Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne for Sale Near Me
- $30,900Great Deal | $3,925 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel68,286 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Nalley Volkswagen of Alpharetta - Alpharetta / Georgia
Recent Arrival! Cayenne Diesel Mahogany MetallicPriced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 4169 miles below market average! 20/29 City/Highway MPG
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA31081
Stock: FLA31081
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- $27,995Great Deal | $4,459 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel94,890 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Lake Norman Auto Exchange - Mooresville / North Carolina
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel AWD. V-6 engine with 8-speed Automatic Transmission. Options include: Bose infotainment 19 Cayenne Design II premium wheels sunroof side window trim in gloss black auto dimming mirrors Lane Change Assist driver memory Rearview Camera and Parkassist Heated Seats and much more. 34 MPG on highway! Just serviced by our Porsche certified mechanic including tune-up oil/filter front and back brakes and rotors and NC inspection.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A21FLA30581
Stock: 2088
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$29,894Good Deal | $2,893 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel82,700 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Auto Holding - Hillside / New Jersey
BEST PRICE ON THE MARKET!! NO NEED FOR PERFECT CREDIT!! FREE CARFAX!!! THIS 2015 Porsche Cayenne IS PRICED FOR A QUICK SALE!!! ALL THE RIGHT OPTIONS!!! IT HAS A GREAT LOOKING EXTERIOR!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA35423
Stock: FLA35423
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- $39,488
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel27,023 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
ALM Kennesaw - Kennesaw / Georgia
*PREMIUM PKG..INFOTAINMENT SYSTEM PKG..PANORAMIC ROOF..NAVIGATION..BACK UP CAMERA..PARKING AID..BLIND SPOT..HEATED AND VENTILATED SEATS..BLUETOOTH..(BUYBACK/ LEMON LAW)..FULLY LOADED OPTIONS
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Lemon History
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: Yes
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A26FLA40927
Stock: FLA40927
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $35,700Fair Deal | $568 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel48,597 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Shift - San Francisco - San Francisco / California
Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A29FLA41974
Stock: c147174
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- $36,997Fair Deal | $219 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne S58,930 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Cosmo Motors - Hickory / North Carolina
2015 PORSCHE CAYENNE S TWO SOUTHERN OWNERS!! 58K MILES!! 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC S TRANSMISSION!! EXCELLENT SERVICE HISTORY!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! AMAZING SOUNDING BOSE AUDIO PACKAGE!! FINISHED IN THE STUNNING JET BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT OVER BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR!! COMPLETELY SMOKE-FREE!! GORGEOUS FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS WRAPPED IN PIRELLI SCORPION TIRES!! AUTO-DIMMING OUTSIDE REARVIEW MIRRORS!! HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS!! REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST!! IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN EQUIPPED WITH NAVIGATION!! POWER WINDOWS!! POWER SEATS!! AM/FM RADIO!! CD PLAYER!! SAT RADIO!! AND SO MUCH MORE!! WAY TOO MUCH TO LIST!! UNDER THE HOOD LIES THE INCREDIBLE 3.6L V6 ENGINE, LINKED TO A SMOOTH SHIFTING TIPTRONIC TRANSMISSION!! ALL WHEEL DRIVE!! FACTORY OPTIONS: JET BLACK METALLIC $790 BLACK, PARTIAL LEATHER SEAT TRIM INFOTAINMENT BOSE PACKAGE $1990 AUTO-DIMMING OUTSIDE REARVIEW MIRRORS $420 BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS $1050 REVERSING CAMERA INCLUDING FRONT AND REAR PARK ASSIST $655 CAYENNE S 19 CAYENNE DESIGN II WHEELS 8 SPEED TIPTRONIC S POWER SEATS (8 WAY) WITH MEMORY PACKAGE BEST FOOT FORWARD RIGHT FROM THE START, OUR NO-HAGGLE PRICING POLICY IS OUR WAY OF OFFERING CUSTOMERS THE BEST PRICE POSSIBLE ON YOUR NEXT THOROUGHLY INSPECTED, RECONDITIONED, HIGH-QUALITY PRE-OWNED VEHICLE!! WITH A DOCUMENTATION FEE OF 659.50, YOU WILL NOT FIND ANY SURPRISES WHEN SHOPPING WITH COSMO MOTORS!! NO SMOKE AND MIRRORS, NO HIDDEN FEES, NO UNOBTAINABLE REBATES, AND NO GAMES!! THIS BEAUTY WILL NOT LAST LONG AT ALL IN OUR INVENTORY, SO GIVE US A CALL TODAY BEFORE IT IS TOO LATE!! DO NOT MISS OUT ON YOUR OPPORTUNITY TO COME BY AND CHECK THIS ONE OUT FOR YOURSELF!! ONLY AT COSMO MOTORS!! CARFAX CERTIFIED - TWO OWNERS 3.6L V6 F DOHC 24V - ALL WHEEL DRIVE JET BLACK METALLIC EXTERIOR PAINT - FACTORY ALLOY WHEELS - PIRELLI SCORPION VERDE ALL-SEASON TIRES BLACK LEATHER INTERIOR - IN-DASH TOUCH SCREEN - NAVIGATION - BACK UP CAMERA - HEATED FRONT AND REAR SEATS - BOSE AUDIO - AM/FM RADIO - CD PLAYER - SAT RADIO - AND MUCH MORE NEVER SMOKED IN THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND FULLY DETAILED WE HAVE PASSION FOR WHAT WE DO ALL OF OUR VEHICLES GO THROUGH A THOROUGH 126 POINT INSPECTION AND ARE FREE AND CLEAR OF ANY KNOWN ISSUES. EMPLOYING NONE OTHER THAN THE MOST KNOWLEDGEABLE AND CERTIFIED TECHNICIANS IN THE INDUSTRY, HAVING THE PROPER TOOLS AND MOST MANUFACTURERS SCAN TOOLS, TRUST THAT YOUR VEHICLE HAS BEEN THOROUGHLY INSPECTED AND IS READY TO HIT THE OPEN ROAD. UPON COMPLETION OF SERVICE, OUR PROFESSIONALLY TRAINED STAFF RECONDITION THE INTERIOR AND EXTERIOR OF EVERY VEHICLE TO A NEAR NEW FINISH. EACH AUTOMOBILE GOES THROUGH AN EXTENSIVE 6 HOUR MINIMUM PROCESS USING ONLY THE FINEST MATERIAL AND PRODUCTS THE INDUSTRY OFFERS. THIS PROCESS INCLUDES PAINT CORRECTION, CUT, POLISH, WAXING, INTERIOR EXTRACTION OF ANY BLEMISHES, RESTORATION, AND CLEANING. AS THE VEHICLES MEET OUR HIGH COSMO MOTORS STANDARD, ONLY THEN ARE WE COMFORTABLE HAVING BRINGING THEM INTO OUR 20,000 SQFT SHOWROOM. PLACING THE AUTOMOBILE INTO OUR STATE OF THE ART PHOTOBOOTH, OUR PHOTOGRAPHER THEN PROCEEDS TO TAKE VERY DETAILED PICTURES AND THEN LIST THE VEHICLES ONLINE FOR SALE. INFLATING PRICES ON OUR VEHICLES JUST TO HAGGLE WITH OUR CUSTOMERS SO THAT YOU FEEL AS IF YOU GOT A GREAT DEAL IS NOT SOMETHING THAT COSMO MOTORS WILL EVER BE KNOWN FOR. OUR PRICES ARE SET AT A REASONABLE MARGIN ABOVE COST, AND MORE OFTEN THAN NOT WE HAVE TO LIST VEHICLES CLOSE TO WHAT IS INVESTED IN THEM. WE TAKE EXTREME PRIDE IN SUPPLYING OUR CUSTOMERS WITH THE HIGHEST QUALITY VEHICLE IN THE MARKET WITH THE BEST PRICE ADVERTISED. WORKING HAND IN HAND WITH OVER 30 LENDERS, OUR FINANCE MANAGER WORKS HARD FOR OUR CUSTOMERS. HELPING YOU RECEIVE THE BEST RATE AND TERMS POSSIBLE, WE STRIVE FOR ALL OF OUR CLIENTS TO BE EXTREMELY COMFORTABLE WITH THE PURCHASE OF THEIR NEW VEHICLE. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE OFFERED FOR NEARLY ALL VEHICLES IN WHICH WE SELL AT COSMO MOTORS! WITH MANY DIFFERENT WARRANTY OPTIONS IN PLACE, WE OFFER A WARRANTY PROGRAM TO FIT EVERYONE. HIGHLY MODIFIED VEHICLES ARE NOT ELIGIBLE, HOWEVER VEHICLES WITH AN INTAKE AND EXHAUST SYSTEM TYPICALLY ARE. WHEN IT COMES TO OUR CUSTOMERS THAT WOULD PREFER TO HAVE THEIR VEHICLE DROPPED OFF AT THEIR FRONT DOOR STEP, WE PROVIDE AFFORDABLE COAST TO COAST SHIPPING!! ENCLOSED SHIPPING IS AVAILABLE UPON REQUEST!! CHECK OUT OUR COSMO MOTORS COMMERCIAL TO SEE OUR PROCESS!! LINK BELOW: https://youtu.be/bF3DkO2Y7SU - - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Leather Interior Surface, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact COSMO MOTORS at 828-324-2444 or cosmomotorsonline@yahoo.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A20FLA56665
Stock: CM6739
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- $30,995Fair Deal
2015 Porsche Cayenne S76,008 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Indy Motors - Indianapolis / Indiana
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A25FLA61246
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $39,995
2015 Porsche Cayenne S44,096 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Flawless Automall - Woodbridge / New Jersey
* 6 Cylinder engine * * GREAT DEAL AT $39,995 * * Check out this 2015 Porsche Cayenne S * * 2015 ** Porsche * * Cayenne * This 2015 Porsche Cayenne S might just be the SUV AWD you've been looking for. It comes with a 6 Cylinder engine.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A29FLA58723
Stock: F2445P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $37,888Good Deal | $1,843 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel41,650 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AMC Auto Sales - Fremont / California
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A28FLA43036
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $31,949Fair Deal | $313 below market
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel70,962 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Bob Moore Porsche - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A22FLA35224
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $33,990Fair Deal
Certified 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel88,014 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche Jacksonville - Jacksonville / Florida
Original MSRP $75,250.00-Premium Package-19" Cayenne Design II Wheels-Ventilated and Heated Front Seats-BOSE Surround Sound System-Porsche Entry and Drive-Trailer Hitch Without Tow Ball-Exterior Package in High Gloss Black-Tire Pressure Monitoring System-Infotainment Package w/o HD Radio**Clean CARFAX. Local Trade****Porsche Approved Certified Pre-Owned**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA32048
Stock: LA01743A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- $39,995
Certified 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel38,004 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Porsche of Fairfield - Fairfield / Connecticut
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel SERVICE RECORD AVAILABLE, ELECTRIC SLIDE/TILT SUNROOF IN GLASS, WHEEL CENTER CAPS with COLORED PORSCHE CREST, NAVIGATION GPS NAV, HEATED STEERING WHEEL, LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA), SEAT HEATING, 18 CAYENNE S WHEELS, SIRIUSXM RADIO, 8 WAY POWER SEATS.Clean CARFAX. Certified. Certification Program Details: Type your description here 20/29 City/Highway MPG Odometer is 30486 miles below market average!Reviews: * Rewarding handling; efficient diesel engine; innovative plug-in hybrid model; ultrafast Turbo trim; exquisite interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * Now in its second generation, the Cayenne has firmly established its reputation as a pure, no-compromise Porsche. At first glance, the contours of the front section draw the eye, reflecting excellent dynamics. The elongated hood is clearly reminiscent of Porsche race cars from the 1960s, and is perfect for a Porsche lover in need of extra space, as it holds five passengers and plenty of cargo. With a choice of 4 different engines you can opt for including the Diesel with 240hp/406 lb-ft of torque, the 420hp V6 in the S, the 333hp V6 mated to a 95hp electric motor in the s E-Hybrid, or the 520hp V8 in the Turbo. The Cayenne is also outstanding as an off-road vehicle with its nimble acceleration and superb handling. When on such a trip, the refrigerated glove compartment just might come in handy! The front wheel arches are extremely well defined, while the power-domed hood further underlines the sheer power and resolution within. Other distinguishing features include the visibly drawn-in lower door panels and contoured roof spoiler. The interior is both sporty and comfortable. The center console rises to meet the dashboard for an involved drive. Both front seats enjoy 12-way seats with four-way lumbar support. The cavernous rear cabin area features split-folding seats with fore/aft adjustment as well as extra legroom and great comfort. Standard equipment on the Cayenne includes AWD, water-repellent front side windows, a height-adjustable power liftgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. For safety, the Cayenne has six airbags, brake pad wear indicators, and start/stop with the automatic transmission options. Finally, this Porsche rocks out with a ten-speaker audio system monitored by a seven-inch touchscreen. Source: The Manufacturer SummaryWE ARE THE ONLY PORSCHE PREMIER DEALER IN THE STATE CT!!!... #PORSCHEFAIRFIELD.COM. COME SEE OUR GREAT SELECTION OF LOCALLY TRADED PREOWNED VEHICLES AT PORSCHE OF FAIRFIELD! TRADES WELCOMED!!! As part of Penske Automotive we are a dedicated Authorized Porsche Dealer delivering outstanding customer service and professional advice and consultation. Check our inventory online at www.porscheoffairfield.com!! Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Clock, Tachometer, Homelink System, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, Anti-Theft, Aux. Audio Input, Bluetooth, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Child Proof Door Locks, Daytime Running Lights, Heated Mirrors, HID Headlamps, Navigation System, Overhead Console, Power Lift Gate, Rear Fog Lamps, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Rear Wipers, Rear-Side Airbags, Remote Fuel Door, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Mauricio Sanchez at 844-770-2226 or Mauricio.Sanchez@penskeautomotive.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A22FLA40911
Stock: LA40911B
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $39,950Fair Deal
2015 Porsche Cayenne S50,277 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Motorcars of the Main Line - King Of Prussia / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A23FLA57020
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $34,995
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel67,811 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Boyko Motors - Federal Way / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA37220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$33,521
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel75,982 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Audi North Miami - North Miami / Florida
DIESEL, SUNROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A23FLA33692
Stock: FLA33692
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- $41,995
Certified 2015 Porsche Cayenne S51,172 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Manhattan Porsche - New York / New York
Contact Manhattan Motorcars today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2015 Porsche Cayenne S. Offered with 2 year Porsche CPO warranty! This Porsche includes: FRONT SEAT VENTILATION // FRONT HEATED SEATS // LANE CHANGE ASSIST (LCA) // 3-SPK BIRCH ANTHRACITE MULTI-FUNCTION HTD STR WHL // ANTHRACITE BIRCH INTERIOR PACKAGE // INFOTAINMENT BOSE PACKAGE W/HD RADIO // PREMIUM PACKAGE // SIDE WINDOW TRIM IN HIGH-GLOSS BLACK // BOSE SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne S with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AB2A29FLA60200
Stock: PO3151
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $29,991Fair Deal
2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel98,552 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Motor Werks Barrington Automall - Barrington / Illinois
2015 Porsche Cayenne Black Diesel AWD 8-Speed Automatic with Tiptronic 3.0L V6VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA35581MSRP* $78,285OPTION LIST: *Cayenne Diesel-Moonlight Blue Metallic-Standard Interior Agate Grey-Premium Package Plus-Infotainment Package w/o HD Radio -Trailer Hitch without Tow Ball-Panoramic Roof System-ParkAssist (Front and Rear) with Reversing Camera-19" Cayenne Turbo Wheels-Wheel Center Caps with Colored Porsche Crest-Seat Ventilation (Front)-Heated Multifunction Steering Wheel-Lane Change Assist (LCA)-Power Seats (14-way) with Memory Package-BOSE Surround Sound SystemRecent Arrival! 20/29 City/Highway MPGJoin The Circle.Reviews: * Rewarding handling; efficient diesel engine; innovative plug-in hybrid model; ultrafast Turbo trim; exquisite interior; highly customizable. Source: Edmunds * Now in its second generation, the Cayenne has firmly established its reputation as a pure, no-compromise Porsche. At first glance, the contours of the front section draw the eye, reflecting excellent dynamics. The elongated hood is clearly reminiscent of Porsche race cars from the 1960s, and is perfect for a Porsche lover in need of extra space, as it holds five passengers and plenty of cargo. With a choice of 4 different engines you can opt for including the Diesel with 240hp/406 lb-ft of torque, the 420hp V6 in the S, the 333hp V6 mated to a 95hp electric motor in the s E-Hybrid, or the 520hp V8 in the Turbo. The Cayenne is also outstanding as an off-road vehicle with its nimble acceleration and superb handling. When on such a trip, the refrigerated glove compartment just might come in handy! The front wheel arches are extremely well defined, while the power-domed hood further underlines the sheer power and resolution within. Other distinguishing features include the visibly drawn-in lower door panels and contoured roof spoiler. The interior is both sporty and comfortable. The center console rises to meet the dashboard for an involved drive. Both front seats enjoy 12-way seats with four-way lumbar support. The cavernous rear cabin area features split-folding seats with fore/aft adjustment as well as extra legroom and great comfort. Standard equipment on the Cayenne includes AWD, water-repellent front side windows, a height-adjustable power liftgate, and rain-sensing windshield wipers. For safety, the Cayenne has six airbags, brake pad wear indicators, and start/stop with the automatic transmission options. Finally, this Porsche rocks out with a ten-speaker audio system monitored by a seven-inch touchscreen. Source: The Manufacturer Summary
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Diesel with AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/29 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AF2A24FLA35581
Stock: PPN2136
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- $39,988
2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo86,946 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
GT Auto Sales - Tacoma / Washington
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Porsche Cayenne Turbo with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: WP1AC2A2XFLA80534
Certified Pre-Owned: No