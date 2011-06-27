Estimated values
1993 Land Rover Range Rover County 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,150
|$1,479
|Clean
|$456
|$1,047
|$1,351
|Average
|$366
|$841
|$1,096
|Rough
|$276
|$634
|$841
Estimated values
1993 Land Rover Range Rover LWB 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$501
|$1,151
|$1,480
|Clean
|$456
|$1,048
|$1,352
|Average
|$366
|$841
|$1,097
|Rough
|$276
|$635
|$842