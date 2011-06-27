  1. Home
Used 2007 Land Rover LR3 V6 SE Features & Specs

Overview
Engine TypeGas
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFour wheel drive
CylindersV6
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
full time 4WDyes
viscous center differentialyes
Transmission6-speed shiftable automatic
Center locking differentialyes
Drive typeFour wheel drive
descent controlyes
electronic hi-lo gear selectionyes
Fuel & MPG
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity22.8 gal.
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque269 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
Base engine size4.0 l
Horsepower216 hp @ 4500 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves12
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
traction controlyes
In-Car Entertainment
diversity antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
separate rear audioyes
240 watts stereo outputyes
9 total speakersyes
harman/kardon premium brand stereo systemyes
Comfort & Convenience
speed-proportional power steeringyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Climate controlyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
interior air filtrationyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
Power Feature
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room40.4 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.2 in.
8 -way power driver seatyes
Front leg room42.4 in.
6 -way power passenger seatyes
leatheryes
Rear Seats
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Rear head room42.4 in.
Rear leg room37.6 in.
Rear shoulder room59.4 in.
Measurements
Front track63.2 in.
Maximum cargo capacity90.3 cu.ft.
Curb weight5315 lbs.
Gross weight7121 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place44.5 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.41 cd.
Angle of approach32.2 degrees
Maximum payload1806 lbs.
Angle of departure24.9 degrees
Length190.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity7700 lbs.
Ground clearance7.3 in.
Height74.5 in.
Wheel base113.6 in.
Width75.4 in.
Rear track63.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Zermatt Silver Metallic
  • Buckingham Blue Micatallic
  • Java Black Pearlescent
  • Chawton White
  • Stornoway Grey Metallic
  • Tonga Green Pearlescent
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, leather
  • Alpaca, leather
Tires & Wheels
18 x 8.0 in. wheelsyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
255/60R H tiresyes
All season tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
double wishbone rear suspensionyes
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
double wishbone front suspensionyes
Warranty
Free MaintenanceUnlimited yr./ 30000 mi.
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Rust6 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
