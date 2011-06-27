  1. Home
  2. Mercedes-Benz
  3. Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  4. Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
  5. Appraisal value

2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Change vehicle
Go
Change vehicle
Exterior Color:
Vehicle Condition
Calculating appraisal for your !
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,046$2,853$3,299
Clean$1,819$2,542$2,939
Average$1,364$1,919$2,218
Rough$909$1,296$1,498
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,240$1,495$1,640
Clean$1,102$1,332$1,461
Average$826$1,006$1,103
Rough$551$680$745
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,131$3,155$3,718
Clean$1,894$2,810$3,312
Average$1,420$2,122$2,500
Rough$947$1,433$1,688
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E430 Rwd 4dr Sedan (4.3L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,007$3,277$3,973
Clean$1,784$2,919$3,539
Average$1,338$2,204$2,672
Rough$892$1,489$1,804
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,091$2,915$3,372
Clean$1,858$2,597$3,004
Average$1,394$1,961$2,267
Rough$929$1,325$1,531
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,330$3,437$4,046
Clean$2,071$3,062$3,604
Average$1,553$2,312$2,721
Rough$1,035$1,562$1,837
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you
Estimated values
2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E55 AMG Rwd 4dr Sedan (5.4L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$4,623$6,973$8,264
Clean$4,109$6,212$7,362
Average$3,082$4,690$5,557
Rough$2,055$3,168$3,752
Sell my 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with EdmundsShop for a used Mercedes-Benz E-Class near you

FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,071 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,062 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Mercedes-Benz E-Class is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,071 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,062 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $2,071 for one in "Clean" condition and about $3,062 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class ranges from $1,035 to $4,046, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.