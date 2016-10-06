Used 2015 INFINITI QX80 for Sale Near Me

1,099 listings
QX80 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,099 listings
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    78,359 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,690

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    64,960 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $27,000

    $5,310 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    42,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $35,991

    $3,658 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    57,852 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $30,999

    $5,282 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    62,520 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,965

    $3,638 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    78,880 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,680

    $1,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    43,258 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $36,895

    $2,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    59,875 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $33,998

    $1,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    58,825 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $33,942

    $1,652 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    124,407 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $22,995

    $660 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in White
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    83,388 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,494

    $2,051 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    56,777 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $34,277

    $1,271 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    110,246 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,000

    $1,973 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    93,618 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
    Fair Deal

    $28,900

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    14,028 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $40,910

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Silver
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    90,245 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,000

    $1,097 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Black
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    20,584 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $45,985

    Details
  • 2015 INFINITI QX80 in Gray
    used

    2015 INFINITI QX80

    72,722 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $31,881

    $2,330 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the INFINITI QX80

Read recent reviews for the INFINITI QX80
Overall Consumer Rating
3.810 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
  • 5
    (50%)
  • 4
    (10%)
  • 3
    (20%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (10%)
Great Infiniti QX80 Ownership Experience
Craig Elford,06/10/2016
4dr SUV 4WD (5.6L 8cyl 7A)
My 2015 QX80 is my second Infiniti full size SUV as I previously drove a 2006 QX56 which I still own as a third vehicle for our family. I put over 205,000 miles on the 2006 model, and had absolutely no problems. Great quality vehicle with outstanding ownership experience. When it came time to look at new vehicles I again did rigorous evaluation before purchasing my 2015 QX80. I looked at the Ford Expedition (I previously owned a 1997 model), the Lincoln Navigator (my wife drives a 2006 model), the Cadillac Escalade, the GMC Yukon Denali, the Chevy Tahoe LTZ, and the Toyota Sequoia Platinum. I am 6'-8" and immediately eliminated the Toyota Sequoia as I could not even sit in the driver seat due to the very short headroom as my head hit the ceiling even with the seat back reclined pretty significantly. I loved the legroom and headroom for all the GM products as they had best in class legroom, but GM still has not engineered a decent 3rd row seat to fold flat into the floor. While they advertise the new versions that way, in reality you lose at least 4" in the height of the cargo area as they have artificially raised the cargo floor to accommodate the third row seating when folded down. Legroom on their 3rd row seating was basically unusable. That left the Lincoln Navigator and the Ford Expedition, but there was simply no comparison when evaluating the quality of the vehicles between the Infiniti QX80 and the Ford and Lincoln products. I have been extremely pleased with the outstanding quality of my QX-80. With 400 horsepower it has plenty of power to provide effective performance for such a large, heavy vehicle. While it does not have sports car acceleration, if you are driving a full size SUV that is not a primary consideration. I have found the 5.6 liter engine to have plenty of power and zip and even when cruising at 70 mph there is still plenty of acceleration when you need to pass. The 315 horses available on my 2006 QX56 was adequate, and the new fuel injection on the QX80 provides a noticeable difference in power. The greatest improvements in with the QX-80 is in the changes made with technology to improve the ride and to make the driving experience safer. I have found the blind spot monitor to be a tremendous help, and the intelligent cruise control is an amazing technology to monitor what is happening with vehicles ahead of you to ensure safe distances are maintained. If you have not used this technology, you will love it as you can set the interval you are looking to maintain and the sensors on the vehicle do an amazing job of monitoring not only the vehicle immediately in front of you, but also the vehicle on ahead to determine if there is a potential safety hazard and will automatically adjust the set speed accordingly. The driving and passenger ride experience is incredibly comfortable. With the long wheel base, the quality of the seats, and the suspension system provides a luxury car ride for your passengers. I get so many compliments from those riding with me as to how incredibly comfortable the ride is as well as how impressed they are with the luxury finish. Infiniti has used very high quality materials and it is very evident in the look and feel of the vehicle. Even with the size of a full size SUV, the QX80 handles incredibly well for both highway driving, city driving, and the surround view cameras and sensors make it every easy to handle vehicle even in tight spaces. Turning radius is excellent for this size vehicle and I can actually U-turn in a much smaller radius than many passenger cars. This vehicle is a dream to drive on the highway as the ride is so comfortable, yet when needed the handling is very responsive. Another great advantage to a full size SUV is the amount of cargo you can haul in the cargo area behind the 2nd row, and if necessary with the second row captain seats folded down. I have hauled an incredible amount of gear in my vehicle multiple times over the past 27 months and having the voluminous cargo area is great. This is where it is so important at the elegant engineering of how the 3rd row seating folds into the floor. While I would agree with the other two reviews listed regarding the low end of the gas gauge accuracy, and at times the shifting of the transmission could be smoother, but that is only when you are really pushing the vehicle and need to accelerate quickly. Overall, to me these are very small issues compared to the overall quality and experience of owning this vehicle. The QX80 also has unique styling which you may either love or hate, but you won't look like every other full size SUV on the road. I personally really like the styling as it is not just a square box like so many of the competitors. The net is, I love my 2015 Infiniti QX80, and would highly recommend this vehicle to anyone. We have been so impressed with my QX80 we purchased a new 2017 QX60 for my wife to replace her old vehicle. She loves it!
Report abuse
