Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography Dynamic 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$91,594
|$97,114
|$103,038
|Clean
|$89,186
|$94,536
|$100,224
|Average
|$84,371
|$89,380
|$94,595
|Rough
|$79,555
|$84,224
|$88,967
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$77,632
|$82,775
|$88,280
|Clean
|$75,592
|$80,577
|$85,869
|Average
|$71,510
|$76,183
|$81,047
|Rough
|$67,429
|$71,788
|$76,225
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$57,684
|$62,589
|$67,813
|Clean
|$56,168
|$60,927
|$65,961
|Average
|$53,135
|$57,604
|$62,257
|Rough
|$50,102
|$54,281
|$58,552
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$52,587
|$58,586
|$64,947
|Clean
|$51,205
|$57,031
|$63,173
|Average
|$48,440
|$53,920
|$59,626
|Rough
|$45,676
|$50,810
|$56,078
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$49,483
|$54,250
|$59,316
|Clean
|$48,182
|$52,810
|$57,696
|Average
|$45,581
|$49,929
|$54,456
|Rough
|$42,979
|$47,049
|$51,216
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$46,207
|$51,046
|$56,184
|Clean
|$44,992
|$49,691
|$54,649
|Average
|$42,563
|$46,981
|$51,580
|Rough
|$40,134
|$44,271
|$48,511
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE Td6 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl Turbodiesel 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$48,627
|$52,968
|$57,588
|Clean
|$47,349
|$51,562
|$56,015
|Average
|$44,793
|$48,750
|$52,869
|Rough
|$42,236
|$45,938
|$49,723
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr SUV 4WD (3.0L 6cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$45,742
|$50,253
|$55,046
|Clean
|$44,540
|$48,919
|$53,542
|Average
|$42,135
|$46,251
|$50,535
|Rough
|$39,730
|$43,583
|$47,529
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover SVAutobiography LWB 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$101,736
|$106,667
|$111,989
|Clean
|$99,062
|$103,835
|$108,930
|Average
|$93,713
|$98,172
|$102,813
|Rough
|$88,365
|$92,509
|$96,695
Estimated values
2017 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography 4dr SUV 4WD (5.0L 8cyl S/C 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$74,853
|$80,092
|$85,695
|Clean
|$72,886
|$77,966
|$83,354
|Average
|$68,950
|$73,714
|$78,673
|Rough
|$65,015
|$69,461
|$73,992