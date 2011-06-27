Used 2005 Lexus LS 430 Consumer Reviews
Best Car I have EVER owned
I purchased the vehicle in July 2018. So its been a little over 3 months, but its been GREAT so far. And keep in mind, my review is based on a vehicle that was manufactured in 08/2004 and sold as a 2005 model. It is now 14 years old. Its a dinosaur in the luxury game, BUT it is still relevant. It gained wisdom and experience after all these years and will still keep owners happy as it grows older, as long as you do your part. Personally I grew up with large, gas guzzling RWD V8's. I still love them. Dodges are cool yes, but I needed reliability and I wanted to be loyal to the company that employs me. I am a MASTER ASE and Toyota Master service Technician. I may be a little bias but please read on. The dealer I work for sells Toyota AND Lexus. I started working there in 2009 and I would see the LS430 often in the parking lot. I liked it. Personally, i'm not about exotic styling. Sure that's ok, but truthfully If it has a V8 and rear wheel drive I will adapt. If it said Toyota own it instead of Lexus I wouldn't mind. For me its not about the label, its all about the V8. You hit that gas and this thing hauls @SS. It may not be as "Stylish or cutting edge" as its European counterparts, but it is abled to balance the luxury with reliability BETTER than they do. I am friends with service technicians from all MAKES and MODELS and nobody likes the LS430 because they are TOO reliable. People writing their reviews may have horror stories and that's understandable BUT a large MAJORITY of them have had MULTIPLE owners, and some treated it better than others. Some were trouble cars sold off and shipped away to another state and sold at auctions to buy here pay heres. If you didn't buy it from the dealer, theres a reason. They didn't maintain it and wanted to unload it. I was FORTUNATE to get mine after having only 1 owner. These LS's RARELY experience expensive issues and if they do, having a good relationship with the dealer helps these people tremendously. It's called loyalty and we do the same for our Toyota owners as well. Ask me ANY questions you might have and I will answer them. The PROS: SOO many. BUT my favorite feeling is when you're getting on the highway doing 25-45 and you accelerate and the THE DOHC 32v V8 starts singing and it takes off like a missile and next thing you know its at 80mph and because the interior deadens road no so damn well, you don't even realize it. With most cars, the faster you go, the louder, but the LS works in reverse. It gets quieter. the CONS: Drivers seat. To me personally, it is comfortable, but if you drop ANYTHING down the gaps, It is NEXT to impossible to recover it. The odds and ends: Its 14 years old. Technology changes and it doesn't have the features we have now like USB or Bluetooth or the NEWEST Nav, but there are a few retrofit devices on the market that help on that front, but at this age, its about transportation first and it delivers on it. Sure, it gets lower MPG compared to '18 models, but I knew what I was getting myself into so I can NOT complain about it.
Can't beat executive large sedan 2005 LS430!!!!
Bought mine about a year back in 2014, with 105K miles. I'm at 117K now with NO issues what so ever!!!!!! Just oil changes. For the money, you CANNOT beat the ride, quality of materials, and steering/handling this car offers. Basically cruising around in a $60-70K car when it was new, for around $12,000. Toyota reliability on the mechanical size is PERFECTION as well. Let's face it, it's Toyota engine and parts, just upgraded in quality for Lexus. YOU CANNOT HEAR THIS CAR accelerate, I can't even tell when it change gears the transition is so smooth, and even at 10 years old you can not show me another car that still rides like it's floating on air (with all original equipment). Also, the appearance is not affected by time (10 years), it still holds it's own next to any newer model luxury sedans without the maintenance issues of German or British cars. As for power, 290 horsepower! That's enough for anyone that doesn't plan on drag racing. (a 2001 Mustang GT only has around 285 horse). Do not go for the "navigation system", I never do, they age poorly in every vehicle. Your cell phone can guide you around these days. I highly recommend buying used, letting a new buyer take the initial hit, and driving away with pure top of line LS class luxury. Again, can't describe the feeling of driving one, you just have to test it out.
Could not ask for a better car!!!
Purchased this car used in 2014. Only had one prior owner who leased then purchased from 2005 to 2014. Traded up from an 2001 LS300 to this 2005 LS430. Loved the Lexus brand, just wanted a bigger car that was a little more luxury than the LS300 (which was more equivalent to a BMW 3-Series). This car is amazing to drive. My wife loves the luxury inside, the shear lack of road noise, and just how comfortable the entire experience is. Have driven it nearly 10,000 miles in just 6-months, including two extended road trips from Seattle to Wyoming....the car did amazing on the open road. Even though the car is nearly 10-years old, you would never know it. Smooth and quiet every mile.
Outstanding Automobile!
Purchased this vehicle a month ago with 53k miles and after 3k miles and a month of driving I can say that this car is absolutely amazing. Just completed a road trip to Atlanta and averaged 27.3mpg!! Not bad for a 4,000 pound car. The fit and finish in this car is truly outstanding with no rattles or blemishes of any kind. The Mark Levinson stereo is one of the best I have heard. Althoug this car is a heavy vehicle it still has plenty of power when needed and handles very well on the road. The car has the feel of a well built automobile. This car reminds me of a better version of a 93 Mercedes 300E I owned. (The new benz's don't hold a candle to either of these cars in terms of quality.)
My fifth Lexus, fourth LS
This is my fifth Lexus. Have had a 2 1991 LS's, a 1998 LS, 2004 GS430 (mistake), and my present 2005 LS 430. The GS was too small for me (should have learned on the first 3 LS's, and I am soooo happy to be back in the seat of an LS. All it took was to sit in the drivers seat, have the seats wrap around you, the dash light up, and all of the phenomenal features at your fingertips. From the radar cruise, to the LED appointments everywhere at night, to the folding mirrors, and to have a backup camera in a sedan is a dream. I have not driven any other since 1996, and never will. As long as I can afford it, it will always be a Lexus LS.
