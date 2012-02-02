Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me
- 131,585 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,295$1,364 Below Market
- 100,431 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$7,488
- 68,831 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,768$276 Below Market
- 74,620 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,991
- 125,000 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$7,995
- 84,090 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$10,000
- 57,958 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,938
- 97,122 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$8,787
- 64,960 miles
$9,999
- 156,784 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,900
- 120,850 miles
$5,995
- 55,974 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$5,987$1,065 Below Market
- 82,940 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$8,890$1,164 Below Market
- 116,750 miles
$6,000$755 Below Market
- 104,341 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$5,950
- 81,936 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,440$689 Below Market
- 119,000 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,795$992 Below Market
- 93,239 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$5,999$781 Below Market
Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman
Read recent reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman
Overall Consumer Rating3.810 Reviews
Overall Consumer Rating3.810 Reviews
Report abuse
realreview,02/02/2012
I own a 2011 Mini Clubman S. After 12 months of use I've concluded that the build quality and engineering design of the Mini Clubman is poor. The fuel pump broke driving off the lot, the airbag system has been repaired 3 separate times, the water pump failed, an oil pump solenoid leaked and has been replaced twice, and the rear cargo 12v outlet came apart. The runflat front tires needed replacement at 12,000 miles (told by dealer this is "normal", which of course is silly), and now there is a recall on the electric coolant pump for the turbo (can cause engine fire). Car developed rattles within the first month, and I can still barely use the radio as the controls are so poorly designed.
