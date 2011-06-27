Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover Consumer Reviews
Get to know your mechanic
I have owned my 93 RR LWB County for 4 years now. I have replaced the air suspension with Oldman Emu coils. Lots of little electrical problems and constant maintenance of rust especially anywhere steel meets aluminum. Parts are expensive, since it is British and some of the electrical components, computers etc are complicated and require a Rover technician with a computer, but if you put it into perspective, there is no better purpose built vehicle that can compete with the Rover. I have even pulled an H2 out of a snow bank with the Rover, much to the dismay of the Humvee owner. If you are lucky enough to find one, buy it, they are getting rare. A real modern classic.
The Best SUV I have Ever Owned
I love this car so much, it will cruise down the freeeway happily at 80mph for days. And then you can follow some of your Jeep friends out into the woods, and have to pull some of them out, been there, done that :]. The visibility is amazing, and you can't beat saying, "Ok, I'll be there in a little bit, I'm in a Blue Range Rover". I love this car. If you ever have the opportunity to own one of these cars, take it.
Different
That is the best way to describe something that is so much fun to drive, yet incredibly capable off road. I enjoy working my Rover every chance I get and it has never let me down. Excellent vehicle for trailblazing or going to the ballet.
Green Rover, Green Rover...
So far, this vehicle has been nothing but a joy to drive. However, with gas prices as high as they are, that's where the fallback lies. Handling is smooth on highway as it is in city driving. Rough and tumble on the hills- -but fun!
Luxury Plus Fun
Both this for off roading, but this thing is so much fun to drive I find myself hopping in it to go to places more often than in my newer cars. Quiet luxury, but can go anywhere!
Sponsored cars related to the Range Rover
Related Used 1993 Land Rover Range Rover info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used INFINITI Q50 2014
- Used Ford Ranger 2000
- Used INFINITI QX30 2017
- Used Ford F-250 Super Duty 2003
- Used Nissan Versa 2018
- Used Lexus RX 450h 2015
- Used BMW X5 2016
- Used Audi A8 2018
- Used Audi A4 2010
- Used Volvo XC60 2015
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Jaguar F-TYPE 2019
- Mercedes-Benz GLC-Class Coupe 2020
- 2022 Land Rover Range Rover News
- 2019 Subaru BRZ
- 2019 Volkswagen Passat
- Honda Clarity 2020
- 2020 BMW 5 Series
- 2021 BMW 4 Series News
- Ford F-450 Super Duty 2019
- 2021 Buick Enclave News
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons