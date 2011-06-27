Estimated values
2014 Lexus RX 350 F SPORT 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$20,310
|$22,721
|$24,962
|Clean
|$19,570
|$21,877
|$23,992
|Average
|$18,090
|$20,190
|$22,053
|Rough
|$16,610
|$18,503
|$20,114
Estimated values
2014 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,139
|$19,354
|$21,407
|Clean
|$16,515
|$18,635
|$20,576
|Average
|$15,266
|$17,198
|$18,912
|Rough
|$14,017
|$15,761
|$17,249
Estimated values
2014 Lexus RX 350 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,717
|$18,852
|$20,831
|Clean
|$16,108
|$18,152
|$20,022
|Average
|$14,890
|$16,752
|$18,404
|Rough
|$13,672
|$15,352
|$16,785