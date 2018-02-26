This is my 7TH purchase of the Jeep JK Wrangler. I have followed the development of the new JL. I am not convinced it is the way to go for me. First it is a new model that will have teething problems like the JK had in 07. I do not know how the new models will do with the new metals being used or adhesives, they had to put the character line on the side to give the aluminum some strength.They made some steering components hollow rather than solid. I do not like the built-in roll bars. I do not like the windshield. they said they were going to lighten the Jeep, but some reviewers said it weighed more in some configurations.I do not like the dashboard, it looks like a Fiat design. I liked the adjustable steering wheel and lumbar support, that was about it. I know what I am buying with the JK. It is nice and simple. I bought the Sahara Unlimited automatic again in Billet Silver with a black hardtop. I love the new LED headlights and polished alloy wheels. I stayed with the 3.21 axle ratios for gas mileage. The Sahara has the next step up in shocks, so it is a bit firm at first, but smooths right out after a 1000 miles. This Sahara has a smoother ride than my 15 Sahara had. I feel safer buying tried and true, and I like the style better.I have owned so many vehicles and i keep coming back to the Wrangler Unlimited. It covers all the bases of what I want in one vehicle, a convertible, a tow vehicle, a 4X4, cargo capability with the seat down. a rugged look, easy to personalize. What more could you want !!

