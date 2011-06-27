Used 2001 Mercedes-Benz E-Class Consumer Reviews
Best Car Ever
We bought this car with 6 yrs old as CPO with 35K miles. I just flipped it to 200K miles last week. We purchased an extended warranty from MB and that was a good decision. We have faithfully maintained the car and without a doubt, I can say this is the BEST car I've ever driven and/or owned. It is a tank. Over the years, I've had it packed. Often times with 6 passengers as the kids loved the rear facing seats. Combined city/hwy mileage averages 23-25, which given the performance is hard to beat. This car is solid, rain (which we have a lot of in the PNW) and snow are not a problem. Looking to replace (just want something newer) and it's going to be a tall order to beat this one.
I'd Buy Another - It's Been Very Good
I purchased this off a new-car dealer via eBay; had 78K on it then; now has 125K. This car sure beats the newer Cadillac SRX that I dumped due to horrible reliability. This is my "work truck" for renovating rental homes - back seats are often down with building materials in the back as the car tows my 5x8 utility trailer behind, with 2 dogs on the front seat. The 4-Matic never gets us stuck, as we love to ski in the winter and travel in snowstorms. Slightly-stiff seats utilize excellent- grade leather & show only minimal wear (some leather dye sprayed on annually keeps them nice). Issues: Dash pixels (common), rusted hydraulic line, broken front spring, stuck sunroof and nasty body rust.
Built like a tank 2001E320 4-dr sedan
Has never let me down, or stranded, always starts, runs smooth looks awesome in black paint finish, gets plenty of looks as she rolls past.. Bose sound system sounds like a concert w/ 8 speakers through out cabin.. great for long road trips or all around driving in comfort luxury. Mine has rear wheel drive w/ good snow tires and a little weight in the trunk for winner time, sand bags gets me through the heaviest blizzards winters in Pennsylvania.. Keep up on the basic maintenance oil change high octane gasoline she will run like a dream replace parts when needed it is like a fine air craft it will go on forever.. I love this car I can never stop staring at it' this car takes me everywhere She is part of the family love my Benz... e
E430 Sport
Purchased this vehicle as a pre-owned replacement for my 1999 E430...much more car than the Audi A6 or BMW 5 series, both of which were considerations at the time. The 8 cylinder engine, sport suspension, and auto-stick transmission is awesome. A few too many electronics possibly, but a dream to drive none the less.
Best Kept Secret
This vehicle is unique. Way better than an SUV - getting kids in and out of the rear-facing 3rd seat is a breeze. Minivans and SUVs don't have this kind of handling and fuel economy. Mine now has 87k on it and still looks new. I set the cruise at 80 and get 27 mpg with five people aboard. When it snows, we prefer the Benz to my wife's Jeep because the AWD and ESP makes any trip in snow uneventful. Only minor issues --clicking driver seat that I put up with because it's $600 (I think) for a new seat adjuster -- and burned out time & temp pixels on the Instrument Panel ($Big$). I'd buy another one of these cars in a heartbeat.
