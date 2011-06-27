Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,144
|$3,376
|$4,061
|Clean
|$1,904
|$2,999
|$3,604
|Average
|$1,424
|$2,247
|$2,691
|Rough
|$943
|$1,495
|$1,778
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,394
|$3,284
|$3,785
|Clean
|$2,126
|$2,918
|$3,359
|Average
|$1,589
|$2,186
|$2,508
|Rough
|$1,053
|$1,454
|$1,657
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,167
|$4,141
|$4,692
|Clean
|$2,812
|$3,679
|$4,165
|Average
|$2,102
|$2,757
|$3,109
|Rough
|$1,393
|$1,834
|$2,054
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C32 AMG 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl S/C 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,231
|$6,563
|$7,861
|Clean
|$3,757
|$5,831
|$6,977
|Average
|$2,809
|$4,369
|$5,209
|Rough
|$1,860
|$2,906
|$3,441
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,959
|$2,801
|$3,273
|Clean
|$1,739
|$2,489
|$2,905
|Average
|$1,300
|$1,865
|$2,169
|Rough
|$861
|$1,241
|$1,433
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 Rwd 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,184
|$3,082
|$3,587
|Clean
|$1,939
|$2,739
|$3,184
|Average
|$1,450
|$2,052
|$2,377
|Rough
|$960
|$1,365
|$1,570
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C230 Kompressor Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (1.8L 4cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,525
|$2,144
|$2,491
|Clean
|$1,354
|$1,905
|$2,211
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,427
|$1,651
|Rough
|$671
|$949
|$1,090
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sport Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,437
|$3,551
|$4,176
|Clean
|$2,164
|$3,156
|$3,706
|Average
|$1,618
|$2,364
|$2,767
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,573
|$1,828
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Sedan (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,455
|$3,624
|$4,278
|Clean
|$2,180
|$3,220
|$3,797
|Average
|$1,630
|$2,413
|$2,835
|Rough
|$1,080
|$1,605
|$1,873
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 4dr Wagon (3.2L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,631
|$3,873
|$4,566
|Clean
|$2,337
|$3,441
|$4,052
|Average
|$1,747
|$2,578
|$3,026
|Rough
|$1,157
|$1,715
|$1,999
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C320 Rwd 2dr Sport Coupe (3.2L 6cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,425
|$1,886
|$2,147
|Clean
|$1,265
|$1,676
|$1,905
|Average
|$946
|$1,255
|$1,423
|Rough
|$627
|$835
|$940
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Sedan (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,931
|$2,726
|$3,173
|Clean
|$1,715
|$2,422
|$2,816
|Average
|$1,282
|$1,815
|$2,102
|Rough
|$849
|$1,207
|$1,389
Estimated values
2004 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C240 4MATIC AWD 4dr Wagon (2.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,181
|$3,103
|$3,621
|Clean
|$1,937
|$2,758
|$3,214
|Average
|$1,448
|$2,066
|$2,400
|Rough
|$959
|$1,374
|$1,585