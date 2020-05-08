Used 2007 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me
- 100,847 milesNo accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$4,997$1,383 Below Market
- 85,149 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,795$1,308 Below Market
- 104,188 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$5,299$956 Below Market
- 126,412 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$4,995$423 Below Market
- 47,299 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$7,450
- 89,005 miles
$6,381
- 91,477 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$6,995
- 80,838 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,495
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$2,988
- 101,182 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$6,999
- 96,154 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$5,688$1,045 Below Market
- used
2006 MINI Cooper47,462 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$6,325$981 Below Market
- 86,019 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$7,500$419 Below Market
- 86,911 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,400$490 Below Market
- 112,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$5,800$433 Below Market
- 86,813 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$6,500$492 Below Market
- 100,801 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,952$702 Below Market
- 36,109 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$9,000
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper
Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper
Overall Consumer Rating4.3105 Reviews
Kelly,08/01/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
If you insist on buying a Mini, then buy a new Mini and the extended warranty. The warranty will pay for itself after the first repair. Be sure that you have support in your area in the form of a dealership or a garage that is known for working on Minis. (It is very difficult to find an independent garage that excels on Mini service and maintenance.) Sell the car before the warranty ends. If you keep it after the warranty expires, be ready to pay $1000 and up for each repair, and there will be numerous repairs, for example, the water pump (replaced 2x), thermostat housing, oil pan seal (replaced 2x), moonroof repairs, rear door latch (replaced 2x), cylinders misfiring, oil leaks, axle seal replacement, etc.) I loved how the Mini Cooper looked and drove. The handling, especially around corners, was amazing. This car was truly enjoyable to drive. For the size of the car, it had a lot more cargo space than expected. I used the Mini for trips to warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costco. I loathe the car, however, because of the cost to maintain and the frequency that it was in the shop being repaired. This car is not reliable or practical in terms of cost and upkeep. Due to the overall cost to purchase and maintain, I will never buy another Mini again.
