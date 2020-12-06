Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers - Fort Myers / Florida

Premium Package Navigation System Package Electrochromic Mirror W/Bsm And Memory Intuitive Parking Assist Navigation System Power Back Door Electrochromic Inside Rearview Mirror Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Creme; Synthetic Leather Seat Trim Eminent White Pearl This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2015 Lexus NX 200t is proudly offered by AutoNation Toyota Fort Myers Treat yourself to an SUV that surrounds you with all the comfort and conveniences of a luxury sedan. With less than 61,985mi on this Lexus NX 200t, you'll appreciate the practically showroom newness of this vehicle. Rest assured, this vehicle was well care for. In fact, previous service records are included. Pre-owned doesn't have to mean used. The clean interior of this Lexus NX 200t makes it one of the nicest you'll find. An extra bonus with this Lexus NX 200t: it's still covered by the manufacturer's warranty. Fast? That doesn't even begin to describe it. Get behind the wheel and take it for a spin to see just what we mean. Why go with a basic vehicle when you can have it all in this well-optioned Lexus NX 200t ? Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Lexus NX 200t . Put away your phone and focus on the road, your new vehicle has navigation. Tired of replacing tires? You're in luck. This vehicle just had them replaced for you. More information about the 2015 Lexus NX 200t: The Lexus NX enters into the growing compact SUV market, but offers a bit more luxury and a lot more style than any of its competitors. The Lexus NX also stands out with its available hybrid powertrain, making this the sixth hybrid Lexus in their lineup. With a short wheelbase, ideal for city driving, the Lexus NX is easy to park and maneuver. However with decent ground clearance it has no trouble negotiating bumpy country lanes or dealing with light off-road duty during picnic trips. For drivers who want a little extra dose of excitement, the NX is available in F-sport guise. With unique styling features and sportier demeanor, the F-Sport looks meaner and even more serious than the standard NX. Prices for the NX start at under $35,000. This model sets itself apart with powerful but efficient engine choices, available all-wheel drive, practical interior, Compact dimensions, sporty styling, and available hybrid powertrain All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 4 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

24 Combined MPG ( 22 City/ 28 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: JTJYARBZ0F2014104

Stock: F2014104

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-16-2020