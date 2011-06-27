Overall rating

While financial considerations typically drive the purchase of a subcompact car, the 2018 Mini Hardtop is something else entirely. It has the hallmarks of a tiny coupe, such as limited cargo volume and a mostly useless back seat, but the Hardtop has some qualities that justify its high price tag.

Unlike other pint-size runabouts, the Hardtop emphasizes quality. Its elegant cabin is trimmed with upscale materials, and the precision switchgear bears no resemblance to the flimsy buttons you'll find in other cars in the class.

Subcompacts are often a snooze to drive, but the Cooper Hardtop bucks this trend with its excellent handling. It absolutely flies around corners, allowing you to have some fun and do your best Italian Job impression even if you don't opt for one of the more powerful engines. And with more customization options than any vehicle less expensive than a Porsche, your Mini can be tailored down to the design of the mirror caps.

There are drawbacks, of course. With so many options available, your perfect car will be hard to find on a dealer lot, and custom orders can quickly reach stratospheric prices as you add features such as an upgraded engine, navigation and leather seats. And on a more intrinsic level, the small wheelbase, sporty suspension and low-profile tires mean the ride is almost always choppy.

The two-door Mini Hardtop offers far more personality and fun than you'll get in most any other small car, though. If you can set aside the rough ride and limited interior space, you might just find that the 2018 Mini Hardtop is worth the premium paid.