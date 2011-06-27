  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus RX 350
  4. Used 2014 Lexus RX 350
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2014 RX 350
5(65%)4(20%)3(0%)2(0%)1(15%)
4.2
20 reviews
Write a review
See all RX 350s for sale
List Price Range
$17,495 - $23,995
Used RX 350 for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
1234

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Solid family SUV

anonymous70, 05/18/2014
28 of 28 people found this review helpful

This vehicle is excellent. My wife loves her RX 350 and even though it's not as fun to drive as my Jaguar I can say with complete sincerity that if I had to choose between the two the Lexus would win every time. Handles well. Quiet. Extremely comfortable seats and ride. I'd highly recommend this SUV to anyone with a family. There is plenty of room for the kids in the back.

Report Abuse

Options selection

jimt14, 06/24/2014
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I bought a 2014 RX350 with all wheel drive and 19 inch wheels as options, not the Sport which has a sport tuned suspension also and is not recommended here. This set up gives great handling and a quiet smooth ride. After reading about a cushy ride and lack of feel for the road my biggest surprise was just the opposite with this set up.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Love my car

barbararaa1, 08/31/2014
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

I leased my 2014 Lexus RX 350 last October, so it's been almost one year. Has all bells and whistles. I really love my car. Very quite ride, comfortable seats. Back seat passengers are pleased with all the leg room. Car feels very safe. The worst part of my Lexus experience was dealing with Lexus of Sacramento. But I have found other Lexus dealers much more professional for which I am very thankful.

Report Abuse

CPO 2014

Just Chuck, 04/19/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
9 of 9 people found this review helpful

I have the car now for three years. I've put 42,000 miles on it in that time, bringing the total mileage up to 62,000 +. I've had no reliability issues whatsoever. Maintenance has been limited to air and cabin filters, wiper blades, oil changes and tire rotations. The brake fluid was changed at 30K under the Lexus free maintenance for two years plan. The only thing I would give less than stellar reviews is the navigation system. It's so untrustworthy that I won't even use it to go any distances or to places I've never been before. Other than that, car is perfect. The reason I've been racking up the miles is trips from NY to FL, six roundtrips, and doing a lot of driving in Florida. It's perfect for that kind of travel, 11-12 hour days in the car. Quiet, comfortable, smooth riding, great AC, heated and ventilated seats, a very good Blu-Tooth system and stereo, and excellent headlights and seats. It's really everything you could want in a luxury SUV. I swapped out the Michellins at around 38K for Pirellis. Michellins still had some tread on them, but I was doing another trip to Florida, winter was coming, and I felt better with new rubber. MPG dropped about one MPG with the Pirellis, but I've noticed that the handling is superb. There's no real feedback, but it will take curved on and off ramps on parkways like it's on rails now- so that was surprising.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Recline the Front Seatback causes Airbag Failure

Scott Smith, 09/19/2017
4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A)
8 of 8 people found this review helpful

Very refined and polished ride and very quiet which I need for my Tenitus. IAdditionally, I much prefer the was driving along late at night and my front passenger reclined the seat back almost all the way to take a nap. Immediattely the seatbelt light started blinking and tthe "Check SRS Airbag Warning" triangle light came on. Took it to a dealer the next day and was told that it was not covered by Warranty due to something (water bottle, shoes, whatever) "might" have been stuck under the seat that would have caused the yellow wire harness to trigger this warning. I had to pay $149 out of pocket to get it re-programmed. There was NOTHING under the seat and I keep a clean and clutter-free car, and never leave trash randomly rolling around in my car. SO... owner/drive beware, DON'T let your passendger recline the seat back too far...

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
1234
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all RX 350s for sale

Related Used 2014 Lexus RX 350 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles