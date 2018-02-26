  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Wrangler JK
  4. Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
  5. Review
Edmunds Rating
7.1 / 10
Consumer Rating
(33)
Appraise this car

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Review

Pros & Cons

  • All but unstoppable on the trail
  • Unique rugged character makes it fun to drive in its own special way
  • There's a Wrangler for a variety of tastes
  • Extensive factory and aftermarket parts support
  • Crash test scores don't match those of conventional vehicles
  • On-road handling and overall comfort are lacking
  • The soft top is difficult to operate and offers little security
  • The latest safety and technology features are absent
List Price Range
$25,790 - $46,990
Used Wrangler JK for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Wrangler JK does Edmunds recommend?

The level of customization on the Wrangler JK is rather dizzying at first, but once you sort through the details you'll find a number of trim levels to fit a variety of lifestyles. For a balance of off-road capability and city drivability, we recommend the base Wrangler JK Sport with one of its many specialty packages. The Willys Wheeler, for example, adds to the base Sport with items such as off-road-focused tires and off-road rock rails. The midrange Willys is a decent middle ground before you hit the all-conquering Rubicon.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

7.1 / 10

You might have heard there's a new Wrangler for 2018. This is not it. The Wrangler JK — the JK part refers to Jeep's name for this Wrangler generation — carries over from the previous year unchanged. But it should appeal to the Jeep purists who lust after the old Wrangler in all its authentic and impractical glory.

Ignoring the more modern and redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler JK makes a good case for itself as an entertaining off-road vehicle. It's more capable than any other SUV, and its relatively low price is hard to beat. It has, however, sacrificed modernity along the way. The Wrangler JK isn't very comfortable, its safety scores are worryingly low, and most modern tech that is standard on other cars isn't available on the Wrangler JK.

You'll likely be interested in the 2018 Wrangler JK if you're dissatisfied with the new Wrangler design or if you value off-road capability above all else and you're willing to sacrifice creature comforts for a price discount.

2018 Jeep Wrangler JK models

The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is an off-road-focused SUV available in a pair of body styles: the two-door, four-passenger Wrangler and the four-door, five-passenger Wrangler Unlimited. Each is available in three core trim levels: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon. A vinyl convertible roof is standard on both, and a hardtop with easily removable front panels above is available. All Wrangler JKs are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque) and come with four-wheel drive as standard. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional.

Other than a few work trucks out there, it doesn't get much more basic than the base Wrangler Sport trim level. The two-door Sport includes 16-inch steel wheels, on- and off-road tires, a full-size spare tire, skid plates, tow hooks, foglights, removable doors, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, full metal doors with manually operated windows, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a one-piece folding, tumble-forward back seat, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Unlimited (four-door) version gets a bigger gas tank, air conditioning and a 60/40-split folding, tumble-forward rear seat as standard.

The Power Convenience Group adds power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated power exterior mirrors, an alarm and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Cold Weather package adds the Power Convenience Group's equipment plus remote start and heated seats. Also available for the Sport are 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning (for the two-door) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.

The Sahara adds the Power Convenience Group items, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, additional painted exterior body panels and trim, hood insulation for reduced noise, air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Sahara Unlimited differs only with tubular side steps and grab handles for rear passengers.

The Rubicon Wrangler leads the pack with a host of off-road goodies. It starts with the basic Sport equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, special tires, a heavy-duty Dana 44 front axle (matching the standard-spec Dana 44 rear axle), shorter 4.10 axle gearing (standard with the manual transmission; optional with the automatic), an extra-low crawl ratio, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front anti-roll bar, rock rails, automatic LED headlamps and the underhood insulation. Inside, you get standard air conditioning plus the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 115-volt outlet and satellite radio. The above-mentioned Power Convenience Group is an optional extra on the two-door Rubicon, but it's standard on the Rubicon Unlimited.

Even though you can only get the 4.10 gearing with a Rubicon, the Sport and the Sahara are eligible for an upgrade to a 3.73 ratio, which gets you much of the way there. The standard ratio is a modest 3.21. Also optional on the Sport and the Sahara is a limited-slip rear differential, and the Sport and the Rubicon can be equipped with half doors that include plastic side windows and manual locks.

Optional on every Wrangler is a nine-speaker Alpine sound system and the Connectivity Group, which adds a tire-pressure monitor display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer, and an upgraded version of the Uconnect touchscreen that includes a USB port, media player interface and navigation. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop.

On top of all the optional equipment to sort through, there are several special-edition packages (Willys Wheeler, Golden Eagle, Freedom Edition, Altitude, etc.) that include items such as the limited-slip rear differential, various wheel and exterior trim choices, unique badging, privacy glass, mud terrain tires, rock rails, varying crawl ratios and specialized seat embroidery. Even before you include the vast suite of available aftermarket parts in the equation, the Wrangler is one of the most customizable vehicles on the road today.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).

NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Jeep Wrangler has been completely redesigned and is now referred to as the Jeep Wrangler JL. This test, however, refers to the Jeep Wrangler JK, which is still on sale as a new model but is essentially the same as the 2017 model. As a result, our findings remain applicable to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.

Driving

7.5
This is a tricky one. Most Wranglers are optimized for off-road performance. Highway civility is secondary, so it's a below-average performer on the pavement. But when the road ends, there is no other production SUV that can keep up. And somehow its weaknesses are part of its charm.

Acceleration

7.5
Acceleration from 0 to 60 mph took 6.9 seconds for the two-door and 8.1 seconds for the four-door, which translates to sufficient power to merge onto the freeway without fear. The 3.6-liter V6 builds revs slowly but deliberately due to the inertial mass of its big tires.

Braking

7.5
The pedal stroke is long and progressive, and it's excellent for low-speed maneuvers off-road and easy to modulate on the road. The four-door stopped in 123 feet from 60 mph, and the two-door needed 133 feet, a prime example of an all-season versus an off-road tire.

Steering

6.0
The steering is direct but requires attention because the short-wheelbase two-door moves around and requires slight but frequent adjustments. The four-door is far more relaxed, but a slow ratio makes for busy hands on tight mountain roads with no real straight-ahead feel.

Handling

6.0
Off-road and big all-season tires offer little lateral grip, and the soft suspension makes for lots of body roll. On the street, where it will spend the most time, this Jeep is no ballerina. In the unpaved expanses, the tires and suspension work wonders.

Drivability

7.5
The six-speed manual is fairly easy to shift, and there's a rollback feature for steep hills. But the gear lever is long and tends to shake on rough roads, and the throw of the clutch pedal is long. The automatic, by comparison, performs well, shifts smoothly and provides easy drivability.

Off-road

10.0
The Wrangler is one of the most capable stock vehicles available, whether it's a two-door Rubicon, with upgrades such as 4.10 axle ratios, locking differentials, rock rails and suspension upgrades, or a more family-friendly four-door Unlimited model, which is still more capable than any other SUV.

Comfort

6.0
Let's face it: Comfort is not what the Wrangler is all about. It's OK compared to some trucks, and it's more refined than the previous-generation Wrangler. But compared to most other SUVs, it is louder, rides busier, has a smaller interior, and has less comfortable seats.

Seat comfort

6.0
Both two- and four-door models offer identical front-seat space. The seatbacks are a little upright, and taller folks might find the bottom seat cushions short. The four-door rear seats are unusually upright, and rear space in the two-door is for children and adults you don't like.

Ride comfort

6.0
A relatively soft suspension does not always equate to a soft ride. The Wrangler's solid-axle front and rear suspension is great off-road, but this Jeep can be busy and bouncy on the pavement. The large tires, however, help absorb harsh impacts.

Noise & vibration

5.0
The soft-top Wrangler is quieter than any before it, which doesn't say much. Noise is ever present, be it from tires, wind or fellow motorists. Both radio and conversation require a high volume. Get the optional hardtop or the upgraded audio if the noise will bother you.

Climate control

7.5
The climate control is effective at both cooling and heating, and when set to max, the fan doesn't sound as if you're in a wind tunnel. The optional seat heaters get warm quickly, and we didn't experience any hot spots. Air conditioning, however, is optional.

Interior

6.5
A compact cabin puts all controls comfortably within reach of the driver. But these proportions are also a disadvantage. Footwell space and hiproom are limited. The tall stance hampers accessibility. Lockable storage with the top down is minimal. But visibility is generally excellent.

Ease of use

7.5
A smaller cabin has its advantages, including that everything is easy to reach. The controls are simple to work, and the instrumentation has all the information you need and nothing you don't. This is a straightforward machine with few surprises.

Getting in/getting out

4.5
Two feet of step-in height is a tall order, even for 6-footers. The removable doors are lightweight and open wide but have limiter straps instead of detents, so you have to be careful as they swing freely. For two-door models, the anti-roll bar hampers backseat access.

Driving position

6.0
With a cabin that's so upright, it isn't too difficult to find a seating position that works. However, the steering column doesn't telescope, and the seats have just the basic manual adjustments.

Roominess

6.5
There's plenty of space for people of all shapes and sizes up front, but the seating position is upright with little surplus footwell room for tall folks to stretch their legs. The four-door model gains rear passengers a couple of inches of much-needed legroom.

Visibility

9.0
The high seating position, a boxy greenhouse and large windows make for a good 360-degree visibility even though the anti-roll bar and spare tire are in the way a bit. You can roll down the top or keep it up for shade and zip off the rear and side windows.

Quality

8.0
Our test vehicles exhibited no detectable build quality issues of note. The panel gaps and paint quality were up to snuff. It's hard to call out any squeaks or rattles as build quality issues because the Wrangler is generally noisy on a good day.

Utility

6.0
Stuck between the compact and midsize SUV segments, the Wrangler is a hard vehicle to place. Since its closest off-road competition sits a class size up, the Wrangler falls a tad behind in the utility category. A lack of cargo space and towing capacity are the main shortfalls.

Small-item storage

6.5
Not a ton of storage options. There's a small, lockable center console. Even smaller is the glovebox, which struggles to contain the owner's manual. A couple of cupholders up front and in back and elastic webbing for door pockets round it out.

Cargo space

6.0
You'll find 12.8 (two-door) or 31.5 (four-door) cubic feet of storage behind the second row, and the rear seat either comes out (two-door) or folds forward while spring-loaded headrests cleverly retract. The SUVs that line up best with the Wrangler offer more space.

Child safety seat accommodation

5.5
There are two pairs of LATCH anchors and two overhead tethers. The anchors on the right behind the front passenger are a little hard to access; they're buried between the seat bottom and the backrest. Those on the driver's side are more exposed and easier to get to.

Towing

5.5
With a maximum tow capacity of 3,500 pounds, the Wrangler isn't designed for pulling heavy loads. Slightly larger but less off-road-capable competitors will offer higher limits.

Technology

6.0
There's nothing technologically advanced in the Wrangler as far as electronics are concerned. The infotainment system is about as basic as it gets. The USB phone connection was often spotty. No driving aids, such as blind-spot monitoring or even a rearview camera, are offered.

Audio & navigation

7.0
The nine-speaker premium Alpine audio system produces great sound, but the navigation interface looks as if it's more than a decade old. It's more likely to be useful to find your general location off-road than it ever will be navigating city streets.

Smartphone integration

5.0
The Bluetooth phone connection works as it should, and it streams music and places calls. We experienced frequent issues with the USB connection not working or not playing back correctly. It feels like a last-generation system because it is.

Voice control

6.5
The voice control system executes commands with respect to phone and radio selection, but there's no navigation function. Bluetooth pairing through voice prompts works well and can be done on the move.

EdmundsScorecard

Overall7.1 / 10
Driving7.5
Comfort6.0
Interior6.5
Utility6.0
Technology6.0

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.

5(64%)
4(9%)
3(12%)
2(6%)
1(9%)
4.1
33 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 33 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I Will stick with the JK style
Douglas Lower,12/18/2017
Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
This is my 7TH purchase of the Jeep JK Wrangler. I have followed the development of the new JL. I am not convinced it is the way to go for me. First it is a new model that will have teething problems like the JK had in 07. I do not know how the new models will do with the new metals being used or adhesives, they had to put the character line on the side to give the aluminum some strength.They made some steering components hollow rather than solid. I do not like the built-in roll bars. I do not like the windshield. they said they were going to lighten the Jeep, but some reviewers said it weighed more in some configurations.I do not like the dashboard, it looks like a Fiat design. I liked the adjustable steering wheel and lumbar support, that was about it. I know what I am buying with the JK. It is nice and simple. I bought the Sahara Unlimited automatic again in Billet Silver with a black hardtop. I love the new LED headlights and polished alloy wheels. I stayed with the 3.21 axle ratios for gas mileage. The Sahara has the next step up in shocks, so it is a bit firm at first, but smooths right out after a 1000 miles. This Sahara has a smoother ride than my 15 Sahara had. I feel safer buying tried and true, and I like the style better.I have owned so many vehicles and i keep coming back to the Wrangler Unlimited. It covers all the bases of what I want in one vehicle, a convertible, a tow vehicle, a 4X4, cargo capability with the seat down. a rugged look, easy to personalize. What more could you want !!
Doors off, Top down, what more could you want?
Pete L,05/04/2018
Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Sat on the fence of buying a Jeep Wrangler for years. I loved my buddies but just didn't think it was for me - not enough cargo space. Finally took a road trip with him, and was blown away by how much room inside there actually was. We fit WAY more gear than I could in my 2012 Lexus GX 460. So I did a trade in and found a nice 4 door Rubicon with leather seats. I'm really impressed thus far. 4 star for safety because the brakes SUCK - don't tailgate or push it. You will not stop in time. Coming from a Lexus, the stopping distance is abysmal. However, if you're driving a Wrangler, you have no business not driving defensively. Always be on the lookout, don't text and drive, and drive smart. 4 Star for comfort as well, you will get driving fatigue on road trips. 4 hours is fine, but a 7 hour trip will wear you out. Couldn't imagine doing that in the back set either. still a blast to drive an a great SUV so far! 2,000 miles in.
Better than expected!!!
Ummy,09/07/2018
Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
Many of the reviews talk about the poor hwy ride and noise. I am not sure what they are comparing to??? My prior vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche and I will say that my JKU does not ride as well or is as quit but not so much that after a week or so you notice. I love the ability to remove part or all of the roof and was one of the main reasons I purchased. I often have passengers that are 6'4" plus with no complaints front or back seat. I have owned mine for just over a year with 22,XXX miles on it with many 300 mile+ trips and find it very comfortable for longer trips. I am 62 so not a kid and find this one of the easiest vehicles to get in and out of and with better visibility than almost anything on the road. The only improvement would be a backup camera below the brake light to help with hooking up a trailer.
Handles off road like a tank
Shadow,09/04/2018
Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)
I specially ordered the Rubicon Recon. Nothing in the field including the new JL rubicon even comes close. Road manners are great. Even on the highway at 65-70 its handles great! The only feature that came standard that I can't get use to is the climate control. I'm use to the manual A/C and heating controls. Otherwise like all Jeep Wranglers its a great buy. Resale value is always high. Gas mileage is 16.7-17-8. City
See all 33 reviews of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
16 city / 21 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 6400 rpm
MPG
17 city / 21 hwy
Seats 4
6-speed manual
Gas
285 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Wrangler JK models:

Front Seat Side Airbags
Provide extra protection during a front collision from side impacts. The Wrangler JK's front-row side airbags are optional.
Hill Descent Control
Restricts vehicle speed in downhill scenarios without driver input, allowing for a more controlled descent of steep off-road terrain.
Fuel Tank and Transfer Case Skid Plates
Helps protect the fuel tank and transfer case from damage when driving over off-road obstacles such as boulders.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover27.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Poor
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

People who viewed this also viewed

More about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK

Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Overview

The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler JK SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Wheeler W 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Golden Eagle 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Wheeler W 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Altitude 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and Golden Eagle 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara is priced between $28,508 and$43,990 with odometer readings between 10048 and49098 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport S is priced between $25,790 and$32,995 with odometer readings between 15667 and51830 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Rubicon is priced between $36,770 and$46,990 with odometer readings between 14888 and29438 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sport is priced between $30,995 and$39,990 with odometer readings between 12315 and33062 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport is priced between $26,500 and$29,500 with odometer readings between 7093 and26233 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Freedom Edition is priced between $31,750 and$31,750 with odometer readings between 49457 and49457 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JKS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK for sale near. There are currently 32 used and CPO 2018 Wrangler JKS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $25,790 and mileage as low as 7093 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.

Can't find a used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JKs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jeep Wrangler JK for sale - 7 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $14,003.

Find a used Jeep for sale - 10 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $17,245.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep Wrangler JK for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,504.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jeep for sale - 5 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,758.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jeep lease specials
Check out Jeep Wrangler JK lease specials

Related Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles