI Cooper Base is priced between $9,000 and$9,000 with odometer readings between 36109 and36109 miles.
  • The Used 2008 MINI Cooper S is priced between $5,433 and$5,433 with odometer readings between 100000 and100000 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2008 MINI Coopers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2008 MINI Cooper for sale near. There are currently 2 used and CPO 2008 Coopers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,433 and mileage as low as 36109 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2008 MINI Cooper.

Can't find a used 2008 MINI Coopers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used MINI Cooper for sale - 3 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $10,840.

Find a used MINI for sale - 7 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,292.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI Cooper for sale - 5 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $15,422.

Find a used certified pre-owned MINI for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $15,968.

Should I lease or buy a 2008 MINI Cooper?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out MINI lease specials
Check out MINI Cooper lease specials

Related Used 2008 MINI Cooper info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles