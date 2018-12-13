Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class for Sale Near Me
- 45,693 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$82,999$7,343 Below Market
Gjovik Chevrolet Buick GMC - Sandwich / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC 4MATIC MARS RED *BLUETOOTH, *SIRIUS/XM RADIO, *HEATED SEATS, 1-OWNER, CLEAN CARFAX!, LOW,LOW MILES, MSRP $152,475.00, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, AMG CarbonTrim, AMG Front Sport Seats, Navigation system: COMAND APS, PA6 Package, Power moonroof, Wheels: 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke.MARKET VALUE PRICING at Gjovik Chevy, Buick and GMC! Shop, compare and Buy with complete confidence at Gjovik. With Market Value Pricing, you'll find our competitive market-based price on every pre-driven vehicle upfront, No games, No hassles, Just Real Prices! For over 52 years, proudly serving the towns of Sandwich, Yorkville, Plano, Somonauk, Oswego, Montgomery, Sugar Grove, Aurora, Sheridan, Ottawa, Dekalb, Naperville, and the surrounding Chicagoland and Midwest Illinois area. CARFAX One-Owner.Reviews:* Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds* The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF7FX233837
Stock: P5973A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 27,421 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$85,991$9,664 Below Market
Warren Henry Auto Group - Miami / Florida
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2FX237391
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 44,913 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$61,555$7,729 Below Market
SJL Motors - Desplaines / Illinois
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF8FX236197
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 39,964 milesLemon history, 1 Owner, Lease
$63,491
Karplus Warehouse - Pacoima / California
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class 4MATIC 4dr G 550..."PRICED TO SELL"...***INCREDIBLE WEEKEND SPECIAL***EZ FINANCING WITH LOW RATES***BAD CREDIT OR TIN NUMBER WELCOME***Public, Dealer's, Wholesaler's welcome to the largest Pre-owned Dealership of over 500 Cars, Suvs, Trucks and Vans with 2 convenience locations to serve you in Pacoima and in Van Nuys. All our vehicles smoged, safety and available for buyer's mechanic inspection. We have financing available for all our vehicles, we have more banks with the best rates available for everyone. We provide Carfax history reports for all our vehicles. Visit our two great convenient locations in Pacoima and Van Nuys. ALL PRICES ARE FINAL, PLUS ANY AFTER MARKET WHEELS, LIFT KITS, TINT, ACCESSORIES, $395 DOOR EDGE GUARD, PRELOADED ANTI-THEFT DETERRENT SYSTEM, VEHICLE LOCATOR DEVICE, TAX, DOCUMENTATION FEES, SMOG FEES, LICENSE, AND REGISTRATION FEES. The pricing, equipment, specifications, and photos shown above are believed to be accurate, but are provided "AS IS" and are subject to change without notice. We do not warrant or guarantee such accuracy.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HFXFX231339
Stock: A231339
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-29-2018
- 14,229 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$97,500
Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted - North Olmsted / Ohio
G WAGON ~ AMG Front Sport Seats ~ designo Champagne White Lacquer Trim,~ Distance pacing cruise control: ~ DISTRONIC PLUS, ~ Heated steering wheel, ~ High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon,~ Navigation system: ~ COMAND APS, ~ PA6 Package, ~ Rearview Camera, ` : 20" AMG 5-Twin Spoke WHEELS ~ One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. ~ Certified. ~ designo Mystic White Mercedes-Benz G 63 AMG 4MATIC ~ 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic ~ 5.5L V8 BiTurbo ~ 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, CALL 440-716-2700 Recent Arrival!Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned Details: * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Includes Trip Interruption Reimbursement and 7 days/500 miles Exchange Privilege * Limited Warranty: 12 Month/Unlimited Mile beginning after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0Mercedes-Benz of North Olmsted is the largest volume Mercedes dealer in the Central U.S. Our superior customer service has led Mercedes to honor us as a "Best of the Best" dealer for 12 consecutive years. We pride ourselves on having the finest pre-owned luxury inventory available, and aggressive pricing that's well below Kelly Blue Book. Allow us to serve you by arranging for vehicle shipping to your doorstep, personalizing a virtual vehicle walk-around, or assisting with any questions. Call us now at 440-716-2700 to speak with a sales professional and confirm vehicle availability.Reviews: * Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds * The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF2FX234880
Stock: M533379A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- certified
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG®24,900 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$94,999$3,047 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Bonita Springs - Naples / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 7898 miles below market average! Certified. Recent Arrival! Blind spot sensor: Blind Spot Assist warning, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front dual zone A/C, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated & Ventilated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated rear seats, Nappa Leather Upholstery, Navigation system: COMAND APS, Power moonroof, Rear Parking Sensors, Remote keyless entry, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" Black AMGÂ 5 Spoke. Thank you for taking the time looking at our vehicle. If you would like further information, more pictures or a video please let us know. One of our Associates will gladly provide you with the information necessary for you to review our vehicle. Thanks again for taking the time in looking over our vehicle and we look forward to serving you and earning your business.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF5FX238731
Stock: P238731
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 37,478 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$87,888$5,373 Below Market
Holman Motorcars - Fort Lauderdale / Florida
Holman Motorcars is excited to offer this good-looking 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class designo Magno Platinum G 63 AMG® 4MATIC® with the following features:RENNtech Package - ECU Upgrade - Down Pipes _ Performance Air Filter, 2-Tone Nappa Leather Upholstery, AMG Front Sport Seats, PA6 Package, Wheels: 20" AMG® 5-Twin Spoke. 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class Clean CARFAX.Thank you for selecting Holman Motorcars to research your next luxury vehicle lease or purchase. Buy with full confidence from a fully authorized Aston Martin/Bentley/Rolls Royce dealership owned and operated by Holman Automotive Group, a family run company in business for over 90 years that treats all of our customers like royalty. Our Ft. Lauderdale dealership has the best selection of new/pre-owned Rolls Royce/Bentley/Aston Martin vehicles available. If you have any questions regarding a specific vehicle, please call Ralph Avila at 954-335-2250.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF0FX233971
Stock: FX233971
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 20,488 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$74,400
RLB Sales & Leasing - Fort Worth / Texas
1-Owner, Navigation System, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Leather Seats, Auto Climate Control, Running Boards, 4x4, Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Moonroof, Premium Wheels, 20" Alloy Wheels.This Mercedes-Benz is in above average condition inside and out for the year and mileage, and has been adult-owned, driven, and garage kept. The exterior is in above average condition for the year and mileage. The wheels are in superb condition with no abrasions. The interior of this vehicle is in above average condition for the year and mileage. This Mercedes-Benz was owned by a NON-smoker. It drives and looks fantastic.This vehicle has an extended warranty available. CARFAX One-Owner.4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 DOHCRecent Arrival! Odometer is 29618 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF1FX240852
Stock: RB240852
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 4,935 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$109,995
Ryan Friedman Motor Cars - Valley Stream / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DFXFX233847
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 66,824 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$61,900
Austin Direct Auto Sales - Austin / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HFXFX242227
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 52,668 miles
$66,991
Joe Myers Ford - Houston / Texas
Local Trade, G 550 4MATIC .Clean CARFAX.Recent Arrival!White 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 4MATIC 4MATIC 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 DOHCAt Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln we take great pride in rigorously inspecting each vehicle and bringing them current with all of their manufacturers scheduled maintenance. We also take pride in having the cleanest cars, trucks and SUVs in Houston, as a matter of fact, almost all of our vehicles come with new tires. We invite you to come check them out yourself and discover the Joe Myers Ford-Lincoln difference, where our salesmen aren't paid on commission but rather on whether you are satisfied customer..***The E-price exclude adds and you must finance with Joe Myers Ford*****
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF7FX229838
Stock: TFX229838
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 36,344 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$87,988
RideNDrive - Garland / Texas
FRESH TRADE IN!!! 2015 MERCEDES-BENZ G63 AMG. V8 5.5 LITER BI-TURBO 563 HP. AUTOMATIC 7 SPEED TRANSMISSION WITH PADDLE SHIFTERS. CLEAN CARFAX. NO ACCIDENTS. 11 SERVICE RECORDS. 143K MSRP. 2 KEYS. HARD LOADED WITH ALL THE OPTIONS!! RARE COLOR COMBO. PA6 DESIGNO EXCLUSIVE LEATHER PKG WITH AMG SPORT FRONT SEATS ($4950 UPGRADE). DRIVER ASSIST PKG. BLACK 20 INCH AMG WHEELS. CROSS DRILLED ROTORS WITH RED AMG CALIPERS. NAVI. SUNROOF. KEEP LANE ASSIST. ADAPTIVE CRUISE CONTROL. 360 CAMERA VIEW WITH PARKING SENSORS. HEATED & COOLED SEATS. HEATED REAR SEATS. HEATED STEERING WHEEL. HARMAN KARDON SURROUND SOUND. BLUETOOTH/AUX CONNECTIVITY. KEY-LESS ENTRY. ~~COMPLEMENTARY WARRANTY & 2 YEAR MAINTENANCE PLAN INCLUDED!!! VALUED AT $1500. ASK A SALES ASSOCIATE FOR DETAILS (ONLY ON QUALIFYING VEHICLES). ***ASK ABOUT OUR FREE NATIONWIDE SHIPPING & FREE 3 MONTH SUBSCRIPTION OF SIRIUS XM RADIO. ***EXTENDED BUMPER TO BUMPER WARRANTIES AVAILABLE!!!~~
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF5FX238762
Stock: 238762
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 37,671 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$89,777
Subaru of Glendale - Glendale / California
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Black 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMGÂ® 4MATICÂ® 4MATICÂ® 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 5.5L V8 BiTurbo Our haggle-free value pricing ensures you get the best deal without having to suffer through the usual headaches. Stop by today for a test drive or call for more info, and experience the Universal Mitsubishi difference, where we make you feel like family! Reviews: * Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds * The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary * Swift and smooth acceleration; whisper-quiet interior; easy-to-use regenerative braking; attentiveness monitoring system that warns drivers when they exhibit signs of drowsiness behind the wheel; a nice palette of options. Source: Edmunds Subaru of Glendale in greater Glendale is proud to serve Los Angeles Van Nuys and Pasadena with quality Subaru vehicles. With the latest models like the Subaru Forester WRX Outback Legacy Impreza Crosstrek and BRZ we carry vehicle to fit everyone's need. Come over and visit us at 1308 South Brand Blvd and test drive a new Subaru or used car. Our customers leave our dealership 100% satisfied with our excellent customer service and our friendly salespeople.We carry a variety of used cars for you to choose from all of which have gone through our detailed quality inspection before made available on the lot. We offer financing services so you can get into the new Subaru or used car you want without a problem.We at Subaru of Glendale are not just your greater Glendale Subaru dealership we have a full service and repair shop so you can get the best care for your new Subaru or used car. Whether you need Subaru auto repair scheduled service maintenance or Subaru auto parts
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF3FX236959
Stock: D0004
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-28-2017
- 40,000 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$89,985
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
1OWNER*NEW TIRES*FULLY SERVICED*NAVIGATION*CAMERA*COOLED & HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. The paint has a showroom shine. The paint is in excellent condition and it is apparent that this car was garaged and meticulously-maintained. This vehicle has almost every option imaginable. Very low mileage vehicle. The interior of this vehicle is virtually flawless. Very clean interior! This car comes with the balance of its existing factory warranty. It seems that this vehicle was owned by a non-smoker. Neither the ashtray,? nor the cigarette lighter,? appear to have been used in this vehicle. Still has the new car smell! Very smooth ride! The perfect blend of luxury and performance. The best of the luxury cars. We have all of the original manuals. We have all of the keys. We can help facilitate low-cost shipping directly to your door.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF6FX237085
Stock: 237085
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-13-2018
- 45,597 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$85,980
Braman Miami Pre-Owned - Miami / Florida
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® 4MATIC® 5.5L V8 BiTurbo 7G-TRONIC 7-Speed Automatic 4MATIC®12/14 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF5FX232055
Stock: RC027301A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-27-2019
- 70,856 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$67,998
Hi-Line Motors - Plano / Texas
NEW TIRES*JUST SERVICED*NAVIGATION*CAMERA*MOON ROOF*COOLED & HEATED SEATS*CARFAX CERTIFIED*WE FINANCE. Our iconic Accident Free 2015 Mercedes-Benz G 550 AWD is brought to you in a Blue Metallic. Powering by a 5.5 Liter V8 that produces 382hp while linked to a 7 Speed Automatic transmission and a special 2-Speed transfer case. From the high gloss paint to the sturdy steel frame this All Wheel Drive SUV is all business from the amazing wheels to the frame has a special corrosion-resistant covering to protect it from environmental hazards. Step inside the G550 and be surrounded by comfortable heated and cooled leather front seats, you will enjoy the sunroof, back up camera, and see the rich wood accents covering the console and the dashboard that emphasizes the navigation screen as it's centerpiece. This G 550 gives you luxury and durability whether you use it to pilot your urban life or plan to travel to the depths of the earth looking for a rare butterfly. With the extraordinary capability for this Mercedes-Benz to climb an 80% grade and manage a 54 percent lateral slope, safety could not be compromised. Mercedes-Benz included a multitude of standard safety features to fortify the claim that its G-Class is a virtual cocoon of occupant protection. With this machine, you can let the adventures begin with confidence. With Mercedes-Benz, you will enjoy a seemingly limitless vehicle for the world. Get yours soon. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 550 with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC3HF2FX233800
Stock: 233800
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-04-2020
- 49,113 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$91,018
Mercedes-Benz Of Wilsonville - Wilsonville / Oregon
2015 Mercedes-Benz G-ClassHere at Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville we want to save you time and money. To ensure we do both, we price our cars very competitively. Because of this commitment to you, our cars sell very quickly. Please call or email us today to ensure availability.Only authorized Mercedes-Benz dealerships offer Mercedes-Benz Certified Pre-Owned certification including manufacturer required inspections and repairs. If you are going to make the investment in a Mercedes-Benz, make sure to buy it from an authorized Mercedes-Benz dealership. ***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville has over 35 Mercedes-Benz trained technicians that are highly qualified to inspect our vehicles.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the highest rated Mercedes-Benz dealership in the Portland area with over 1600 positive online reviews on Google.***Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville is the #1 volume Mercedes-Benz dealer in Oregon for new and Certified Pre-Owned vehicles. ***Buy with confidence from Mercedes-Benz of Wilsonville.Reviews: * Strong V8 engines; go-anywhere capability; unmatched presence; luxuriously appointed cabin. Source: Edmunds * The G-Class keeps elevating the pinnacle of refinement. From its advanced lighting to its classic upright shape, its purposeful elegance is both unmistakable and irrefutable. Its sturdy ladder frame and galvanized steel body are hand-welded. The frame is flowed with hot wax to resist corrosion. Even with its dramatically fresh design, ergonomically optimized layout and advanced luxuries, the G-Class cabin remains a living tribute to a tradition of hand craftsmanship that's all but vanished from the earth. Exquisitely handcrafted designo leather and cabin trim (standard on the G63 AMG) offers an extensive palette of personalization options, with eight colors of Nappa leather, three woods and carbon fiber from which to choose. As you make your way off-road, three sequentially lockable differentials offer increasingly masterful capability. Each differential can be locked in sequence (center, rear, and front) via a set of buttons on the dash, to help maintain the ideal balance of torque and traction for the situation. The 382-hp G550 V-8 generates 391 lb-ft of torque, with an exceptional 75 percent of it on tap at just 1,000 rpm. The G63 AMG is able to crank out 536hp and 560 lb-ft of torque. A dual-stage intake and continuously variable timing of both its intake and exhaust valves enhances efficiency and emissions. The standard G-Class permanent all-wheel drive system continually sends power to all four wheels. Advanced entertainment, navigation and communication systems work with intuitive ease in the G-Class. Bluetooth lets you make calls hands-free and play music wire-free. The elegant central controller and color displays put a world of features within easy reach. Source: The Manufacturer Summary2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG 4MATIC
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF6FX235479
Stock: FX235479PP
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 34,358 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$98,990
Irenko Auto Sales Corporation - Miami / Florida
Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive. Visit Irenko Auto Sales Corporatoin online at www.irenkoautosalesmiami.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 305-477-3306 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz G-Class G 63 AMG® with USB Inputs, AWD/4WD, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (12 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WDCYC7DF5FX233691
Stock: 13913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
