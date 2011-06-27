  1. Home
  2. Lexus
  3. Lexus LX 570
  4. Used 2015 Lexus LX 570
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 Consumer Reviews

More about the 2015 LX 570
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all LX 570s for sale
List Price Estimate
$37,942 - $45,753
Used LX 570 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

The LX 570 is a TANK wearing velvet gloves

R. C. Miller, 04/19/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.7L 8cyl 6A)
16 of 16 people found this review helpful

When my mechanic and I went to change the oil for the first time, a normal 40 minute oil change became over an hour and 45 minutes with the required removal of 19 bolts of 3 different sizes and 4 underside skid/aero panels. So regular mechanics' bills for day-to-day stuff will be expensive. But this machine is screwed together better than the best GMC Suburban's (I've owned 2) and Cadillacs (I've owned 6) out there and it is a really fine car. And if you can afford the purchase price, you can afford the mediocre gas mileage. If I have to be in a car during a severe crash, this is the car to be in. Strongly recommend this machine. (After almost 4 years of ownership and about 70,000 miles, i am still convinced that this LEXUS, the LX 570 and my 2 previous Lexus sedans -- a 2012 LS 460 all wheel drive and a 2006 LS 430 -- are the best built cars I have ever purchased. I have purchased over 20 NEW cars in my short happy life and at least 10 used cars, to include antiques, and these big Lexus V-8's are quality cars that drive and perform superbly. OF NOTE, my 16 MPG gas mileage has IMPROVED now that the engine is fully worn in and we often get 18-19 MPG at speeds of 70+ mph).

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Write a review
See all LX 570s for sale

Related Used 2015 Lexus LX 570 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles