Used 2007 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

DGDG Value *2007 MINI Cooper S* (FWD, 6-Speed Automatic, 1.6L I4 SMPI SOHC Supercharged) with only 47,299 miles (under 4k/year)! Sanitized, disinfected, and deodorized with BG Vehicle Sanitizing Service. Oil and filter changed. DGDG Value Cars are reliable rides for car shoppers on a budget! Each vehicle has over 90,000 miles and has undergone our 80-Point Vehicle Inspection. DGDG Value Cars have a clean title and come with a 3-Day/250-Mile Return Policy - as well as a Vehicle History Report, and an optional DGDG Extended Service Contract.*Vehicle Features:* * Features list coming soon!*Disclosures:* Prices do not include government fees, taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document processing charge, any electronic filing charge, or any emission testing charge.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2007 MINI Cooper S with Soft Top, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Parking sensors, Fold Flat Rear Seats .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 21 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWRH33507TJ44906

Stock: MC15103A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-13-2020