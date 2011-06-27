Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,046
|$2,853
|$3,299
|Clean
|$1,819
|$2,542
|$2,939
|Average
|$1,364
|$1,919
|$2,218
|Rough
|$909
|$1,296
|$1,498
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,240
|$1,495
|$1,640
|Clean
|$1,102
|$1,332
|$1,461
|Average
|$826
|$1,006
|$1,103
|Rough
|$551
|$680
|$745
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,131
|$3,155
|$3,718
|Clean
|$1,894
|$2,810
|$3,312
|Average
|$1,420
|$2,122
|$2,500
|Rough
|$947
|$1,433
|$1,688
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,007
|$3,277
|$3,973
|Clean
|$1,784
|$2,919
|$3,539
|Average
|$1,338
|$2,204
|$2,672
|Rough
|$892
|$1,489
|$1,804
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,091
|$2,915
|$3,372
|Clean
|$1,858
|$2,597
|$3,004
|Average
|$1,394
|$1,961
|$2,267
|Rough
|$929
|$1,325
|$1,531
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,330
|$3,437
|$4,046
|Clean
|$2,071
|$3,062
|$3,604
|Average
|$1,553
|$2,312
|$2,721
|Rough
|$1,035
|$1,562
|$1,837
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,623
|$6,973
|$8,264
|Clean
|$4,109
|$6,212
|$7,362
|Average
|$3,082
|$4,690
|$5,557
|Rough
|$2,055
|$3,168
|$3,752