Used 2002 MINI Cooper for Sale Near Me

Trust Auto - Sykesville / Maryland

Looking for a clean, well-cared for Loaded 2005 MINI Cooper S 2-Door Hardtop Coupe w/ 6-Speed Manual? This is it. Why spend more money than you have to? This MINI Cooper Hardtop will help you keep the extra money you'd normally spend on gas. A MINI with as few miles as this one is a rare find. This Cooper Hardtop S was gently driven and it shows. The MINI Cooper Hardtop S will provide you with everything you have always wanted in a car -- Quality, Reliability, and Character. This is about the time when you're saying it is too good to be true, and let us be the one's to tell you, it is absolutely true. *30 DAYS / 1000 MILES POWER-TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED (ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS)* *TRADE INS ARE WELCOME* Trust Auto is one of the top pre-owned vehicle dealer in Maryland. We provide quality vehicles of various makes and models with the most competitive prices in the region.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 4 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2005 MINI Cooper S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Fold Flat Rear Seats, Post-collision safety system .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 29 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWRE334X5TD98588

Stock: D98588A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020