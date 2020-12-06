Used 2015 Lexus NX 200t for Sale Near Me

Showing 1 - 18 out of 880 listings
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    41,343 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $25,367

    $4,730 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Black
    certified

    2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    55,868 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,613

    $3,211 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    34,069 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $20,400

    $1,910 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Dark Blue
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    51,253 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $22,980

    $2,696 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    43,287 miles
    1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,000

    $3,042 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Black
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    21,442 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,188

    $685 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    99,014 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $18,995

    $1,363 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    40,768 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,284

    $1,063 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    60,491 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $22,700

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    61,988 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $22,905

    $593 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Off White/Cream
    certified

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    60,701 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $25,900

    $2,474 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    38,753 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,886

    $1,281 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Gray
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    47,965 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $22,997

    $1,729 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t F SPORT

    63,282 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Red
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    78,447 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $21,795

    $1,576 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Other
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    42,939 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use

    $26,998

    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    50,467 miles

    $21,895

    $556 Below Market
    Details
  • 2015 Lexus NX 200t in Silver
    used

    2015 Lexus NX 200t

    123,047 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $17,000

    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Lexus NX 200t

Great Mid-size SUV
u1g,03/05/2015
4dr SUV (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 6A)
After X3 and X1, I decided to try a Lexus and I love it. Interior fit and finish is great and the design is very upscale. BMW's so called "business luxury" is getting old after seven years. Seats are more comfortable than X1 or X3, and lateral support on NX (regular seat) is much better than X3 or X1. NX is not as agile or fast as X1 or X3, but to me, it has the right combination of luxurious drive, good speed and handling capabilities. And my deciding factor was NX looks less feminine than X3, in my opinion. Sure the grill looks too much, but if you put a license plate, it isn't as "gaping hole" like as you think. Cargo space is fine for people w/o kids.
