Used 2015 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas

Presented in stunning Carrara White, our 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro SUV is an ideal blend of performance, style, and amenities. Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 offers 280hp and is connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The brilliant driving dynamics are enhanced by the sure-footed prowess of All Wheel Drive that provides ample grip and control. You'll also enjoy impressive acceleration and the ability to score near 22mpg out on the open road. This full-size 7-passenger luxury SUV is a true head-turner with unique alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and LED running lights. The interior of the Q7 Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and has been thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Bask in the comfort of heated 12-way power leather seats, and take in the awe-inspiring view from the panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth, Audi Connect with WiFi and premium navigation, and a Bose surround-sound system with available HD radio and DVD audio capability allow you to stay seamlessly connected. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, backup camera, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Lease Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 22 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WA1LGAFE4FD007594

Stock: FD007594

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 02-06-2020