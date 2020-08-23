Used 2015 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me

This is my second Audi purchase in less than a year. I bought a 2015 Allroad through their CPO program with the extended mileage warranty to 100K miles. I saw the Q7 then but thought I'd pause and see which side of the divide my experience with this machine would fall on. After almost a year of driving the Allroad and having it serviced ($254 for the 25K service) I saw a 2015 Q7 show up at the local dealership...6cyl supercharged and on the CPO program. I didn't hesitate...a brief negotiation and now my wife is the happiest gal on the block. It's a beast, it's heavy, sticks to the road like glue - while the inside wraps you in luxurious trim, electronics and comfort. Despite using super-unleaded gas....we got 400 miles out of the first tank full....I checked into the service fees for this beauty. They are expensive....$800 for a minor service, brakes are $1500+, tires are low profile, and a major service is close to $2000. With eyes wide open I opted to buy the "service package" from the dealer at the time of the deal. You can negotiate...I ended up getting two years of (2 minor and 2 major services) for $1500. You do the math.....So there are plenty of options. In the meanwhile, this LUXURY SUV rides like a dream, accelerates like a rocket, and is a real head-turner. With the economics in mind...if you can you should. I should mention I've also owned a Jeep Cherokee (Overland), 2 Range Rovers, and a Tahoe. I looked at the Mercedes and Porsche Cayanne...at the end of the day....this Audi was the best all-around bang for buck and fun combination.

