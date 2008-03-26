Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover for Sale Near Me
- 116,398 milesNo accidents, 7 Owners, Personal Use
$34,500
Celebrity Cars Las Vegas - Las Vegas / Nevada
This 1994 Land Rover Range Rover 4dr Classic LWB features a 4.2L V8 FI 8cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Black with a Black Leather interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Leather Interior Surface - Contact Internet Sales at 702-818-1031 or info@celebritycars.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 7 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 1994 Land Rover Range Rover County LWB with AWD/4WD.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALHC1344RA641649
Stock: C1649
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-28-2020
- 84,709 miles
$6,995
Lexus of Arlington - Arlington Heights / Illinois
AWD/4WD, Hard to find Vehicle this nice for this Value!, MINOR FRONT BUMPER DAMAGE, Range Rover HSE 4.6, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SFI, 4WD, Ash Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System. Land Rover Clean CARFAX. 2002 4WD 4-Speed Automatic Range Rover 4D Sport Utility HSE 4.6 Java BlackWith Some Available Options Like Range Rover HSE 4.6, 4D Sport Utility, 4.6L V8 SFI, 4WD, Ash Black w/Leather Seat Trim, Navigation System, 12 Speakers, 18" Alloy Wheels, 3.54 Axle Ratio, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Auto-dimming door mirrors, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Bodyside moldings, Cassette, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: Homelink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, harman/kardon Audio System, harman/kardon® Speakers, Head restraints memory, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Leather Seat Trim, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Memory seat, Outside temperature display, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power adjustable front head restraints, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Alpine, Radio data system, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote CD player, Remote keyless entry, Roof rack, Security system, Speed control, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.At Lexus of Arlington, it's our mission to provide the drivers of Arlington Heights, IL with prestigious, luxury vehicles. From unparalleled customer service to world-class quality, we implement our high standards every day to meet your high expectations as customers by selling the finest new and used Lexus cars ever built. We are your premier Arlington Heights, IL dealer. Lexus of Arlington serving Arlington Heights, IL, Palatine, IL, and Buffalo Grove, IL. We Sell all Makes and Models Used, Preowned and Certified. 60004 Chicago, North Illinois, Chicagoland, North Chicago bad credit, no credit, or are a first time car buyer, Some Under 5k and 10k.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2002 Land Rover Range Rover 4.6 HSE with AWD/4WD, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
12 Combined MPG (11 City/14 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALPM16432A465073
Stock: 6726PB
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-11-2020
- 14,454 milesGreat Deal
$63,881$15,950 Below Market
Car Revolution - Maple Shade / New Jersey
Contact EMG Auto Sales today for information on dozens of vehicles like this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover . Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Off-road or on the street, this Land Rover Range Rover handles with ease. Pull up in the vehicle and the valet will want to parked on the front row. This Land Rover Range Rover is the vehicle others dream to own. Don't miss your chance to make it your new ride. Simply put, this Four Wheel Drive is engineered with higher standards. Enjoy improved traction and safety while driving this 4WD Land Rover Range Rover . You can tell this 2017 Land Rover Range Rover has been pampered by the fact that it has less than 14,454mi and appears with a showroom shine. More information about the 2017 Land Rover Range Rover: The fourth-generation Range Rover retains everything customers loved about the previous model, and Land Rover has improved upon all of it. The result is a massively capable on- or off-road luxury SUV with loads of power, smart handling, extensive use of technology and more creature comforts than you can imagine. It rivals anything produced by Mercedes or Porsche, and in fact now weighs less than either the Cayenne Turbo or GL450, thanks to extensive use of aluminum. The result is the most refined Range Rover yet. This model sets itself apart with efficient diesel engine available, available supercharged V8 power, inspired handling characteristics, fantastic off-road capabilities, and All-aluminum body structure
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged LWB with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS5FE2HA340306
Stock: 9592
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-02-2020
- 6,018 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$69,400$16,884 Below Market
Toyota of Nashua - Nashua / New Hampshire
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2015 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2TFXFA211584
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 18,034 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$45,966$8,385 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Land Rover Range Rover is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. The title records confirm that this SUV has had only one previous owner. Yes, the odometer does read only 18,034 miles, and is guaranteed accurate, which means this Range Rover is one really great deal. You can breathe easy knowing that the 'new car' smell is genuine because thankfully the former owner was not a smoker. Many factors go into buying a used car and knowing a vehicle's service history is one of the most important. At Merlex Auto Group, we provide a full SERVICE HISTORY to back what we sell. This SUV has passed a rigorous, MULTI-POINT INSPECTION and reconditioning process before being offered for sale. You will be completely satisfied with its quality. There is no evidence that this SUV has ever been wrecked or had any body work done to it at all. If getting noticed is what you are after, then this SUV is the perfect fit. One rev of it's superior 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine and people will know you've arrived. You put in enough hours throughout the week, so why not have a SUV that does the same? Let the fuel efficiency of this Land Rover Range Rover's 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine work hard to keep money in your wallet. Become one with the road with the performance tuned suspension of this Land Rover Range Rover. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. You want nothing less than the best and the luxurious accommodations on-board will give you exactly what you are looking for in that special ride. You will not find another Land Rover Range Rover fully equipped with all the convenience, safety, and power options at this price. We have gone over this SUV with a fine tooth comb and can assure you that everything under the hood is in perfect working order. The flawless finish looks like it was just driven off the lot. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. All of the major parts have been thoroughly inspected and are just waiting to be driven. The outside appearance is cosmetically very good with only minor nicks in the finish that are hardly noticeable unless you go looking for them. The interior of a used vehicle can take the hardest hits but the condition of this one has been well kept. Buy from us with full confidence. Get a free CARFAX report on this or any other vehicle that we have for sale. By becoming a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership we have thrown out the gimmicks and provided you with facts. We want you to buy with confidence. We've told you how well the previous owner kept this vehicle up, now let this SUV's CARFAX One Owner report provide the proof. AutoCheck? Not an issue. We supply a free report with all of our vehicles. We want to make sure our customers have confidence buying from us. This is the reason we became an AutoCheck CERTIFIED dealership. We want you to feel secure in your purchase, so we've included our STANDARD WARRANTY with this SUV. Optional EXTENDED WARRANTIES are available for purchase upon request. GUARANTEED FINANCING for all types of credit. Call today for more information. Call us today at (703) 685-9312 to find out just how low your monthly payments can be with approved credit and low money down. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. Cash Buyers Welcome. Come In and Make A Deal! We are located only minutes from Mc Lean! Powerful, luxurious ride.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF2GA301495
Stock: 301495
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,176 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$58,995$12,337 Below Market
North East Kia - White Plains / New York
UNDER NEW OWNERSHIP! 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus w/Full Semi-Aniline Perforated Leather Seat Trim. CARFAX One-Owner. All vehicles went through comprehensive mechanical and electrical inspection and come with a limited warranty. All vehicles are Carfax certified with a Carfax Guarantee Certificate. All titles are clean and guaranteed. Northeast Kia is a proud 5 Star Google Dealer, BBB Accredited A+ Company.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FE3HA329782
Stock: U0777
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-10-2020
- 8,751 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$96,995
Land Rover Dallas - Dallas / Texas
Recent Arrival! Certified. Fuji White 2018 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Odometer is 17317 miles below market average! Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory w/Windsor Leather Seat Trim, 22-Way Heated/Cooled Massage Front Seats w/Memory, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Blind Spot Assist, Cabin Air Ionization, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Front Center Console Refrigerator Compartment, Front Fog Lights, Head-Up Display, Heated Windshield, Lane Keep Assist, Radio: 825W Meridian Surround Sound System, Shadow Walnut Veneer Trim Finisher, Suedecloth Headlining, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 22" 7 Split-Spoke w/Diamond Turned Finish, Wood & Leather Steering Wheel.Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Roadside Assistance * Transferable Warranty * Vehicle History * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * 165 Point Inspection
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE7JA514547
Stock: 9913
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 5,910 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$113,999$13,967 Below Market
Land Rover Parsippany - Parsippany / New Jersey
*All advertised prices are plus tax, title, dmv, dealer fees, and dealer installed options.***100% Online Purchase Available***,***Enhanced Safety Pre-Cautions and Sanitization of vehicles and facility***,***We are offering Contactless Delivery***Certified. SVO Black 2019 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged Autobiography 4WD ZF 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged Navy/Navy/Ivory/Ivory Leather, 360 Parking Aid, 360 Surround Camera, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist, Blind Spot Assist, Clear Exit Monitor, Driver Assist Pack, Driver Condition Monitor, Heated Windshield, High Speed Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Park Assist, Rear Traffic Monitor, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, Wheels: 22 7 Split-Spoke w/Diamond Turned Finish.Recent Arrival!Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: Up to 5-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement * Roadside Assistance * Vehicle History * 165 Point Inspection * Transferable Warranty * Warranty Deductible: $0
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Autobiography with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGV2RE3KA521102
Stock: I3654
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
- 22,495 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$46,998$8,002 Below Market
Herb Chambers Cadillac of Lynnfield - Lynnfield / Massachusetts
SERVICE WORK Service Work completed on this Land Rover Range Rover includes: Total Value: $350. Complete Multi-Point Inspection by factory trained technicians, Oil Filter Change Using Original OEM Parts, Battery Voltage Test, Tires Inspected, Brake Inspection, Emissions System Check, Professional Detailed Inside and Out, Function Test all Lights, Check the Complete Exhaust System, Cooling System Inspection, Transmission Fluid Inspection, Differential Fluid Inspection, Function Test all Options Accessories. Non-Smoker vehicle BUY WITH CONFIDENCE Only a Herb Chambers CERTIFIED Pre-Owned vehicle receives a Rigorous Multi-Point Inspection, 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and a complete Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. At Herb Chambers, we make sure you get a vehicle you can count on! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Leather Seats, Navigation, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Cooled Driver Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Privacy Glass, Steering Wheel Controls. Land Rover HSE with Barolo Black exterior and Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony interior features a V6 Cylinder Engine with 380 HP at 6500 RPM*. CARFAX 1-Owner 5-Day 100% Money Back Guarantee / 30-Day 1,500 Mile Vehicle Exchange and, A complete Vehicle Portfolio CarFax. Visit www.herbchamberssmartpricing.com for complete details. Was $49,998. EXPERTS ARE SAYING Edmunds.com explains 'Equally at home on the highway or a muddy mountain road, the Range Rover puts you in complete control of any environment. Along the way, it coddles you in a cabin that is trimmed in the finest materials and fitted with the latest technology.'. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2016 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2VF7GA282667
Stock: CL2359
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-02-2020
- 18,888 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$67,000$8,626 Below Market
Bill Luke Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Phoenix / Arizona
PANORAMIC ROOF, NAVIGATION, LEATHER, HEATED SEATS, BACKUP CAMERA WITH FRONT AND REAR PARKING SENSORS, LANE DEPARTURE WARNING, BLIND SPOT MONITORS WITH CROSS PATH DETECTION, PREMIUM MERIDIAN SOUND SYSTEM, 10.2 TOUCHSCREEN DISPLAY, BLUETOOTH CONNECTION, POWER LIFTGATE, DEPLOYABLE RUNNING BOARDS AND 22 WHEELS!!!ALL PERFORMED RECONDITIONING COSTS AND CERTIFICATION FEES ARE INCLUDED IN OUR PRICES! NO GIMMICKS!CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Narvik Black 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged Ebony/Ebony/Cirrus/Ebony w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 15937 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FE1HA357743
Stock: CE47400
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- 14,626 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$86,990$9,057 Below Market
Jaguar South Bay - Torrance / California
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Almond/Espr/Alm/Ivory; Windsor Leather Seat Trim Fuji White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This Land Rover includes: VISION ASSIST PACKAGE Heads-Up Display HEATED WINDSHIELD ALMOND/ESPR/ALM/IVORY, WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM Leather Seats 4-ZONE CLIMATE CONTROL CABIN AIR IONIZATION DRIVE PRO PACKAGE Lane Departure Warning Lane Keeping Assist Blind Spot Monitor ACTIVE REAR LOCKING DIFFERENTIAL Locking/Limited Slip Differential 110-VOLT/180-WATT POWER OUTLET 20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY SHADOW WALNUT VENEER TRIM FINISHER Woodgrain Interior Trim WHEELS: 21 9 SPOKE W/GLOSS BLACK FINISH Aluminum Wheels FUJI WHITE RADIO: 825W MERIDIAN SURROUND SOUND SYSTEM Premium Sound System *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* This 2018 Land Rover Range Rover comes with a CARFAX Buyback Guarantee, which means you can buy with certainty. With its full CARFAX one-owner history report, you'll know exactly what you are getting with this well-kept Land Rover Range Rover. This Land Rover Range Rover is an incredibly versatile vehicle that is a must have for any family. Is it possible to fall in love with a vehicle? It is when your vehicle is as prestige as the Land Rover Range Rover. Take home this Land Rover Range Rover , and you will have the power of 4WD. It's a great feature when you need to drive over tricky terrain or through inclement weather. One of the best things about this Land Rover Range Rover is that it has low, low mileage. It's ready for you to truly break it in. Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Land Rover Range Rover . All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE8JA382320
Stock: JA382320
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-25-2020
- 8,123 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$79,999$8,607 Below Market
Ramsey Corp - West Milford / New Jersey
RAMSEY CORP IS HOME OF AUTO LOAN SPECIALIST ! THIS VEHICLE COMES WITH 30 MONTHS OR 43,800 MILES FACTORY DRIVE TRAIN WARRANTY EXTENDED WARRANTIES AVAILABLE. FAMILY OWNED, NO COMMISSION SALES, NATIONWIDE SHIPPING RATES Appointment Required Rear Parking Camera / Bird Eye Meridian Premium Sound System Sunroof / Moonroof Navigation ONE OWNER 2018 LAND ROVER RANGE ROVER HSE SALGS2SV7JA514283 4 DOOR SPORT UTILITY 3.0L I6 F DOHC 24V 4 WHEEL DRIVE What s all that word soup mean? Well, the overall brand is Land Rover, but under that there s a model line range called Range Rover. Within that , you have the Range Rover Evoque (the little one), the Range Rover Velar (the slightly larger, more stylish one), the Range Rover Sport (the fastest one) and the plain old Range Rover , the biggest, most luxurious and most expensive one. That s the one we tested here, but in an unusual twist, we tested what amounts to a mid-level trim, slotted above the base Range Rover and below the nicer (and more expensive) Supercharged, Autobiography and SV Autobiography Dynamic trim levels. This means that our test vehicle was nice, but not super nice like other examples I ve tested in the past. The Range Rover is also available in two wheelbase lengths, in case you re looking for an off-road limo mine was the short-wheelbase variant. It didn t have a fancy, ultra-powerful engine, nor did it have much in the way of bells and whistles other than what you d normally expect to find in a well-equipped luxury vehicle. But what it did have was all the elements necessary to create a driving experience that still makes you feel spoiled and coddled. And for the money, it had better at least do that. Diesel Is Not Dead The standard engine in the Range Rover model is a supercharged 3.0-liter V-6 making 340 horsepower, but my model came with the optional turbo-diesel 3.0-liter V-6 engine. In true diesel engine fashion, it pumps out only 254 hp but makes a mountainous 443 pounds-feet of torque. It should be noted that this engine also forms the basis for the new Ford Power Stroke diesel V-6 that can be found under the hood of the latest F-150 pickup truck, albeit with some serious modifications. The motor fires right up, but little effort seems to have been made to disguise the fact that there s an oil-burner under the hood it sounds for all the world like a Ford Super Duty pickup. Twist the rotary gear selector (which I honestly have no issues with) into Drive, and off you go, sounding like your $100,000 luxury SUV is a lightly disguised delivery van. But the noise is the only downside to this powertrain combined with the super-smooth eight-speed automatic transmission and standard all-wheel drive, its power delivery and acceleration are creamy smooth, with seemingly endless torque to drive the big SUV onward when you stab the accelerator. Around town, it s calm and efficient you ll never find yourself wishing for more power as it s always just a quick jab of the go-pedal away. Out on the highway, it settles down and allows for quick passing when needed or sedate cruising at rapid speeds. Having driven other Range Rovers with more frenetic powertrains like the SVR, the HSE s turbo-diesel is more workhorse than racehorse but is perfectly adequate to move you over the planet in all-terrain style. The benefit of the diesel engine is twofold: towing and fuel economy. Should you decide you need to tow a boat or perhaps a horse trailer, you ll find the Range Rover diesel s tow rating up to the task with a 7,716-pound maximum trailer rating. That s no different than the max tow rating for a Range Rover with a gas engine, but the nature of a diesel motor is that the torque is made way down low in the rev range, making for easier, more responsive towing. It bests the standard ratings for the Lincoln Navigator and Mercedes-Benz GLS450 , and falls short only of the Cadillac Escalade . Unhook the trailer, and your fuel economy is EPA-rated at 22/28/24 mpg city/highway/combined, easily topping any of the Range Rover s competitors by a significant amount (now that Mercedes-Benz has killed all its diesel offerings in the U.S.). My testing saw highway fuel economy climb to nearly 30 mpg, with an overall rating of 26 mpg, both impressive figures for a vehicle this big and heavy. One aspect of the Range Rover that can t be hidden is its tall, narrow nature. Unlike competitors such as the Navigator or Escalade, which are wider and based on pickup underpinnings, the Range Rover is a dedicated SUV unibody. The tall seating position means that handling is a bit numb and body motions feel tippy around corners, but you re not likely to drive this thing like a sports car anyway. It has plenty of confidence and stability as long as you don t ask more of it than calm SUV duties demand. While the Range Rover has one of the most advanced electronic off-road systems in the world, like most owners of these super-expensive all-terrain SUVs, I never did take it on anything more challenging than a gravel driveway. But you easily can a rotary knob on the center console allows you to adjust the four-wheel-drive system according to the terrain you re traveling over. While that s more likely than not to be pavement, you have options for sand, snow, ruts, rocks and just about anything you might encounter. I ve previously driven Land Rovers of all sorts over terrain you would have trouble traversing on foot, and I can attest to the efficacy of their electronic systems in allowing expensive, heavy trucks to make quick work of challenging environments. The Buttons Are Gone Where I start to struggle with the Range Rover is inside. Land Rover has seen fit to do away with almost all of the vehicle s buttons and knobs in favor of two large touch-sensitive screens on the center console and dashboard working in combination with touch-sensitive panel switches on the steering wheel and doors. In short, they re terrible to use. While large, bright and easy to read, the screens themselves offer no feedback to the touch to let you know you ve selected something successfully. I couldn t even find a way to make the selection beep when I touched it. And just about everything is now selected through these screens, from multimedia and navigation to climate control. The seat heating and cooling functions, for instance, are hidden in their operation by pushing the same ring that controls climate control temperature, something I discovered by accident. Adjusting anything on these screens is a significant driver distraction, requiring you to take your eyes off the road and hunt for the selection you want. Furthermore, the sensitivity of the screen is poor, often requiring multiple touches. The same issue happens with the steering wheel controls, which are now touch-sensitive organic light-emitting diodes that change icons depending on what you re asking them to do. The issue here is that they also don t work well, requiring multiple presses in order to activate functions in the gauge display. The side mirror adjustment control on the top of the driver s door is especially awful, with disappearing OLED icons on a completely horizontal panel that are impossible to read in the daytime. Such flat-panel control-display combinations may look flashy and do provide a high degree of customization and reconfiguration, but they do nothing to convey luxuriousness. Without feedback or an actuation of a physical button, the quality feel of the switches is absent. Cadillac and Lincoln have both learned from their mistaken foray into buttonless panels and have recently retreated from such panel-intensive interiors, but apparently this lesson needs to be learned by the next bunch of automakers like Land Rover and Volkswagen. Luxurious Trimmings but Compromised Cargo The controls largely ruin what is otherwise a lovely interior that uses premium materials throughout, with high-grade leather, real wood and metal trim, and highly adjustable seats that provide excellent comfort. The Mercedes-Benz GLS450 isn t quite as nice, and the Cadillac Escalade doesn t come close to being as opulent as the Range Rover s cabin even in its top trim levels. Only the Lincoln Navigator Black Label rivals the Range Rover in terms of interior material quality and finish. There s tons of headroom for all passengers thanks to the tall roof, and both front and backseat passengers have space to stretch their legs. This is just a five-seat SUV, however, while Cadillac, Lincoln and Mercedes-Benz all feature standard three-row accommodations. Cargo room is decent in the Range Rover, but the arrangement of the folding second-row seats is awkward. There s 31.8 cubic feet of cargo room behind the second row, which is on the small side given that the Escalade, Navigator and GLS all have roughly 50 cubic feet or more. The Range Rover s rear seats fold with power actuation, but the enormous head restraints don t fold well, which forces the front seats to slide forward to fold the second row flat. This takes away legroom from the front occupants when the second row is stowed. Total cargo volume is 68.6 cubic feet, which is also well short of the larger, less expensive domestic brand competitors or the comparably priced but aging Mercedes-Benz GLS. Fully Modern Safety One area the Range Rover excels in is safety equipment. Forward emergency brake assist and autonomous braking is standard, as is cornering brake control and roll stability control. A 360-degree camera system is optional and was present on my test vehicle as part of a $2,400 Vision Assist Package that included automatic high-beam assist and a head-up display. The Range Rover has not been crash-tested by either the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety or the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. Priced to Sell (in Limited Quantity) There are several grades of Range Rover to choose from, with an astonishingly wide price span: The 2018 starts at $88,345 including destination for the base Supercharg
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2SV7JA514283
Stock: 11980G
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 01-30-2020
- 5,894 milesGreat Deal
$94,900
Park Place Land Rover DFW - Grapevine / Texas
*Warranty expires 10/06/2023*This Land Rover Range Rover has a strong Intercooled Turbo Gas/Electric I-6 3.0 L/183 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 21" 7 SPLIT-SPOKE W/LIGHT SILVER DIAMOND -inc: Turned finish, Style 7001, Tires: 21", WADE SENSING, VISION ASSIST PACK -inc: Front Fog Lights, Configurable Ambient Interior Lighting, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Head-Up Display.*Drive Your Land Rover Range Rover HSE in Luxury with These Packages*TIRES: 21", TERRAIN RESPONSE 2, INDUS SILVER METALLIC, FRONT CENTER CONSOLE COOLER COMPARTMENT, EBONY/EBONY/IVORY/IVORY, PERFORATED WINDSOR LEATHER SEAT TRIM, DRIVER ASSIST PACK -inc: Rear Traffic Monitor, Park Assist, Lane Keep Assist, Clear Exit Monitor, 360 Surround Camera, Traffic Sign Recognition & Adaptive Speed Limiter, High Speed Emergency Braking, Driver Condition Monitor, Blind Spot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Steering Assist, BLACK CONTRAST ROOF -inc: black mirror caps, ATLAS EXTERIOR ACCENTS -inc: Atlas Side Vent Graphic & Side Accent Graphic, ALL TERRAIN PROGRESS CONTROL (ATPC), 20-WAY HEATED/COOLED FRONT SEATS W/MEMORY -inc: power recline heated/cooled rear seats, Window Grid And Roof Mount Diversity Antenna, Voice Recorder, Voice Activated Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning w/Steering Wheel Controls, Valet Function.*Know You're Making a Reliable Purchase *Carfax reports: No Damage Reported, No Accidents Reported.*Stop By Today *Come in for a quick visit at Park Place Jaguar Land Rover DFW, 1300 East State Highway 114, Dallas Fort Worth Airport, TX 75261 to claim your Land Rover Range Rover!*** Satellite radio trial subscription may have expired*** Any free trial subscriptions may have expired*** Some accessories may no longer be with vehicle*** Price includes all incentives and rebates
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2020 Land Rover Range Rover P400 HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RU5LA575891
Stock: LA575891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 72,118 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$40,000$14,863 Below Market
Gilbert Chevrolet - Okeechobee / Florida
TO KEEP YOU SAFE, WE DELIVER! BUY ONLINE-TEXT-EMAIL-CHAT-PHONE AND WE WILL DELIVER YOUR NEXT VEHICLE TO YOUR DOOR! FROM OUR SALES FLOOR TO YOUR DOOR! IT'S THAT EASY! Recent Arrival! *Carfax Accident Free*, Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory Leather. CARFAX One-Owner. 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged Beige Almond/Espresso/Almond/Ivory Leather, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Adaptive suspension, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto tilt-away steering wheel, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Auto-leveling suspension, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, DVD-Audio, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest w/Storage, Front dual zone A/C, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Genuine wood console insert, Genuine wood dashboard insert, Genuine wood door panel insert, Grained Leather Seat Trim, Headlight cleaning, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Memory seat, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Power steering, Power windows, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio data system, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/10.2' Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Rear air conditioning, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear fog lights, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Rear window wiper, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Speed-Sensitive Wipers, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel memory, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, TBD Axle Ratio, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Turn signal indicator mirrors, Variably intermittent wipers, and Weather band radio.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGR2FV8HA354379
Stock: A1004A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 7,016 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$87,888$8,932 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton - Portland / Oregon
GREAT MILES 7,016! Range Rover trim. PRICED TO MOVE $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book! Heated Leather Seats, Nav System, Moonroof, Rear Air, Heated Rear Seat, Power Liftgate, Aluminum Wheels, 4x4, Panoramic Roof. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Navigation System, Sunroof, Panoramic Roof, 4x4, Power Liftgate, Rear Air, Heated Driver Seat, Heated Rear Seat, Back-Up Camera, Supercharged, Premium Sound System, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Onboard Communications System MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Privacy Glass, Remote Locking, Child Safety Locks. EXPERTS RAVE: Edmunds.com explains "The Range Rover feels secure when cruising down the road and making small course corrections. The steering ratio is neither too slow nor too quick. A tidy U-turn radius makes for good parking maneuverability.". A GREAT TIME TO BUY: This Range Rover is priced $4,800 below Kelley Blue Book. WHO WE ARE: At Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton we carefully select our vehicles from among the finest on the market and each one goes through our rigorous 197 Point Reconditioning Process. Quality, Selection, Location, and Reputation. That's why Mercedes-Benz of Beaverton is your One Stop to find a Quality Pre-Owned Vehicle. Plus license and title, and $150 title and registration processing fee. Price does not include a charge for 0.40% Oregon Corporate Activity Tax. A 0.5% state sales tax will be added to new vehicle sales Not all sales at MSRP.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2RE9JA399515
Stock: JA399515P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 40,405 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$53,299$10,899 Below Market
Volkswagen of Streetsboro - Streetsboro / Ohio
Fuji White 2017 Land Rover Range Rover 3.0L V6 Supercharged HSE 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 3.0L V6 Supercharged Front and rear parking sensors, Power folding side view mirrors, Bluetooth, Keyless start, Headlight washers, Panoramic sunroof, Lane departure warning, Lane keep assist, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 4-Zone Climate Control, Adaptive Cruise Control w/Queue Assist, Automatic temperature control, Blind Spot Assist, Drive Pro Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Front & Rear Seat Climate Comfort Package, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Heated & Cooled Front Bucket Seats, Heated & Cooled Rear Seats, Heated rear seats, Heated steering wheel, High intensity discharge headlights: Bi-Xenon, Intelligent Emergency Braking, Lane Keep Assist, Memory seat, Navigation System, Power driver seat, Power passenger seat, Premium audio system: Meridian, Reverse Traffic Detection, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Wheels: 21 10 Spoke Silver - Style 101.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover HSE with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FV2HA329742
Stock: 329742C01
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-02-2020
- 89,130 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$30,966$6,088 Below Market
Merlex Auto Group - Arlington / Virginia
This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged is reliable and stylish. It will ease your mind knowing you are making a great investment. Nobody wants a vehicle that has been through the ringer. That is why at Merlex Auto Group we verified this SUV is a one-owner vehicle through an extensive title record confirmation. Want a SUV with low miles? This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged has exceptionally low miles with the odometer reading at 89,130. If you are a non-smoker then you don't have to worry, this one was owned by a non-smoker too. This SUV, like all vehicles that we offer for sale, undergoes a comprehensive and stringent MULTI-POINT INSPECTION before putting it out on our lot. Looking for power? Look no further! This 5.0L V8 DOHC 32V SUPERCHARGED engine has all the power that you want in a vehicle. The sport wheels and road hugging suspension make handling those curves a breeze. In addition, you can count on the rugged off-road suspension to take you places that others can only dream of. We can't think of any reasons that your vehicle shouldn't pamper you. This Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged will give you the luxury that everyone wants. You've heard of the old saying, Everything but the kitchen sink? Well, to be fair, there simply wasn't room for anything else on this fully equipped Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged . Do you hear that? Nothing, exactly. This SUV is mechanically perfect and ready for you to drive off the lot. A real cream puff with a perfect exterior, you are going to have a hard time finding a nicer SUV than this. The interior is in perfect condition without a spot on it anywhere. The road has been great to this one and everything is in proper working order. The cosmetics of the exterior will reveal some very minor scuffs and blemishes in the finish but only under close examination. All in all, it is a very clean looking ride. This interior has wear but is 'cleaner than a whistle' with no stains, tears, or rips. We are proud to be a CARFAX CERTIFIED dealership. Every car that we sell has been thoroughly inspected by us and is also comes with a clean history as verified by CARFAX. As with all our SUVs that we sell, this one has an optional extended warranty available. See a salesman for more information. Bad credit? No credit? No problem! We offer GUARANTEED FINANCING on this and every other car that we sell. Interested in low monthly payments? Call us today at (703) 685-9312 or come by to see if you qualify. You better hurry and grab this deal quick because, with a price well below BLUE BOOK, this one is not going to last long. With amazing deals at Merlex Auto Group, you will be sure to drive away smiling. We are conveniently located near Dayton.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2014 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2EF7EA125220
Stock: 125220
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 21,006 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$65,985$8,560 Below Market
Land Rover South Dade - Miami / Florida
2017 Land Rover Range Rover 5.0L V8 Supercharged CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Santorini Black Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned means you not only get the reassurance of up to a 5yr/100,000 mile limited warranty, but also a 165-point inspection/reconditioning, 24/7 roadside assistance, Land Rover Concierge, and a vehicle history report. 4WD 8-Speed Automatic 5.0L V8 Supercharged **MOONROOF / SUNROOF**, **NAVIGATION**, **STILL UNDER FACTORY WARRANTY**, ***PASSED DEALER INSPECTION***, ***RECENT OIL CHANGE***, Ebony/Ebony/Ebony/Ebony w/Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, 13 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Adaptive Xenon Headlamps, Auto High Beam Assist (AHBA), Automatic temperature control, Black Design Package, Blind Spot Monitor w/Reverse Traffic Detection, Brake assist, Configurable Interior Mood Lighting, Drive Package, Driver Condition Monitor, Exterior Parking Camera Rear, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Center Console Cooler Compartment, Full Oxford Perforated Leather Seat Trim, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Grand Black Veneer, Heated Wood & Leather Steering Wheel, Navigation System, Outside temperature display, Power moonroof, Premium audio system: Meridian, Radio: 380 Watt Meridian Audio w/10.2" Touchscreen, Rain sensing wipers, Speed control, Steering wheel mounted A/C controls, Surround Camera System, Traffic Sign Recognition w/Intelligent Spd Limiter, Vision Assist Package, Wheels: 21" 10 Spoke Alloy - Style 101.WE DELIVER TO YOUR HOME OR OFFICE !!...We select only the best cars and trucks for our lot. Recent Arrival!Land Rover Approved Certified Pre-Owned Details: * Vehicle History * Roadside Assistance * 165 Point Inspection * Warranty Deductible: $0 * Transferable Warranty * Up to 7-year/100,000 miles (whichever comes first) from original in-service date, including Trip Interruption Reimbursement
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Land Rover Range Rover Supercharged with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (14 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: SALGS2FE7HA328330
Stock: SHA328330P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-16-2020
