Used 2010 MINI Cooper Base Features & Specs

More about the 2010 Cooper
Overview
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG31
Total Seating4
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission6-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$24,250
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)28/36 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)369.6/475.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity13.2 gal.
Combined MPG31
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Torque114 lb-ft @ 4250 rpm
Base engine size1.6 l
Horsepower118 hp @ 6000 rpm
Turning circle35.1 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$24,250
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
dual front with head protection chambers side-mounted airbagsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Premium Packageyes
Cold Weather Packageyes
Sport Packageyes
Convenience Packageyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$24,250
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
mast antennayes
radio data systemyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Air conditioningyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
alloy trim on dashyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
leather steering wheelyes
cargo netyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
front reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on center consoleyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
cooled storage compartmentyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
electric speed-proportional power steeringyes
interior air filtrationyes
simulated alloy trim on doorsyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Harman Kardon Premium Soundyes
Leatheretteyes
Interior Surface English Oakyes
Comfort Access Systemyes
Color Line Pacific Blue Interior Trimyes
Sport Seatsyes
Extended Decor Ringsyes
Park Distance Controlyes
Interior Surface Fluid Silveryes
Lounge Leatheryes
Heated Seatsyes
Clothyes
Leather/Clothyes
Center Armrestyes
Universal Garage Door Openeryes
Interior Surface Piano Blackyes
Comfort Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Rooster Red Interior Trimyes
Navigation Systemyes
Chrome Line Interioryes
Carbon Black Interior Coloryes
Interior Body Coloryes
Interior Surface Brushed Alloyyes
Gravity Leatheryes
Automatic Air Conditioningyes
Color Line Cream White Interior Trimyes
Bluetooth and USB/iPod Adapteryes
Color Line Dark Grey Interior Trimyes
Sport Wood Steering Wheel w/Multi-Functionyes
Punch Leatheryes
Interior Color Tuscan Beigeyes
Color Line Hot Chocolate Interior Trimyes
Auto-Dimming Rear View Mirroryes
Sirius Satellite Radio w/1 Year Subscriptionyes
Smartphone Integrationyes
HD Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$24,250
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Front head room38.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room53.1 in.
leatheretteyes
Front leg room41.7 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear leg room28.1 in.
Rear shoulder room44.4 in.
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$24,250
All Season Tiresyes
Alloy Wheels in Blackyes
Metallic Paintyes
Softtop Hot Chocolateyes
White Turn-Signal Lightsyes
17" Crown-Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Foglightsyes
Aerodynamic Kityes
Heated Mirrors and Washer Jetsyes
White Alloy Wheelsyes
Softtop Denim Blueyes
White Bonnet Stripesyes
Xenon Headlightsyes
Power Folding Mirrorsyes
Convertible Wind Deflectoryes
16" Bridge Spoke Design Wheels w/Performance Tiresyes
Rain Sensor and Auto Headlightsyes
Black Bonnet Stripesyes
Chrome Line Exterioryes
Rear Fog Lampyes
Door Mirror Caps in Chromeyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Front track57.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity23.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight2745 lbs.
Gross weight3560 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place6.0 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.35 cd.
Length145.6 in.
Height55.4 in.
EPA interior volume80.0 cu.ft.
Wheel base97.1 in.
Width66.3 in.
Rear track57.8 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Exterior Colors
  • Horizon Blue Metallic
  • Nightfire Red Metallic
  • Midnight Black Metallic
  • Pure Silver Metallic
  • Sparkling Silver Metallic
  • Chili Red
  • Pepper White
  • British Racing Green Metallic
  • Interchange Yellow
  • Hot Chocolate Metallic
Interior Colors
  • Rooster Red/Carbon Black, leather/cloth
  • Lounge Carbon Black, leather
  • Grey/Carbon Black, leatherette
  • Checkered Carbon Black/Black, cloth
  • Punch Carbon Black, leather
  • Gravity Tuscan Beige, leather
  • Lounge Hot Chocolate, leather
  • Interchange Yellow, leather/cloth
  • Ray Cream, leather/cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$24,250
195/55R16 87V tiresyes
Run flat tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
16 x 6.5 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$24,250
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$24,250
Free Maintenance3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust12 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ unlimited mi.
