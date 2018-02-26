Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
Pros & Cons
- All but unstoppable on the trail
- Unique rugged character makes it fun to drive in its own special way
- There's a Wrangler for a variety of tastes
- Extensive factory and aftermarket parts support
- Crash test scores don't match those of conventional vehicles
- On-road handling and overall comfort are lacking
- The soft top is difficult to operate and offers little security
- The latest safety and technology features are absent
Which Wrangler JK does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating7.1 / 10
You might have heard there's a new Wrangler for 2018. This is not it. The Wrangler JK — the JK part refers to Jeep's name for this Wrangler generation — carries over from the previous year unchanged. But it should appeal to the Jeep purists who lust after the old Wrangler in all its authentic and impractical glory.
Ignoring the more modern and redesigned 2018 Jeep Wrangler, the Wrangler JK makes a good case for itself as an entertaining off-road vehicle. It's more capable than any other SUV, and its relatively low price is hard to beat. It has, however, sacrificed modernity along the way. The Wrangler JK isn't very comfortable, its safety scores are worryingly low, and most modern tech that is standard on other cars isn't available on the Wrangler JK.
You'll likely be interested in the 2018 Wrangler JK if you're dissatisfied with the new Wrangler design or if you value off-road capability above all else and you're willing to sacrifice creature comforts for a price discount.
Jeep Wrangler JK models
The 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is an off-road-focused SUV available in a pair of body styles: the two-door, four-passenger Wrangler and the four-door, five-passenger Wrangler Unlimited. Each is available in three core trim levels: Sport, Sahara and Rubicon. A vinyl convertible roof is standard on both, and a hardtop with easily removable front panels above is available. All Wrangler JKs are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (285 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque) and come with four-wheel drive as standard. A six-speed manual transmission is standard, and a five-speed automatic is optional.
Other than a few work trucks out there, it doesn't get much more basic than the base Wrangler Sport trim level. The two-door Sport includes 16-inch steel wheels, on- and off-road tires, a full-size spare tire, skid plates, tow hooks, foglights, removable doors, a fold-down windshield, manual mirrors and locks, full metal doors with manually operated windows, cruise control, a height-adjustable driver's seat, cloth upholstery, a tilt-only steering wheel, a one-piece folding, tumble-forward back seat, and an eight-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack. The Unlimited (four-door) version gets a bigger gas tank, air conditioning and a 60/40-split folding, tumble-forward rear seat as standard.
The Power Convenience Group adds power windows and locks, keyless entry, heated power exterior mirrors, an alarm and an auto-dimming rearview mirror. The Cold Weather package adds the Power Convenience Group's equipment plus remote start and heated seats. Also available for the Sport are 17-inch alloy wheels, air conditioning (for the two-door) and a leather-wrapped steering wheel.
The Sahara adds the Power Convenience Group items, 18-inch alloy wheels, automatic LED headlights, LED foglights, additional painted exterior body panels and trim, hood insulation for reduced noise, air conditioning, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and satellite radio. The Sahara Unlimited differs only with tubular side steps and grab handles for rear passengers.
The Rubicon Wrangler leads the pack with a host of off-road goodies. It starts with the basic Sport equipment and adds 17-inch alloy wheels, special tires, a heavy-duty Dana 44 front axle (matching the standard-spec Dana 44 rear axle), shorter 4.10 axle gearing (standard with the manual transmission; optional with the automatic), an extra-low crawl ratio, electronic front and rear locking differentials, an electronically disconnecting front anti-roll bar, rock rails, automatic LED headlamps and the underhood insulation. Inside, you get standard air conditioning plus the leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, a 115-volt outlet and satellite radio. The above-mentioned Power Convenience Group is an optional extra on the two-door Rubicon, but it's standard on the Rubicon Unlimited.
Even though you can only get the 4.10 gearing with a Rubicon, the Sport and the Sahara are eligible for an upgrade to a 3.73 ratio, which gets you much of the way there. The standard ratio is a modest 3.21. Also optional on the Sport and the Sahara is a limited-slip rear differential, and the Sport and the Rubicon can be equipped with half doors that include plastic side windows and manual locks.
Optional on every Wrangler is a nine-speaker Alpine sound system and the Connectivity Group, which adds a tire-pressure monitor display, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, Bluetooth phone connectivity, a trip computer, and an upgraded version of the Uconnect touchscreen that includes a USB port, media player interface and navigation. All trims are also available with a higher-quality soft top as well as a black or a body-colored hardtop.
On top of all the optional equipment to sort through, there are several special-edition packages (Willys Wheeler, Golden Eagle, Freedom Edition, Altitude, etc.) that include items such as the limited-slip rear differential, various wheel and exterior trim choices, unique badging, privacy glass, mud terrain tires, rock rails, varying crawl ratios and specialized seat embroidery. Even before you include the vast suite of available aftermarket parts in the equation, the Wrangler is one of the most customizable vehicles on the road today.
Trim tested
Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions that are fundamentally similar. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2016 Jeep Wrangler Unlimited (3.6L V6 | 5-speed automatic | 4WD).
NOTE: Since this test was conducted, the current Jeep Wrangler has been completely redesigned and is now referred to as the Jeep Wrangler JL. This test, however, refers to the Jeep Wrangler JK, which is still on sale as a new model but is essentially the same as the 2017 model. As a result, our findings remain applicable to the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.
Scorecard
|Overall
|7.1 / 10
|Driving
|7.5
|Comfort
|6.0
|Interior
|6.5
|Utility
|6.0
|Technology
|6.0
Driving7.5
Acceleration7.5
Braking7.5
Steering6.0
Handling6.0
Drivability7.5
Off-road10.0
Comfort6.0
Seat comfort6.0
Ride comfort6.0
Noise & vibration5.0
Climate control7.5
Interior6.5
Ease of use7.5
Getting in/getting out4.5
Driving position6.0
Roominess6.5
Visibility9.0
Quality8.0
Utility6.0
Small-item storage6.5
Cargo space6.0
Child safety seat accommodation5.5
Towing5.5
Technology6.0
Smartphone integration5.0
Voice control6.5
Sponsored cars related to the Wrangler JK
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.
Trending topics in reviews
- comfort
- driving experience
- spaciousness
- wheels & tires
- appearance
- seats
- value
- maintenance & parts
- handling & steering
- doors
- road noise
- off-roading
- transmission
- reliability & manufacturing quality
- brakes
- fuel efficiency
- cup holders
- warranty
- technology
- interior
- steering wheel
- lights
- safety
- towing
- visibility
- ride quality
Most helpful consumer reviews
This is my 7TH purchase of the Jeep JK Wrangler. I have followed the development of the new JL. I am not convinced it is the way to go for me. First it is a new model that will have teething problems like the JK had in 07. I do not know how the new models will do with the new metals being used or adhesives, they had to put the character line on the side to give the aluminum some strength.They made some steering components hollow rather than solid. I do not like the built-in roll bars. I do not like the windshield. they said they were going to lighten the Jeep, but some reviewers said it weighed more in some configurations.I do not like the dashboard, it looks like a Fiat design. I liked the adjustable steering wheel and lumbar support, that was about it. I know what I am buying with the JK. It is nice and simple. I bought the Sahara Unlimited automatic again in Billet Silver with a black hardtop. I love the new LED headlights and polished alloy wheels. I stayed with the 3.21 axle ratios for gas mileage. The Sahara has the next step up in shocks, so it is a bit firm at first, but smooths right out after a 1000 miles. This Sahara has a smoother ride than my 15 Sahara had. I feel safer buying tried and true, and I like the style better.I have owned so many vehicles and i keep coming back to the Wrangler Unlimited. It covers all the bases of what I want in one vehicle, a convertible, a tow vehicle, a 4X4, cargo capability with the seat down. a rugged look, easy to personalize. What more could you want !!
Sat on the fence of buying a Jeep Wrangler for years. I loved my buddies but just didn't think it was for me - not enough cargo space. Finally took a road trip with him, and was blown away by how much room inside there actually was. We fit WAY more gear than I could in my 2012 Lexus GX 460. So I did a trade in and found a nice 4 door Rubicon with leather seats. I'm really impressed thus far. 4 star for safety because the brakes SUCK - don't tailgate or push it. You will not stop in time. Coming from a Lexus, the stopping distance is abysmal. However, if you're driving a Wrangler, you have no business not driving defensively. Always be on the lookout, don't text and drive, and drive smart. 4 Star for comfort as well, you will get driving fatigue on road trips. 4 hours is fine, but a 7 hour trip will wear you out. Couldn't imagine doing that in the back set either. still a blast to drive an a great SUV so far! 2,000 miles in.
Many of the reviews talk about the poor hwy ride and noise. I am not sure what they are comparing to??? My prior vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche and I will say that my JKU does not ride as well or is as quit but not so much that after a week or so you notice. I love the ability to remove part or all of the roof and was one of the main reasons I purchased. I often have passengers that are 6'4" plus with no complaints front or back seat. I have owned mine for just over a year with 22,XXX miles on it with many 300 mile+ trips and find it very comfortable for longer trips. I am 62 so not a kid and find this one of the easiest vehicles to get in and out of and with better visibility than almost anything on the road. The only improvement would be a backup camera below the brake light to help with hooking up a trailer.
I specially ordered the Rubicon Recon. Nothing in the field including the new JL rubicon even comes close. Road manners are great. Even on the highway at 65-70 its handles great! The only feature that came standard that I can't get use to is the climate control. I'm use to the manual A/C and heating controls. Otherwise like all Jeep Wranglers its a great buy. Resale value is always high. Gas mileage is 16.7-17-8. City
Features & Specs
|Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|16 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 5
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
|Sport 2dr SUV 4WD
3.6L 6cyl 6M
|MPG
|17 city / 21 hwy
|Seats 4
|6-speed manual
|Gas
|285 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety
Our experts like the Wrangler JK models:
- Front Seat Side Airbags
- Provide extra protection during a front collision from side impacts. The Wrangler JK's front-row side airbags are optional.
- Hill Descent Control
- Restricts vehicle speed in downhill scenarios without driver input, allowing for a more controlled descent of steep off-road terrain.
- Fuel Tank and Transfer Case Skid Plates
- Helps protect the fuel tank and transfer case from damage when driving over off-road obstacles such as boulders.
NHTSA Overall Rating
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|Not Rated
|Driver
|Not Rated
|Passenger
|Not Rated
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|Not Rated
|Back Seat
|Not Rated
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|3 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|27.9%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Poor
|Roof Strength Test
|Not Tested
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Marginal
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
FAQ
Is the Jeep Wrangler JK a good car?
Is the Jeep Wrangler JK reliable?
Is the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?
The least-expensive 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $23,995.
Other versions include:
- Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $31,095
- Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $27,895
- Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,245
- Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $23,995
- Unlimited Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $37,245
- Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $37,445
- Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,595
- Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $26,995
- Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $42,945
- Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $30,445
- Unlimited Willys Wheeler W 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $34,295
- Unlimited Golden Eagle 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,095
- Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $28,295
- Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $32,195
- Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $29,695
- Willys Wheeler W 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $30,395
- Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,645
- Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $39,145
- Altitude 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $33,445
- Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A) which starts at $32,695
- Golden Eagle 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M) which starts at $29,195
What are the different models of Jeep Wrangler JK?
More about the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK
While most SUVs try to emphasize sleekness and sophistication, the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK makes no bones about its old-fashioned, bare-bones character. The Wrangler JK is essentially a carryover of the 2017 Wrangler. The completely redesigned, vastly improved 2018 model is just known as the Wrangler, or the Wrangler JL.
Even before its redesign, the Wrangler represented tradition like few other vehicles in showrooms. It's perpetually been a beast in the bushes that's forever itching to turn off the beaten path and cross a stream or crawl up a trail. Even without the modern powertrain and tech updates of the new Wrangler, the Wrangler JK offers a modicum of modern conveniences, including Bluetooth connectivity and satellite radio. As with any big personality, however, the trade-off is that it isn't always easy to live with while driving around town.
Unlike most other modern vehicles, the Wrangler JK is simply out of its element in the daily city grind or on the highway. It has a rough ride, ponderous handling, and some of the lowest safety ratings on the road today. What's more, the seats aren't very comfortable, the infotainment system is relatively unappealing (because you can't get the Jeep brand's top-of-the-line 8.4-inch touchscreen in the Wrangler JK as you can in the Grand Cherokee), and it's just plain loud at elevated speeds, making it a real handful on long road trips.
Fuel economy figures are also underwhelming, ranging from the Unlimited's 18 mpg combined (16 city/20 highway) with the six-speed manual transmission to the two-door Wrangler JK's 18 mpg combined (17 city/21 highway) with either the manual or the six-speed automatic. In other words, you'll develop a close relationship with the local gas stations if you opt for one of these Jeeps.
With all that said, we're still fans of the Wrangler JK. It has undeniable charm and holds its value surprisingly well. What's more, with newer Wranglers on dealer lots, negotiating a deal might be easier on the Wrangler JK.
Both the Wrangler JK and the Wrangler JK Unlimited are available in three main trim levels. The basic implement is the Sport, which is capable but simple. The Sahara adds appearance and convenience features, while the top-of-the-line Rubicon attempts to spoil the occupants with upgrades and even more capable off-road performance, plus distinctive styling that makes the Wrangler JK look like an American G-Wagen. Let Edmunds help you find the perfect 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK with our objective evaluations, rich data and unparalleled shopping tools.
Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Overview
The Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK is offered in the following submodels: Wrangler JK SUV. Available styles include Unlimited Sport S 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Altitude 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Freedom Edition 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sport S 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Rubicon Recon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Sahara 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Wheeler W 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Golden Eagle 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Wheeler 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Willys Wheeler 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Freedom Edition 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Willys Wheeler W 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Altitude 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M), Unlimited Sport RHD 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 5A), and Golden Eagle 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M).
What do people think of the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2018 Wrangler JK 4.1 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2018 Wrangler JK.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK and all model years in our database. Our rich content includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2018 Wrangler JK featuring deep dives into trim levels and features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?
Which 2018 Jeep Wrangler JKS are available in my area?
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK for sale near. There are currently 35 new 2018 Wrangler JKS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $28,508 and mileage as low as 4423 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK.
Can't find a new 2018 Jeep Wrangler JKs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Jeep Wrangler JK for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $12,343.
Find a new Jeep for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $20,003.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including rich, trim-level features and specs information like: MSRP, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, heated seating, cooled seating, cruise control, parking assistance, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats ,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, wheel tire, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, engine torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy (city, highway, combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (length, width, seating capacity, cargo space), car safety, true cost to own. Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, fuel economy, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Jeep lease specials
Related Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2010
- Used Lincoln Aviator 2005
- Used Nissan Pathfinder 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz C-Class 2008
- Used Honda Civic 2004
- Used Kia Sportage 2018
- Used Mazda CX-5 2015
- Used Subaru WRX 2015
- Used Genesis G80 2018
- Used BMW 3 Series 2010
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 BMW 5 Series
- Audi S5 2019
- 2019 A4
- Kia Niro 2019
- 2019 Mazda MX-5 Miata
- Acura TLX 2020
- 2019 Suburban
- 2019 Acura TLX
- 2019 Flex
- 2019 Chevrolet Corvette
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- 2020 Grand Cherokee
- Jeep Wrangler 2020
- Jeep Cherokee 2020
- 2020 Gladiator
- 2020 Jeep Compass
- 2020 Jeep Renegade
- Jeep Wrangler 2019
- 2019 Renegade
- 2019 Jeep Cherokee
- 2020 Jeep Gladiator
Research Similar Vehicles
- 2019 Lamborghini Urus
- 2020 Q5
- 2020 Jaguar F-PACE
- 2020 Suburban
- 2020 Nissan Murano
- Mazda CX-9 2020
- 2020 Pathfinder
- 2021 Yukon
- GMC Terrain 2020
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Cullinan