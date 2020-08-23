Used 2015 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

1,270 listings
Q7 Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 1,270 listings
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    87,454 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $19,471

    $3,977 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    77,767 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $18,998

  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in White
    certified

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    52,881 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $28,998

    $3,253 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro

    80,713 miles
    2 Accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,977

    $2,321 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    74,667 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $20,597

    $3,602 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    56,533 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $22,800

    $2,366 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Silver
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    46,281 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $26,500

    $2,960 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    54,276 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $26,000

    $2,823 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro

    74,245 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $20,999

    $2,126 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    95,567 miles
    Great Deal

    $18,981

    $2,072 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    43,600 miles
    Title issue, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,987

  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    79,036 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,995

  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    93,125 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $19,673

  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Gray
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    64,590 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $24,900

    $1,739 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro

    23,197 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Good Deal

    $31,500

    $1,854 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    94,972 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Good Deal

    $18,333

    $1,680 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro in Black
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro

    59,436 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Lease
    Fair Deal

    $28,000

    $2,838 Below Market
  • 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro in White
    used

    2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro

    42,058 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $25,490

    $2,331 Below Market
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Audi Q7 searches:

Consumer Reviews for the Audi Q7

Read recent reviews for the Audi Q7
Overall Consumer Rating
421 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 21 reviews
  • 5
    (43%)
  • 4
    (29%)
  • 3
    (14%)
  • 2
    (10%)
  • 1
    (5%)
Luxurious Beast
ACinSoCal,03/26/2018
3.0T Premium Plus quattro 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A)
This is my second Audi purchase in less than a year. I bought a 2015 Allroad through their CPO program with the extended mileage warranty to 100K miles. I saw the Q7 then but thought I'd pause and see which side of the divide my experience with this machine would fall on. After almost a year of driving the Allroad and having it serviced ($254 for the 25K service) I saw a 2015 Q7 show up at the local dealership...6cyl supercharged and on the CPO program. I didn't hesitate...a brief negotiation and now my wife is the happiest gal on the block. It's a beast, it's heavy, sticks to the road like glue - while the inside wraps you in luxurious trim, electronics and comfort. Despite using super-unleaded gas....we got 400 miles out of the first tank full....I checked into the service fees for this beauty. They are expensive....$800 for a minor service, brakes are $1500+, tires are low profile, and a major service is close to $2000. With eyes wide open I opted to buy the "service package" from the dealer at the time of the deal. You can negotiate...I ended up getting two years of (2 minor and 2 major services) for $1500. You do the math.....So there are plenty of options. In the meanwhile, this LUXURY SUV rides like a dream, accelerates like a rocket, and is a real head-turner. With the economics in mind...if you can you should. I should mention I've also owned a Jeep Cherokee (Overland), 2 Range Rovers, and a Tahoe. I looked at the Mercedes and Porsche Cayanne...at the end of the day....this Audi was the best all-around bang for buck and fun combination.
Report abuse
