Endless headroom

The weather in Georgia during my drive was lovely. Warm but slightly overcast and not too humid. Very good convertible weather, especially for the South. The pollen count was a little elevated, but that's what allergy medications are for. Besides, I'm not about to fly across the country to drive a convertible with the top up. I admit I'm an oddball who hates sunroofs but loves convertibles. All or nothing, I say.

In that spirit, I didn't drive more than a mile with the Mini's top raised, and the car was all the better for it. While I'm still itching to get behind the wheel of the base Cooper (especially now that the cylinder count has increased to four), there were plenty of Cooper S and Cooper JCW Convertibles on hand, all of which were well equipped with options like a Harman Kardon audio system and adaptive cruise control.

The 2025 Cooper is a much better place to spend your time than the past car. It's no more spacious, but the interior is quieter and more premium than before. It feels a little more civilized, though it's also lost some of the jazz that made the Cooper such a fun little compact. With the top down, concerns about an overly quiet exhaust and somewhat toned-down handling fall by the wayside.