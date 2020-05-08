Used 2007 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    100,847 miles
    No accidents, 6 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $4,997

    $1,383 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper S

    85,149 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,795

    $1,308 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    104,188 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,299

    $956 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Yellow
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    126,412 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $4,995

    $423 Below Market
    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper S
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper S

    47,299 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $7,450

    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    89,005 miles

    $6,381

    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Light Blue
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    91,477 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,995

    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    80,838 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,495

    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper

    Not Provided
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $2,988

    Details
  • 2007 MINI Cooper S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2007 MINI Cooper S

    101,182 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $6,999

    Details
  • 2008 MINI Cooper in Off White/Cream
    used

    2008 MINI Cooper

    96,154 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $5,688

    $1,045 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper

    47,462 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $6,325

    $981 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper S in Dark Blue
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper S

    86,019 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,500

    $419 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 MINI Cooper in Black
    used

    2008 MINI Cooper

    86,911 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,400

    $490 Below Market
    Details
  • 2006 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2006 MINI Cooper S

    112,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,800

    $433 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 MINI Cooper S in Silver
    used

    2008 MINI Cooper S

    86,813 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $6,500

    $492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 MINI Cooper in Red
    used

    2008 MINI Cooper

    100,801 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,952

    $702 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 MINI Cooper in Dark Blue
    used

    2008 MINI Cooper

    36,109 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $9,000

    Details

Love and Loathe
Kelly,08/01/2015
2dr Hatchback (1.6L 4cyl 6M)
If you insist on buying a Mini, then buy a new Mini and the extended warranty. The warranty will pay for itself after the first repair. Be sure that you have support in your area in the form of a dealership or a garage that is known for working on Minis. (It is very difficult to find an independent garage that excels on Mini service and maintenance.) Sell the car before the warranty ends. If you keep it after the warranty expires, be ready to pay $1000 and up for each repair, and there will be numerous repairs, for example, the water pump (replaced 2x), thermostat housing, oil pan seal (replaced 2x), moonroof repairs, rear door latch (replaced 2x), cylinders misfiring, oil leaks, axle seal replacement, etc.) I loved how the Mini Cooper looked and drove. The handling, especially around corners, was amazing. This car was truly enjoyable to drive. For the size of the car, it had a lot more cargo space than expected. I used the Mini for trips to warehouse stores like Sam's Club and Costco. I loathe the car, however, because of the cost to maintain and the frequency that it was in the shop being repaired. This car is not reliable or practical in terms of cost and upkeep. Due to the overall cost to purchase and maintain, I will never buy another Mini again.
