Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me

CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ® 4MATICÂ® 4MATICÂ® 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurbo Reviews: * Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds * The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * Swift and smooth acceleration; whisper-quiet interior; easy-to-use regenerative braking; attentiveness monitoring system that warns drivers when they exhibit signs of drowsiness behind the wheel; a nice palette of options. Source: Edmunds

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 12 City/ 14 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: WDCYC7DF3FX236959

Stock: D0004

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-28-2017