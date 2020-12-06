Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me
- 41,343 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$25,367$4,730 Below Market
gettacar - Philadelphia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ5F2043359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- certified
2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT55,868 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,613$3,211 Below Market
Ray Catena Lexus of Monmouth - Oakhurst / New Jersey
L/CERTIFIED PRE-OWNED!!! NAVIGATION WITH F-SPORT PACKAGE!!! This MINT NX200t is nimble and agile and yet powerful enough to take on what the road might throw at it. Loaded with navigation, moonroof, heated and ventilated front seats, led headlams, blind spot monitor, even power rear tailgate and heated leather steering wheel. These are just some of the amenities you'll find in this barely broken in masterpiece! No surprises, no sacrifices. 100% Lexus.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ8F2002756
Stock: AP11505
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 34,069 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$20,400$1,910 Below Market
Auto Outlet - Elizabeth / New Jersey
This 2015 Lexus NX 200t 4dr AWD 4dr features a 2.0L 4 CYLINDER 4cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Eminent White Pearl with a Creme interior. It is offered with the remaining factory warranty. - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Power Passenger Seat, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Four Wheel Drive, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Remote Fuel Door, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 908-662-7780 or sales.autooutlet@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ9F2021004
Stock: 021004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-02-2020
- 51,253 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$22,980$2,696 Below Market
Stateline Alfa Romeo - Fort Mill / South Carolina
: Non-Smoker vehicle, Auto Check One Owner! Extra Clean, ONLY 51,253 Miles! PRICE DROP FROM $28,795, PRICED TO MOVE $1,500 below NADA Retail! Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Alloy Wheels, Back-Up Camera, Keyless Start, Dual Zone A/C, CD Player, Onboard Communications System, WHEELS: 19" FSPORT SPLIT 6-SPOKE FORG. ELECTROCHROMIC MIRROR W/BSM AND MEMOR. F SPORT BLACK, F-SPORT SYNTHETIC LEAT. SEE MORE! WHY BUY FROM US: Stateline has the New luxury vehicle or Used vehicle, that you want and are looking for in the greater South Carolina and North Carolina areas. Stateline is located in Fort Mill, South Carolina just a short drive from downtown Charlotte, NC. To receive great deals on our entire lineup of new vehicles, or a used Car/SUV/Van/Truck, simply give us a call! OPTION PACKAGES: F Sport Comfort Package, Driver's Seat Memory, Power Steering Column, steering wheel memory, Heated Front Seats, Power Tilt & Slide Moonroof/Sunroof, ELECTROCHROMIC MIRROR W/BSM AND MEMORY manual fold, heater, tilt w/reverse shift and rear cross traffic alert (RCTA), INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST clearance and back sonar, POWER BACK DOOR auto and easy closer door, lock, unlock, and panic alarm, HEATED PERFORATED LEATHER TRIMMED STEERING WHEEL paddle shifters, F SPORT PACKAGE W/SUMMER TIRES Unique Gear Shift, F Sport Badging Side and Rear, Active Sound Control, Sport Tuned Suspension, Front & Rear Performance Rods, Perforated Leather Trimmed Steering Wheel, paddle shifters, Black Headliner, Tires: P235/55R18 Summer, Unique Front Bumper w/Mesh Grille Insert, F SPORT Door Scuff Plates, Aluminum Pedals & Foot Rest, Turbo Boost Gauge and G-Meter, Metallic Trim, Front Fog & Driving Lamp, High Clearance Lamp, Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror w/Compass, HomeLink Universal Transceiver. Non-Smoker vehicle VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com's review says "Impeccable cabin construction; generous backseat room; copious high-tech features; smooth and quiet engine.". Pricing analysis performed on 6/12/2020.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ8F2018434
Stock: P10647
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-12-2019
- 43,287 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,000$3,042 Below Market
Nelson Automotive - Mount Prospect / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ3F2043005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,442 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,188$685 Below Market
Jim Ellis Chevrolet of Atlanta - Atlanta / Georgia
CARFAX One-Owner. Obsidian 2015 Lexus NX 200t AWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Bluetooth, Navigation System, One Owner, Clean Carfax History, Sunroof/Moonroof, Power Package Power Windows and Door Locks, Backup Camera, Premium Leather, Cooled Seats, Heated Seats, Navigation System.Call our internet team today @ 678-389-7882 to schedule a hassle free test drive! We are located at: 5900 Peachtree Industrial Blvd, Atlanta, GA, 30341. Our inventory moves extremely quickly! Please be sure to secure your appointment. All vehicles are subject to sale at any time.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ5F2010460
Stock: KBB100
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 99,014 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$18,995$1,363 Below Market
Southern Auto Exchange - Smyrna / Tennessee
2015 LEXUS...NX 200T...AWD...VERY NICE LOCAL TRADE IN WITH CLEAN CARFAX...NAVIGATION...BACK UP CAMERA...HEATED & COOLED LEATHER...SUNROOF...MICHELIN TIRES... CALL OR TEXT FOR MORE INFO...615.944.4695 MULTIPLE FINANCING SOURCES WITH GREAT RATES...ALSO BUY HERE PAY HERE OPTIONS FOR TN RESIDENTS...OTHER FEES APPLY...
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ8F2011666
Stock: 5045N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-01-2020
- 40,768 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,284$1,063 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Midlothian - Midlothian / Virginia
JUST ARRIVED! 2015 LEXUS NX200T IN ATOMIC SILVER OVER FLAXEN LEATHER INT! PREMIUM PACKAGE, INTUITIVE PARKING ASSIST, NAVIGATION PKG, POWER BACK DOOR, AUTO DIMMING REAR MIRROR, AND MORE!!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZXF2036696
Stock: 18315A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 60,491 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$22,700
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
MOON ROOF*NAVIGATION*CAMERA*COOLED & HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. Our 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver Lining Metallic is practically perfect with its ideal blend of stylish good looks, dynamic performance, ample room, and superior quality! Motivated by a TurboCharged 2.0 Liter 4 Cylinder that generates 235hp while paired with a smooth-shifting 6 Speed Automatic transmission. This Front Wheel Drive combination yields near 28mpg on the highway and soars to 60mph in just 7 seconds. Admire our photos and you'll see that the bold face of our 200t evokes a sense of classic elegance paired with ultimate athleticism. The exterior is perfectly enhanced with alloy wheels, sparkling LED headlights, LED fog-lights and running lights. Befitting its heritage of luxury and craftsmanship, the cabin of our NX 200t is uniquely designed featuring heated/ventilated power-adjustable seats, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, and power folding and reclining rear seats. The prominent color LCD high-resolution multimedia display, navigation, Siri eyes-free mode, Bluetooth, display audio and an exemplary sound system let you stay safely connected and in-the-know as you make your way! Drive with confidence knowing your Lexus NX 200t has received top-safety scores thanks in part to advanced features such as a rear camera and Lexus Enform Safety Connect telematics that include automatic crash notification, stolen vehicle location, and an emergency assist button. The cool, modern vibe of the NX 200t is something you've got to see for yourself. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Pre-collision safety system, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ8F2008891
Stock: 008891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 61,988 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$22,905$593 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida
Premium Package Navigation System Package Electrochromic Mirror W/Bsm And Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Creme; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Lexus NX 200t is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. With less than 61,985mi on this Lexus NX 200t, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus NX 200t makes it one of the nicest you'll find. An extra bonus with this Lexus NX 200t: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Lexus NX 200t ? Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus NX 200t . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Tired of replacing tires? You're in luck. This vehicle just had them replaced for you. More information about the 2015 Lexus NX 200t: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However with decent ground clearance it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Prices for the NX start at under $35,000. This model sets itself apart with powerful but efficient engine choices, available all-wheel drive, practical interior, Compact dimensions, sporty styling, and available hybrid powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ0F2014104
Stock: F2014104
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- certified
2015 Lexus NX 200t60,701 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$25,900$2,474 Below Market
Pohanka Lexus of Chantilly - Chantilly / Virginia
L/CERTIFIED!!! CLEAN CARFAX!!! PREMIUM PACKAGE!!! NAVIGATION!!! INTUITIVE PARK ASSIST!!! HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS!!! BLIND SPOT MONITOR!!! BACKUP CAMERA!!! This Vehicle is L/Certified with Warranty Coverage up to 6 years from the Date of first use and Unlimited Miles!! You will also receive Complimentary Scheduled maintenance for the next 2 years or 20,000 miles!! With 24/7 roadside assistance and trip interruption services. Peace of mind that extends beyond the vehicle’s original warranty. That’s not all!! It has been through a rigorous 161 point SAFETY and QUALITY inspection! Our Service department is open from 5:30am to 11:00pm 365 days a year!!! NO APPOINTMENT NECESSARY!!! With FREE Wi-Fi internet Café, Children’s Play Area, Snacks, massage chairs and Sports Lounge. Be a part of the Pohanka Lexus family. “Pohanka Lexus… At your Service since 1919” Many of our Vehicles are not yet listed on the internet so please contact us to find what you are you looking for. *SiriusXM satellite radio (complimentary 90-day trial subscription included)
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ3F2038242
Stock: RXLC250719A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-16-2020
- 38,753 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,886$1,281 Below Market
Davis Acura - Langhorne / Pennsylvania
**BRAKES HAVE MORE THAN 50% OF PAD LIFE REMAINING!**,**TIRES HAVE MORE THAN 50% OF TREAD REMAINING!!**, BRAND NEW PA STATE INSPECTION AND EMISSIONS!!!, **RECENT OIL CHANGE!**, *#PUSH-BUTTON IGNITION#*, ***2 SETS OF SMART KEYS WITH REMOTE!***, ***4CYL - ALL THE POWER - HATES GAS!**, **FWD - GREAT ALL YEAR 'ROUND - BETTER MPG!, Alloy Wheels, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Power Package, Sunroof/Moonroof, Wheels: 18 x 7.5J. This vehicle is located at Davis Acura in Langhorne PA. Great Financing and extended service contracts available!! Davis Certified. 90 Day/3000 Mile Powertrain Warranty included or Balance of Factory Warranty. Free Vehicle History Report included. Easy 10 Minute Credit Approvals. Please contact dealer to verify price, options and other vehicle details.Feel the Davis Difference - You will receive Unlimited FREE Hand car washes, whether or not your vehicle is in for service and FREE PA State Inspection! Prices based on dealer financing. . Pricing assumes $1,695 Cash or Trade. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.All advertised prices do not include dealer installed options, dealer addendum, government fees and taxes, any finance charges, any dealer document preparation charge. Please visit www.davisacura.com for additional details, or call us at 215-943-1798.*
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ0F2008772
Stock: 11953P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 47,965 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$22,997$1,729 Below Market
Sunvertibles - Franklin / Tennessee
This is a 2015 Lexus NX200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Backup Camera, Sunroof, Premium Package, Bluetooth and New Tires! This One Owner Lexus has a Clean CARFAX and is part of our 5- Star Quality Lineup. This wonderful NX200t is Nebula Gray Pearl Exterior with Creme Leather Interior, it has 47,965 miles and comes with the remaining balance of Lexus warranty. Other features include, Heated and Ventilated Front Seats, Power Back Door, Intuitive Park Assist and Satellite Radio Ready. Our Market-Based Pricing System offers a fair and upfront price for this really nice Lexus NX200t. Make the short drive from Nashville, Murfreesboro, or Huntsville to visit our Franklin, TN dealership for a test drive today! - -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ0F2018461
Stock: 8256
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2019
- 63,282 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
North Park Lexus of San Antonio - San Antonio / Texas
L/ Certified, CARFAX 1-Owner, GREAT MILES 69,432! FUEL EFFICIENT 28 MPG Hwy/22 MPG City! Nav System, Moonroof, Heated Seats, Turbo Charged Engine, CD Player, Satellite Radio, Dual Zone A/C, Keyless Start, iPod/MP3 Input, Aluminum Wheels . Call Us Today!OPTION PACKAGESNAVIGATION SYSTEM PACKAGE advanced casual-language voice recognition system and remote touch navigation controller, Lexus Enform Remote, ability to use w/multiple Lexus vehicles, email and push notifications, guest driver monitor, remote door lock/unlock, remote Pre-HVAC, vehicle finder, vehicle status report, and vehicle alerts, Allows customers to remotely view and control certain aspects of their Lexus vehicle via a mobile application for iOS and Android smartphone users, Lexus Enform Remote application is separate from Lexus Enform App Suite application (not on head unit), Requires Lexus Enform Safety Connect and Lexus Enform Remote subscription , Customers must register for service, Backup Guide Monitor, 2 Additional Speakers, Lexus Enform AppPURCHASE WITH CONFIDENCE161-Point Inspection and Reconditioning, 2-Year/20k-Mile Complimentary Scheduled Maintenance (up to 4 Services) from date of purchase, $0 deductible for warranty repairs, Roadside assistance and trip interruption services are included during the warranty period, Complimentary loaner car provided, Balance of New Car Warranty, plus 2 years/unlimited mile WarrantyWHO WE AREOur passion is providing you with a world-class Lexus ownership experience. Lexus has awarded us with the Elite of Lexus award every year since 1995. We set the bar in provided an elevated level of service to our clients. Lexus shoppers and owners enjoy personal delivery of their vehicle of interest to their local doorstep, loaner cars available in our service department with an appointment, full cafe equipped with wireless Internet and a massage room with waterfall.Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ4F2004918
Stock: U2004918
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 78,447 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$21,795$1,576 Below Market
WBM of Arlington - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ3F2003569
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 42,939 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$26,998
CarMax Charlottesville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Charlottesville / Virginia
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in VA, and excludes tax, title, tags and $399 CarMax processing fee (not required by law). Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ8F2005933
Stock: 19011383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 50,467 miles
$21,895$556 Below Market
Cars Buyer - New Jersey / New Jersey
Looking for a luxury vehicle without the luxury price!!! you have stumbled upon the right place!!! Please print this add and call to schedule an appointment. All our vehicles are Carchex certified with 90 days warranty and 1 year roadside assistance. Financing available at a low rate (credit approval required). Good credit, bad credit, no credit or even no pay stubs no problem. We have a knowledgeable and committed sales staff with many years of experience that takes pride in satisfying our customer's needs. Please visit us and take your dream vehicle for a test drive and let our friendly team walk you thru the whole transaction step by step whether it is cash or finance, always remember we here to help you to get the best deal out there. Ad expires at 08:00 PM everyday. Price updates everyday at 12:00 PM at our website, however, call us and check for the availability of this vehicle and price update. For more detailed information and terms and conditions of sale please visit us at carsbuyer.com. The price showing above does not include dealer preparation fee, tax (if applicable), Doc, and tags. However, we have many other options, savings and special discounts to offer you. And we are always looking to accommodate our customers.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJBARBZ2F2001280
Stock: 001280CB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 123,047 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$17,000
Five Star Chevrolet Florence - Florence / South Carolina
Gray 2015 Lexus NX 200t FWD 6-Speed Automatic 2.0L 16V DOHC Back Up Camera, Bluetooth, Automatic Headlights, Heated Seats, Cooled Seats, Keyless Access/Push Button Start, Navigation/Nav/GPS, Blind Spot Monitor, Sunroof/Moonroof, Great Color Combination, Leather Seats.22/28 City/Highway MPGMake sure your next pre-owned vehicle is a Five Star Vehicle!! Five Star Florence happily serves Florence, Myrtle Beach, Columbia, Charlotte, Charleston, Summerville, Grand Strand, Fayetteville, Orangeburg, Darlington, Conway, Dillon, Lugoff, Marion, Manning, and all surrounding areas. We are proud to offer sales and services for all makes and models including Chevrolet, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Nissan, Toyota, Ford, Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, Jaguar, Lexus, Land Rover Range Rover, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Buick, Cadillac, GMC, and many more!! Don't want to come to the dealership to make a purchase? Don't worry, we will deliver to you with complimentary delivery within 200 miles! Call us today to schedule your VIP appointment or if you have any questions at all. We look forward to earning your business!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 4-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (22 City/28 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: JTJYARBZ1F2000647
Stock: PS5465A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-23-2020
