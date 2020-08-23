Used 2015 Audi Q7 for Sale Near Me
- 87,454 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$19,471$3,977 Below Market
Sea-Auto Sales - Edmonds / Washington
We are proud to present this loaded 2015 Audi Q7 Quattro S Line Prestige! With a white exterior and black leather interior. This Q7 features the extremely reliable supercharged 3.0L V6 motor which has been proven to be a great motor. The automatic transmission shifts wonderfully in all gears and is a great vehicle for long commuting or short trips around town. The Q7 is loaded with options like heated seats, Navigation, back up camera, parking sensors, Bose sound system panoramic sunroof, 7 seats, and much more. This is a great car for the whole family and looks amazing. This Q7 just passed our safety inspection and is ready to go home to a new owner! Please give us a call to schedule a test drive at your convenience! -- INSTALLED FEATURES: Air filtration, Front air conditioning zones: dual, Front air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear air conditioning zones: dual, Rear air conditioning: automatic climate control, Rear vents: third row, Airbag deactivation: occupant sensing passenger, Front airbags: dual, Side airbags: front, Side curtain airbags: front, Antenna type: diversity, Auxiliary audio input: Bluetooth, Digital Sound Processing, Hard drive, In-Dash CD: DVD audio, Premium brand: Bose, Radio data system, Radio: AM/FM, Satellite radio: SiriusXM, Speed sensitive volume control, Subwoofer: 1, Surround sound, Total speakers: 13, Watts: 270, ABS: 4-wheel, Brake drying, Braking assist, Electronic brakeforce distribution, Electronic parking brake, Front brake diameter: 13.8, Front brake type: ventilated disc, Front brake width: 1.3, Power brakes, Rear brake diameter: 13.0, Rear brake type: ventilated disc, Rear brake width: 1.1, Armrests: front center, Cargo area floor mat, Center console trim: alloy, Door sill trim: aluminum, Floor mat material: premium carpet, Floor material: carpet, Floor mats: front, Interior accents: aluminum, Shift knob trim: leather, Steering wheel trim: leather, Ambient lighting, Assist handle: front, Cargo area light, Cargo cover, Center console: front console with armrest and storage, Courtesy lights: door, Cruise control, Cupholders: front, Easy entry: manual driver seat, Footwell lights, Memorized settings: 2 driver, Multi-function remote: fuel filler door release, One-touch windows: 4, Overhead console: front, Power outlet(s): center console, Power steering: variable/speed-proportional, Power windows: lockout button, Push-button start, Reading lights: front, Rearview mirror: auto-dimming, Retained accessory power, Steering wheel mounted controls: audio, Steering wheel: power tilt and telescopic, Storage: door pockets, Sunshade: rear window, Universal remote transmitter: Homelink - garage door opener, Vanity mirrors: dual illuminating, Liftgate window: fixed, Rear door type: power liftgate, 4WD type: full time, Axle ratio: 3.70, Drive mode selector, Alternator: 190 amps, Door handle color: body-color, Exhaust tip color: metallic, Exhaust: dual tip, Front bumper color: body-color, Grille color: silver, Mirror color: body-color, Rear bumper color: body-color, Rear spoiler color: body-color, Rear spoiler: roofline, Window trim: aluminum, Infotainment: Audi MMI Connect, Clock, Compass, Digital odometer, Driver information system, External temperature display, Fuel economy display: MPG, Gauge: tachometer, Trip computer, Trip odometer, Warnings and reminders: lamp failure / low fuel / engine oil / coolant, Daytime running lights: LED, Front fog lights, Headlight cleaners: high pressure washers, Headlights: HID/Xenon, Rear fog lights, Taillights: LED, Side mirror adjustments: power, Side mirrors: auto-dimming, Moonroof / Sunroof: one-touch open/close, Roof rails, Roof rails color: silver, Blind spot safety: sensor/alert, Body side reinforcements: side impact door beams, Camera system: rear multi-view, Child safety door locks, Child seat anchors: LATCH system, Impact sensor: door unlock, Parking sensors: front, Rearview monitor: in dash, Emergency locking retractors: front, Front seatbelts: 3-point, Rear seatbelts: 3-point, Seatbelt force limiters: front, Seatbelt pretensioners: front, Seatbelt warning sensor: front, Third row seatbelts: 3-point, Driver seat power adjustments: 4-way power lumbar, Driver seat: heated, Front headrests: adjustable, Front seat type: bucket, Passenger seat power adjustments: height, Passenger seat: heated, Rear headrests: adjustable, Rear seat folding: split, Rear seat manual adjustments: reclining, Rear seat type: 40-20-40 split bench, Third row headrests: adjustable, Third row seat folding: split, Third row seat type: 50-50 split bench, Upholstery: leather, 2-stage unlocking doors, Anti-theft system: alarm, Power door locks: auto-locking, Hill descent control, Stability control, Traction control, Steering ratio: 16.5, Front shock type: gas, Front spring type: coil, Front stabilizer bar, Front struts, Front suspension classification: independent, Front suspension type: double wishbone, Rear shock type: gas, Rear spring type: coil, Rear stabilizer bar, Rear suspension classification: independent, Rear suspension type: multi-link, Navigation system: hard drive, Real time traffic, Wireless data link: Bluetooth, Spare tire mount location: inside, Spare tire size: temporary, Spare wheel type: steel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Tire type: all season, Wheel spokes: 5, Wheels: alloy, Front wipers: rain sensing, Heated windshield washer jets, Power windows: safety reverse, Rear privacy glass, Rear wiper: intermittent, Tinted glass, Window defogger: rear
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE3FD015576
Stock: 13187
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,767 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$18,998
Delta Auto Group - Dallas / Texas
Presented in stunning Carrara White, our 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro SUV is an ideal blend of performance, style, and amenities. Powered by a SuperCharged 3.0 Liter V6 offers 280hp and is connected to a responsive 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The brilliant driving dynamics are enhanced by the sure-footed prowess of All Wheel Drive that provides ample grip and control. You'll also enjoy impressive acceleration and the ability to score near 22mpg out on the open road. This full-size 7-passenger luxury SUV is a true head-turner with unique alloy wheels, adaptive xenon headlights and LED running lights. The interior of the Q7 Premium Plus exudes an understated elegance and has been thoughtfully crafted with your needs and desires in mind. Bask in the comfort of heated 12-way power leather seats, and take in the awe-inspiring view from the panoramic sunroof. Bluetooth, Audi Connect with WiFi and premium navigation, and a Bose surround-sound system with available HD radio and DVD audio capability allow you to stay seamlessly connected. Of course, Audi has a reputation for safety that continues throughout the Q7 with anti-lock brakes, stability and traction control, backup camera, front-seat side airbags, side curtain airbags, and rear parking sensors. You've got to get behind the wheel of this beautiful SUV to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! No Haggle , No Gimmicks Best Prices Upfront Are you really No Haggle price? Will you negotiate? We've found that every single customer wants our bottom-line best price up front. Imagine going to a dealership and telling them "don't tell me your best price, instead, keep going back and forth to your manager and waste as much of my time as possible, until we finally find your best price, and then try to guilt me into buying because you spent so much time with me". If that's actually what you want, you may need help. We put our bottom line lowest price on every pre-owned vehicle and then let you decide if, and when you want to buy it. No pressure.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE4FD007594
Stock: FD007594
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-06-2020
- 52,881 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$28,998$3,253 Below Market
Audi Burlington - Burlington / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Audi Q7 includes: Total Value: $644. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Serviced here BUY WITH CONFIDENCE We hand pick each member of our Herb Chambers Audi Burlington team for their high level of competency, vast knowledge base, eagerness to learn late-breaking technology, ability to relate to drivers from all walks of life, and commitment to keeping Herb Chambers a pressure-free environment. OPTION PACKAGES TOWING PACKAGE 6,600 lbs towing capacity, increased cooling capacity and trailer hitch, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE Heated Rear Seats Separate controls in rear console, Heated 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel Leather-wrapped, designated switch to allow separate operation from heated seats, AUDI GUARD PROTECTION PACKAGE All-Weather Floor Mats, Cargo Mat. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive. Audi 3.0T S line Prestige with Carrara White exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 333 HP at 5500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner Reduced from $29,998. PURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a rigorous Multi-Point Inspection EXPERTS REPORT 'As for space, adult-sized passengers will have plenty of it in the Q7's first two rows, and they'll appreciate that the second-row seats both slide and recline to enhance long-haul comfort.' -Edmunds.com. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFEXFD003599
Stock: L022321A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-31-2020
- 80,713 miles2 Accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,977$2,321 Below Market
Haims Motors - Hollywood / Florida
~~~VEHICLE LOCATED IN HOLLYWOOD~~~ 2840 North State Road 7 Hollywood, FL 33021 SPECIAL DEAL DURING THESE TOUGH TIMES ***QUATTRO***S LINE***PANORAMIC ROOF***BACKUP CAMERA*** Best Prices in South Florida. Fast Approval Guaranteed with Low down payment. Drives and Looks Like New 2015 Audi Q7 Prestige S Line. Premium Sound System. Bluetooth. All Wheel Drive. Full inspection performed by our technicians. Visit www.haimsmotors.com for more great deals. Contact us today to schedule a test drive. Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Adaptive headlights, Air Conditioned Seats, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact INTERNET DEPT. HOLLYWOOD at 954-308-8576 or SALES@HAIMSMOTORS.COM for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T S line Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1DGAFE2FD005301
Stock: 005301
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 74,667 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$20,597$3,602 Below Market
Porsche Bellevue - Bellevue / Washington
Premium Plus Package Dual Moonroof Daytona Gray Pearl Effect Towing Package Leather Seats Navigation System 3rd Row Seat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler All Wheel Drive Black; Leather Seating Surfaces This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE7FD030058
Stock: FD030058
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- 56,533 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$22,800$2,366 Below Market
The Collection - Coral Gables / Florida
2015 Q7 3.0 Quattro, Carrara White/Black Interior. Audi Certified Pre-Owned Warranty Will Cover Vehicle for 1 year/unlimited mileage.. Carfax Available. Standard Equipment: 3.0L TFSI 280 hp/295 lb-ft V6 engine, Quattro permanent all-wheel drive with 40:60 torque split, 8-speed tiptronic transmission, 18 6-arm design wheels, Electronic stability control, Servotronic vehicle speed sensitive power steering, Tire pressure monitoring system, Temporary compact spare tire. Comfort/Convenience: Power tailgate, Audi xenon plus headlights with LED DRL's and taillights, Heated power adjustable exterior mirrors, 12-way power adjustable front seats including lumbar adjustment , Heated front seats, 40/20/40 second row seat with pass through recline and fore/aft adjustment, Leather seating surfaces, 7 passenger seating, Dual zone automatic climate control, Audi sound system, SIRIUS satellite radio, 4 spoke multifunction steering wheel, Garage door opener, Preparation for mobile phone (Bluetooh). Safety/Security: Driver and front passenger airbag supplemental restraint system, Driver and front passenger seat-mounted side airbag supplemental restrains, Sideguard inflatable curtain aribags, Front and second row outboard 3 point safety belts with automatic pretensioning and force limiters, Active ans passive rollover protection, Lower anchors and tethers for childrens in rear, Front and rear impact body crumple zones, Anti theft vehicle alarm system and ignition immobilizer, Located at The Collection Pre-Owned at 1001 NW LeJeune Rd, Miami, FL 33126. Please contact our Pre-Owned Sales Manager, William Pena at 305-476-3050 - wpena@thecollection.com , for more information. The Collection Is Not Responsible For Typographical Errors. Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Leather Shifter, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Digital Info Center, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Brake Assist, Engine Immobilizer, Rear Parking Aid, Supercharged, Child Safety Locks, 3rd Row Seat, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Bluetooth Connection, Bucket Seats, Cargo Shade, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Floor Mats, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Passenger Adjustable Lumbar, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Power Driver Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Universal Garage Door Opener, Woodgrain Interior Trim, Automatic Headlights, Daytime Running Lights, Headlights-Auto-Leveling, Heated Mirrors, HID headlights, Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors, Power Liftgate, Rain Sensing Wipers, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact William Pena at 305-476-3050 or wpena@thecollection.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFE1FD005012
Stock: 304002A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- 46,281 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$26,500$2,960 Below Market
DCH Montclair Acura - Verona / New Jersey
PRICED TO MOVE $500 below Kelley Blue Book! CARFAX 1-Owner. Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Aluminum Wheels, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Turbo Charged Engine, COLD WEATHER PACKAGE, TOWING PACKAGE KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Panoramic Roof, All Wheel Drive, Power Liftgate, Heated Driver Seat, Turbocharged, Diesel, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, Dual Moonroof, Aluminum Wheels, Dual Zone A/C, Heated Seats. OPTION PACKAGES: PREMIUM PLUS PACKAGE Bose Surround Sound System, 14 speakers, 270W, 10-channel DSP w/Centerpoint surround technology and Audio Pilot noise compensation, Memory Function for Driver 2-position, Located on driver's door, Front & Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Audi Side Assist, MMI High Control Panel, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, color display, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, tilt and telescoping, Audi Advanced Key Doors can be locked and unlocked without active use of the car's ignition key; the engine is started w/a button on the center console next to the gear shift knob, without the need to insert the ignition key Rear Spoiler, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release, Child Safety Locks, Steering Wheel Controls. OUR OFFERINGS: Welcome to DCH Montclair Acura in Verona, New Jersey, New Jersey's #1 Volume Acura Dealer. We have an large selection of New Acura and Certified Pre-Owned Acura Vehicles as well as many other brands. No matter if you're driving from NYC or any of the Northern New Jersey suburbs you're sure to find the Acura of your dreams at DCH Montclair Acura where we are Delivering Customer Happiness Everyday! Pricing analysis performed on 8/23/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE2FD023009
Stock: MAJ0411
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 54,276 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$26,000$2,823 Below Market
Autotown - Champaign / Illinois
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE6FD030061
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 74,245 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$20,999$2,126 Below Market
Platinum Motorcars of Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1CGAFE9FD004660
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 95,567 milesGreat Deal
$18,981$2,072 Below Market
Flemington Volkswagen - Flemington / New Jersey
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE6FD018404
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 43,600 milesTitle issue, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,987
Real Motors - Clearwater / Florida
2015 Audi Q7 Premium Plus 3.0T Supercharged with 43K milesPlease note this Audi holds Florida Rebuilt Title due to a previous Right Front End Collision. NO FLOOD /// No Engine /// No Trans Damages. Original pictures available upon request.SERVICED and INSPECTED AT CLEARWATER AUDI DEALER.Financing Options Available (call in advance)We Welcome any Pre-Sale InspectionWarranty Service Contract (Golden Standard Network) is available (call in advance)Your Trade is Welcome. Call us today to schedule your Test Drive.VIN # WA1LGAFE4FD029949KEY FEATURES: Premium Plus Package; Cold Weather Package (Heated Steering Wheel and Heated Rear Seats); Towing Package; Offroad Style; Navigation; Backup Camera; Blind Spot System; Front and Rear Parking Sensors; Panoramic Roof; 8-Power Front Seats; Memory Driver's Seat; 3rd Row Seats; Tilt and Telescopic Steering Wheel; Audio Controls on a Steering Wheel; Alloy Wheels; and all other Standard Audi Features;FUEL TANK CAPACITY 26.4 gal. EPA MILEAGE EST. (CTY/HWY) 16/22 mpg; RANGE IN MILES (CTY/HWY) 422.4/580.8 mi.TORQUE 295 ft-lbs. @ 2150 rpm; 275/45R20 Michelin TiresComes with 2 Keys Owner Manuals not present
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE4FD029949
Stock: 10722
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 79,036 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,995
Audi Kirkwood - Kirkwood / Missouri
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE5FD013638
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 93,125 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$19,673
Audi North Austin - Austin / Texas
4-Zone Climate Control, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Deep Tint Panoramic Sunroof, Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Front & Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Manual Window Shades For Rear Doors & Tailgate, Memory Function for Driver, MMI High Control Panel, Panoramic Sunroof, Premium Plus Package, Radio: In-Dash Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, Technology Package, Warm Weather Package, Wheels: 9.0J x 20" Titanium 5-Spoke-Design. Clean CARFAX. - Austin's first & best Audi dealership with the largest inventory & lowest prices on New & Used Audi vehicles. Call Internet Sales for the BEST PRICE on any vehicle 8 4 4 - 4 7 4 - 6 0 7 6 or visit us at AudiNorthAustin dot com. - - Pricing and vehicle details are provided by a third party polling service. Any mistake is neither the responsibility of Audi North Austin nor our site provider. All reasonable efforts are made to ensure our pricing is current and updated on a regular basis. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE3FD001673
Stock: A14991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 64,590 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$24,900$1,739 Below Market
Jack Demmer Lincoln - Dearborn / Michigan
2015 Audi Q7 CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. 150 POINT INSPECTION, IN THE HEART OF DEARBORN, MICHIGAN MINUTES FROM EVERYWHERE, BUY ONLINE WE MAKE IT EASY, Q7 3.0 TDI Premium quattro, 4D Sport Utility, 3.0L V6 TDI DOHC, 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic, quattro, Cardamom w/Leather Seating Surfaces, 8.5J x 19" 5-Arm-Structure-Design Wheels, Navigation System, Power Liftgate. 19/28 City/Highway MPG To check current availability and schedule an Appointment Please call 313-274-8800.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE3FD006896
Stock: A21016A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 23,197 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGood Deal
$31,500$1,854 Below Market
Boston Foreign Motor - Allston / Massachusetts
CLEAN CARFAX ... ONE OWNER ... UNDER MANUFACTURER WARRANTY TILL 10/2019 OR UP TO 50K MILES ... 2015 AUDI Q7 TDI DIESEL ... 7 PASSENGER WITH 3RD ROW SEATING ... PREMIUM PLUS MODEL LOADED WITH WARM WEATHER PACKAGE ... 20 WHEEL PACKAGE ... AUDI MMI NAVIGATION PLUS with VOICE CONTROL ... PARKING SYSTEM with REARVIEW CAMERA ... AUDI CONNECT ... BOSE SOUND SYSTEM ... AUDI ADVANCED KEY ... POWER ADJUSTABLE STEERING COLUMN with MEMORY ... AUTO-DIMMING POWER FOLDING HEATED EXTERIOR MIRRORS ... MEMORY FUNCTION FOR DRIVER SEAT ... DEEP TINT PANORAMIC SUNROOF ... MANUAL WINDOW SHADES FOR REAR DOORS AND TAILGATE ... FOUR-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL ... 10-SPOKE V-DESIGN WHEELS ... SUPER CLEAN CAR INSIDE OUT ... HAS JUST BEEN SERVICED, FULLY DETAILED AND READY TO GO ... WE ACCEPT TRADE INS ... FINANCING AVAILABLE ...FOR MORE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 617-254-6700 - This 2015 Audi Q7 4dr quattro 4dr 3.0L TDI Premium Plus features a 3.0L V6 CYLINDER 6cyl Diesel engine. It is equipped with a 8 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Night Black with a Cardamom Full Leather interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Full Leather Interior Surface, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact SALES DEPARTMENT at 617-254-6700 or bostonforeignmotor@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LMAFE4FD017292
Stock: 4364A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-26-2018
- 94,972 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGood Deal
$18,333$1,680 Below Market
Audi Newton - Newton / New Jersey
2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium quattro 3.0T Premium Orca Black Metallic 3rd row seats: bench, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Audi Advanced Key, Audi Connect w/Online Services, Audi MMI Navigation Plus w/Voice Control, Audi Parking System Plus w/Rearview Camera, Audi Side Assist, Auto-Dimming Power-Folding Exterior Mirrors, Cold Weather Plus Package, Driver Information System w/Trip Computer, Electrically Adjustable Steering Column, Front & Rear Acoustic Parking Sensors, HDD Navigation w/Voice Control, Heated 4-Spoke Multifunction Steering Wheel, Heated front seats, Heated Rear Seats, Leather Seating Surfaces, Memory Function for Driver, MMI High Control Panel, Navigation System, Panoramic Sunroof, Power Liftgate, Premium Plus Package, Radio: In-Dash Single CD/DVD Player & HD Radio, Technology Package, Wheels: 20 10-Spoke-V-Design.AUDI NEWTON New Management, New Attitude! We stand behind what we sell and deliver top tier service. Call for Custom payment options 973-383-2626 and ask to speak to a manager.We know that you have high expectations and as a dealer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! You can request more information about a vehicle or call to schedule an appointment today by calling 973-383-2626.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE9FD011060
Stock: FD011060A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 59,436 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseFair Deal
$28,000$2,838 Below Market
Alpha Motor Sports - Fredericksburg / Virginia
Due to the outbreak of COVID-19 our team at Alpha Motorsports will now provide customers with FREE and FAST shipping on all vehicles in our lot. Our sales consultants will happily book a virtual appointment and even virtual test drive via Facetime YouTube Google Hangout or your chosen APP or WEBSITE. BUY WITH CONFIDENCE. Winner of Dealerrater.com “CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD” 6 years in a row. **WE FINANCE** TDI PRESTIGE / LOW MILES / DIESEL ENGINE / FULLY LOADED / EXTREMELY CLEAN / A MUST SEE** / original sticker price was $66K+ click or copy the link to view the original sticker: https://monroneylabels.com/cars/2015069-2015-audi-q7
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 TDI Prestige quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
22 Combined MPG (19 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1VMAFE5FD003250
Stock: A3250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,058 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$25,490$2,331 Below Market
Motorwerks BMW - Bloomington / Minnesota
Glacier White Metallic exterior and Black interior, 3.0T Premium Plus trim. LOW MILES - 42,058! Moonroof, Nav System, Heated Leather Seats, Third Row Seat, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, All Wheel Drive, Panoramic Roof. READ MORE!KEY FEATURES INCLUDELeather Seats, Third Row Seat, Navigation, Panoramic Roof, Power Liftgate Rear Spoiler, MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Remote Trunk Release. Audi 3.0T Premium Plus with Glacier White Metallic exterior and Black interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 280 HP at 4920 RPM*. VEHICLE REVIEWSEdmunds.com's review says As for space, adult-sized passengers will have plenty of it in the Q7's first two rows, and they'll appreciate that the second-row seats both slide and recline to enhance long-haul comfort.. MORE ABOUT USIntroducing complimentary valet vehicle pickup & delivery for service exclusively at Motorwerks BMW! We are committed to your passion for driving The Ultimate Driving Machine. With our industry leading service, Motorwerks BMW makes it easy for you to ensure your BMW receives the necessary maintenance & service from our factory-trained Technicians. See dealer for complete details. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Wood Trim, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Sunroof, Moonroof, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, 12v Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Front Heated Seats, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Power Lift Gate, Premium Sound, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Heated Seats , Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Audi Q7 3.0T Premium Plus quattro with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/22 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WA1LGAFE9FD012418
Stock: BD62881U
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
