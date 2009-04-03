Used 2009 Land Rover LR3
Pros & Cons
- Well-suited for both on-road cruising and off-road treks, comfortable and well-appointed interior.
- Excessive weight stunts performance, complicated audio and climate controls, spotty build quality and reliability.
Edmunds' Expert Review
Though not as ideal for daily on-road use as some other luxury SUVs, the 2009 Land Rover LR3 offers go-anywhere versatility, loads of luxury and a pedigreed nameplate.
Vehicle overview
The midsize 2009 Land Rover LR3 bridges the gap between the brand's big-bucks Range Rover Sport and the entry-level LR2. Like those other models, the LR3 promises a balance between everyday usability and off-road capability. Being a modern luxury-brand SUV, the LR3 comes with plenty of standard features, three rows of seating arranged "stadium style," an abundance of headroom and a very useful cargo compartment. When the road turns to dirt, the LR3 is at the ready with a 300-horsepower V8, a sophisticated suspension and four-wheel drive.
But due primarily to some cheaper plastic trim, the cabin's overall quality doesn't match that of rivals such as the BMW X5 and Mercedes-Benz GL450. Furthermore, we had a long-term LR3 a few years back that sadly held up the brand's reputation for spotty quality and reliability -- it was one of the most trouble-prone vehicles we've had in recent memory. Consumers who buy the LR3 shouldn't be surprised if they end up on a first-name basis with their Land Rover service writer.
You might also find that the Land Rover LR3 doesn't excel as a luxury family hauler as well as more on-road-oriented vehicles like the Acura MDX or Audi Q7. But if all-terrain adventures are a frequent family activity, and the thought of owning a pedigreed SUV appeals to you, it's hard to think of a better-suited vehicle for the task than the 2009 Land Rover LR3.
Land Rover LR3 models
The 2009 Land Rover LR3 is a midsize SUV. It is offered in a single trim level. Standard features include 19-inch wheels, rear parking sensors, leather upholstery, eight-way power front seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, a tilt (but not telescoping) steering wheel, a power tilt-and-slide front sunroof, a fixed rear sunroof and a nine-speaker stereo with an in-dash CD changer and auxiliary audio jack.
The available HSE package adds front and rear parking sensors, a Cold Climate group (front and rear heated seats, heated windshield-washer jets and a heated windshield), Bluetooth, a power-tilt steering wheel, satellite radio and a navigation system that has mapping capability for both on- and off-road.
Springing for the HSE LUX package adds Land Rover's adaptive bi-xenon headlights, higher-grade leather upholstery, a 14-speaker Harman Kardon surround-sound audio system, a center-console cooler box and driver memory settings.
Some of the package features, such as the Cold Climate group and Bluetooth, are available à la carte. Also optional are a rear-seat entertainment system, a third-row seat, and a Heavy Duty package (locking rear differential and a full-size spare tire).
2009 Highlights
Performance & mpg
The 2009 LR3 is powered by a 4.4-liter V8 that makes 300 hp and 315 pound-feet of torque. A six-speed automatic transmission sends power to a sophisticated four-wheel-drive system. Using a rotary knob, the driver can select one of five settings (general, snow/grass/gravel, mud and ruts, sand and rock crawl) that optimize everything for the conditions at hand, from throttle response to the differentials. The LR3 also features a fully independent suspension that utilizes electronically controlled air springs to automatically adapt to virtually any terrain or off-road challenge. This heavy SUV is expectedly thirsty. Fuel mileage ratings stand at 12 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 14 mpg combined. When properly equipped, the LR3 can tow up to 7,700 pounds.
Safety
Safety features on the 2009 Land Rover LR3 include antilock disc brakes, traction control, stability control (with rollover mitigation technology), hill descent control, front-seat side airbags and three-row head curtain airbags. Rear parking sensors are included on all LR3s, while front bumper sensors come with the HSE package.
Driving
Even with 300 hp on tap, the hefty (nearly 6,000-pound) 2009 Land Rover LR3 is no rocket, especially when carrying a full load of passengers. Thanks to quick-thinking performance from the six-speed transmission, though, there is always adequate power available underfoot.
Communicative feedback from the steering lends the LR3 a crisp feel behind the wheel, and a tight turning circle makes it fairly maneuverable in parking lots and campgrounds. However, the vehicle's high center of gravity gives it a somewhat tippy feel when negotiating corners. The advanced suspension makes for a comfortable ride on the highway, though. With the sophisticated four-wheel-drive system, there's also plenty of traction if you ever feel the need to go exploring off-road.
Interior
Land Rover has a style all its own, and it's on display inside the LR3. Although filled with luxury features, there's a general rugged ambience that's been passed down through decades of adventure-seeking Land Rovers. The center stack is awash with black buttons and knobs, resembling some sort of navigational control panel from a yacht. That's not necessarily a good thing, though, as simple operations can be a little confusing. Also, our testing experiences have shown that build quality isn't universally solid.
In terms of everyday usability, the LR3 shines, with fold-flat second- and (available) third-row seats and a vast cargo space with a maximum of 90 available cubic feet. A commanding driving position and elevated "stadium" seating give the driver and passengers a clear view of the road (or trail) ahead.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
love the all-conditions suspension control and full-time AWD. a solid truck worthy of the land rover brand. safety, comfort, and reliability are excellent. definitely worth the price. i look forward to many years of land rover ownership.
After evaluating many mid-sized suv's, I decided on the '09 LR3 HSE. White/Blk. I just like the solid feel of these suv's. I drove the new LR4, I kinda like the utilitarian interior of the LR3.....plus about $14,000 less. My wife has an '07 LRRR, 50,000 miles and not one problem. Because of our experience with the RR, I felt good about the LR3 purchase. Gas mileage on the larger RR is 16 city & 21 hwy, I assume the LR3 will be the same. I hunt/fish so I will use the off-road ability this suv. Dealer came off $10,000 off sticker. Full maint. on the '09 not on the LR4. Look forward to happy miles like we have had with the Range Rover.
Great Car, good Drive, Powerful Engine and Car for difficult missions. Safe for Family, Luxury and conformable.
I just took delivery on a 2009 LR3, my 2006 lease ended and definately wanted to stay with the LR3. Very pleased with all aspects of the 2006, and hoping to have as good of an experience with the 2009. We don't rock crawl but we do make use of all it's off road capabilities in our travels. For the money I don't think you can beat the performance or styling, with it's updated exterior it's a real head turner. Very pleased with the updated interior as well, the seats are higher quality and much more comfortable. It handles great and has plenty of power. I put 62K miles on in 30 months and the only service related issue on the '06 was a leaky gasket around the thermostat, not bad.
Features & Specs
|V8 4dr SUV 4WD
4.4L 8cyl 6A
|MPG
|12 city / 17 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed shiftable automatic
|Gas
|300 hp @ 5500 rpm
Is the Land Rover LR3 a good car?
Is the Land Rover LR3 reliable?
Is the 2009 Land Rover LR3 a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2009 Land Rover LR3?
The least-expensive 2009 Land Rover LR3 is the 2009 Land Rover LR3 V8 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $45,975.
Other versions include:
- V8 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A) which starts at $45,975
What are the different models of Land Rover LR3?
More about the 2009 Land Rover LR3
Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 Overview
The Used 2009 Land Rover LR3 is offered in the following submodels: LR3 SUV. Available styles include V8 4dr SUV 4WD (4.4L 8cyl 6A).
What do people think of the 2009 Land Rover LR3?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2009 Land Rover LR3 and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2009 LR3 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2009 LR3.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2009 Land Rover LR3 and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2009 LR3 featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
