Used 2003 Lexus GS 430 Consumer Reviews
I'd buy another one at the drop of a hat
Let me first say that I am a career GM salesman! I would have never in a million years bought a Lexus, but we traded it in and I bought it. I LOVE the car! The seats and the interior are what sold me on the car. Thank God it was the V8 model... it's powerful, sleek, and butter smooth. The Nav and Mark Levinson audio system make trips a blast. The true test is that I bought mine AFTER someone else put 75,000 miles of business use on the car and it's still tight as a drum and runs like a dream. As I have a habit of running through a vehicle about every 6 to 9 months. This time though, I think I'll keep my Lexus and park way in the back at work!
GS430 Best car ever made
I waited for 6yrs to buy this car and when I bought was not disappointed.I also looked closely at the 540i and M3. Nothing can beat the performance of the M3 yet nothing can beat the luxury and looks of a black/black GS430. And with all that luxury it is still quick enough to beat almost all comers from a stand still at the traffic light (including a 540i). . The 540 is a weak car in my opinion and is over priced. The M3 is too expensive to maintain but handles like a F1 racing machine The GS is comfortable, fun to drive, the interior is rich, the Audio and Nav are just super and the quietness of the cabin is unparalleled.Lexus service is exceptional.
Rocket on wheels
Awesome car to drive and faster than most sports cars out there. The person, "Must get another car for winter by jhave001" who rated this car 1.9 has no clue what he's talking about. He rates the performance 1.0 and reliability 1.0. I don't think this person has ever drove the GS430 let alone be able to afford it. He's one of those that drives the Ford Pinto, adds 22" Rims and adds a Boeing 747 Spoiler and thinks it's his Mercedes.
My first GS
I've been looking for a lexus for a long time and when i came upon this one I said to myself this is the one for me.The way it looked caught my eyes. and When i took it for a test drive i didn't want to go home without it. I would recommend this car to anyone who wants luxury and performance in one package.
GS 430 Experience
From the moment I took posession of this magnificent car, which resembles a "Faberge Egg" in styling and assembly perfection,I have been in awe. Quiet, yet powerful, it is an absolute driving pleasure. I have not had any problems with this vehicle to date and the experience I have had with the dealership servicing my vehicle has been exemplary. Other car manufacturers need to take not and learn from this Lexus eperience.
