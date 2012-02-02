Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! Carbon Black; Leatherette Seat Trim Ice Blue This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Check out this gently-used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman we recently got in. The impressive MINI fuel-efficiency will make you quickly realize what you've been missing out on in life. It's noteworthy fuel economy and minimal emissions make this vehicle's value a cut above the rest. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. How often was the oil changed? Were important service intervals taken care of? You'll have the records on this vehicles to know for sure. This MINI Cooper Clubman is beautiful and the interior is clean with virtually no flaws. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. This MINI Cooper Clubman S comes standard with features that are essential in the 21st Century. However, MINI decided to take it one step further and add a handful of quintessential options that will undoubtedly add to this vehicle's quality and value. Added comfort with contemporary style is the leather interior to heighten the quality and craftsmanship for the MINI Cooper Clubman S. More information about the 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman: The MINI Cooper is one of the most exciting and stylish cars on the market. All models offer fun, agile handling. The base model features excellent fuel economy at 28 mpg city and 37 mpg highway, while the convertible allows for carefree, top-down motoring at the push of a button. The Cooper S brings serious performance to the MINI lineup and the Clubman adds extra space for sharing the MINI motoring experience with friends. The John Cooper Works package, first available in 2009, adds performance tweaks to turn the already go-kart-like MINI into the hottest hatchback on the road. This model sets itself apart with agile handling, high performance S and John Cooper Works models, Retro good looks, and fuel economy All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

30 Combined MPG ( 27 City/ 35 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WMWZG3C57CTY38862

Stock: CTY38862

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020