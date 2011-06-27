Estimated values
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 SWB 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,791
|$5,289
|$6,116
|Clean
|$3,374
|$4,719
|$5,458
|Average
|$2,539
|$3,580
|$4,142
|Rough
|$1,705
|$2,442
|$2,825
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S500 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,859
|$4,078
|$4,752
|Clean
|$2,545
|$3,639
|$4,240
|Average
|$1,915
|$2,761
|$3,217
|Rough
|$1,286
|$1,883
|$2,195
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S420 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,501
|$3,635
|$4,259
|Clean
|$2,226
|$3,244
|$3,801
|Average
|$1,675
|$2,461
|$2,884
|Rough
|$1,125
|$1,678
|$1,967
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S600 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,419
|$5,807
|$6,579
|Clean
|$3,932
|$5,182
|$5,871
|Average
|$2,960
|$3,931
|$4,455
|Rough
|$1,988
|$2,681
|$3,039
1999 Mercedes-Benz S-Class S320 LWB 4dr Sedan with no options
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,935
|$3,836
|$4,338
|Clean
|$2,612
|$3,423
|$3,871
|Average
|$1,966
|$2,597
|$2,937
|Rough
|$1,320
|$1,771
|$2,004