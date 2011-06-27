Used 2018 Lincoln Navigator Consumer Reviews
Car nice - dealers not so much.
Wanted a black label but they dont have black leather seatsm go figure, huge error. Purchased 2018 reserve 2 weeks ago @ 97k . Came across a couple issues. Steering column plastic housing rubs slightly when turning - AC when running both rear and front zones seams to lose temperature, osillated from warm to cold and never freezing, random. Passenger side second row seat belt lacked tension and wont retract- this part is on backorder. These issues are small and will get reseloved, but its an indication of a slight build quality issue. The biggets issue is the Lincoln dealers. Lincoln corporate puts the white glove message out there that they will come get your car and give you a loaner etc ( purhcased maint package ) use the app to schedule etc. Well thats a fantasy.......I purhcased my care from a dealer thats 65 miles away because they had the car. However the nearest dealer is 5 miles away. When I contacted them for servive on my new 100k car they said sorry you didnt buy it here so no loaner car. I had to escalate this to lincoln and threaten them etc.... finally after 2 weeks and wasting time on the phone they accomodated me. Point is Lincoln corporate needs to get these dealers up to to speed with the marketing message if they are going to sell 100k cars. I had a platinum escalde before this and zero issues and amazing service. That said its a gorgeous car and I hope to enjoy it once its out of the shop.
Lincoln Luxury
I couldn't be more impressed with the overall quality,comfort,and performance of my 2018 Lincoln 2wd Premier. I wanted the base/premier due to the 20 inch wheels. They increase the ride and comfort without having the adaptive suspension. The highway mileage on trips in the conserve mode reaches 23 mpg all the time. It has so many standard features that are optional on other luxury full size SUV. It uses regular unleaded and the yearly maintenance cost is a fraction of an import. The twin turbo V6 has tremendous horsepower and torque that other luxury SUV V8 cant even match. This is true American luxury reborn.
Broken down at 1000miles
It overheated at 1000 miles on the odometer transmission radiator failed, with all my family 400 miles away from home it was a mess. No car for 12 days took to repaired . Transmission also clank noise a lot when lowering gears. Buy a Toyota Land cruiser is a lot more reliable. Now I drive around my home area because I don't trust this car for long family trips.
Absolutely Love it!
Do you want to feel like King of the Road? This 4x4 vehicle will give you a commanding road presence. I think it can eat into Bentley and Rolls Royce Cullinan sales. It’s that luxurious and it seats 7 or 8 not 4 or 5! Built in America is another plus. I questioned the Hankook tires but when I went to see the new Audi Q8...you guessed it...same. Must be a new high tech tire factory! Steering wheel heater switch is a touch on the LCD screen, I’d rather have a hard switch near the steering wheel but I guess that’s the way things are going for reliability and efficiency. Love that it has Start / Stop at the stoplight, the tech in general, control it and get status from my iPhone, piano key shifter, it’s powerful 6 cylinder engine, independent rear suspension and Aluminum body panels. The head up display is nicer than the one in my Corvette. I’d love to see a Brembo Brakes option like Escalade has but other than that, it’s the winner of that contest. Also a repeat prompt button for Navigation. loved it so much I bought my new Gator rather than lease it!
Best Large SUV
World class interior on black label,on 93 octane 0 to 60 mph in 5.6 seconds, top notch tech,easy to use,tons of interior room and storage areas. Third Navigator -by far the best. Now it is really big and it is pricey,but cost competitive to Mercedes and Infinti and Caddy. Other car is a Caddy CTS -V so I understand performance and handling. The Navigator is really good for a 6000 lb. vehicle. After about 6 months and 2000 miles only complaint is a little lack of smoothness on downshift just before stopping. Love the heads up display.After 7500 miles trans issue was improved by software update. Was not a big deal nothing else at issue.After 8500 miles still great -battery replaced under warranty was likely due to lack of driving so no big deal.Don't put a lot of miles on it but did take to Florida from New Jersey and got about 22 mpg and it was really comfortable.
