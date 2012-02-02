Used 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman for Sale Near Me

127 listings
Cooper Clubman Reviews & Specs
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

    131,585 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,295

    $1,364 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    100,431 miles
    Title issue, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $7,488

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    68,831 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,768

    $276 Below Market
    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    74,620 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,991

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

    125,000 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $7,995

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Red
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    84,090 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $10,000

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    57,958 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $8,938

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman

    97,122 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,787

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    64,960 miles

    $9,999

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Gray
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    156,784 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,900

    Details
  • 2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2011 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    120,850 miles

    $5,995

    Details
  • 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman in Black
    used

    2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

    55,974 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $5,987

    $1,065 Below Market
    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Dark Green
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    82,940 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use

    $8,890

    $1,164 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman in Dark Blue
    used

    2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

    116,750 miles

    $6,000

    $755 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman in Red
    used

    2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

    104,341 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $5,950

    Details
  • 2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Black
    used

    2012 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    81,936 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,440

    $689 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman S in Off White/Cream
    used

    2010 MINI Cooper Clubman S

    119,000 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $6,795

    $992 Below Market
    Details
  • 2010 MINI Cooper Clubman in Silver
    used

    2010 MINI Cooper Clubman

    93,239 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $5,999

    $781 Below Market
    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following MINI Cooper Clubman searches:

Consumer Reviews for the MINI Cooper Clubman

Overall Consumer Rating
3.810 Reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Beware - Mini is a cool car, but breaks constantly
realreview,02/02/2012
I own a 2011 Mini Clubman S. After 12 months of use I've concluded that the build quality and engineering design of the Mini Clubman is poor. The fuel pump broke driving off the lot, the airbag system has been repaired 3 separate times, the water pump failed, an oil pump solenoid leaked and has been replaced twice, and the rear cargo 12v outlet came apart. The runflat front tires needed replacement at 12,000 miles (told by dealer this is "normal", which of course is silly), and now there is a recall on the electric coolant pump for the turbo (can cause engine fire). Car developed rattles within the first month, and I can still barely use the radio as the controls are so poorly designed.
