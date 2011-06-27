Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$54,035
|$57,330
|$61,119
|Clean
|$52,839
|$56,052
|$59,724
|Average
|$50,446
|$53,495
|$56,934
|Rough
|$48,054
|$50,938
|$54,144
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Premiere 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$51,178
|$54,504
|$58,323
|Clean
|$50,045
|$53,289
|$56,992
|Average
|$47,779
|$50,857
|$54,329
|Rough
|$45,513
|$48,426
|$51,667
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,105
|$55,438
|$59,265
|Clean
|$50,952
|$54,201
|$57,912
|Average
|$48,645
|$51,729
|$55,207
|Rough
|$46,338
|$49,256
|$52,501
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$55,487
|$58,587
|$62,155
|Clean
|$54,259
|$57,281
|$60,736
|Average
|$51,802
|$54,667
|$57,899
|Rough
|$49,346
|$52,054
|$55,061
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$65,287
|$68,684
|$72,597
|Clean
|$63,842
|$67,152
|$70,940
|Average
|$60,952
|$64,088
|$67,626
|Rough
|$58,061
|$61,025
|$64,312
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$58,554
|$61,605
|$65,121
|Clean
|$57,258
|$60,231
|$63,634
|Average
|$54,665
|$57,483
|$60,662
|Rough
|$52,073
|$54,736
|$57,689
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Premiere 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,687
|$52,839
|$56,460
|Clean
|$48,587
|$51,660
|$55,172
|Average
|$46,387
|$49,304
|$52,594
|Rough
|$44,187
|$46,947
|$50,017
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Black Label 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$66,642
|$69,914
|$73,690
|Clean
|$65,167
|$68,355
|$72,008
|Average
|$62,217
|$65,237
|$68,644
|Rough
|$59,266
|$62,118
|$65,280
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator Reserve 4dr SUV 4WD (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,354
|$60,685
|$64,518
|Clean
|$56,084
|$59,332
|$63,045
|Average
|$53,545
|$56,625
|$60,100
|Rough
|$51,006
|$53,918
|$57,155
Estimated values
2018 Lincoln Navigator L Select 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl Turbo 10A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$53,971
|$57,474
|$61,499
|Clean
|$52,776
|$56,193
|$60,095
|Average
|$50,386
|$53,629
|$57,288
|Rough
|$47,997
|$51,066
|$54,480