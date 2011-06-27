Estimated values
2016 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,533
|$28,144
|$30,776
|Clean
|$24,461
|$26,968
|$29,488
|Average
|$22,318
|$24,615
|$26,913
|Rough
|$20,176
|$22,262
|$24,337
Estimated values
2016 Lexus GS 350 F SPORT 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$28,196
|$31,176
|$34,177
|Clean
|$27,012
|$29,873
|$32,747
|Average
|$24,646
|$27,267
|$29,887
|Rough
|$22,280
|$24,660
|$27,027
Estimated values
2016 Lexus GS 350 4dr Sedan AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,095
|$27,591
|$30,106
|Clean
|$24,042
|$26,437
|$28,846
|Average
|$21,935
|$24,131
|$26,327
|Rough
|$19,829
|$21,824
|$23,807