5 star reviews: 64 %

4 star reviews: 9 %

3 star reviews: 12 %

2 star reviews: 6 %

1 star reviews: 9 %

Average user rating: 4.1 stars based on 33 total reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

5 out of 5 stars, I Will stick with the JK style

Douglas Lower , 12/18/2017

Unlimited Sahara 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

This is my 7TH purchase of the Jeep JK Wrangler. I have followed the development of the new JL. I am not convinced it is the way to go for me. First it is a new model that will have teething problems like the JK had in 07. I do not know how the new models will do with the new metals being used or adhesives, they had to put the character line on the side to give the aluminum some strength.They made some steering components hollow rather than solid. I do not like the built-in roll bars. I do not like the windshield. they said they were going to lighten the Jeep, but some reviewers said it weighed more in some configurations.I do not like the dashboard, it looks like a Fiat design. I liked the adjustable steering wheel and lumbar support, that was about it. I know what I am buying with the JK. It is nice and simple. I bought the Sahara Unlimited automatic again in Billet Silver with a black hardtop. I love the new LED headlights and polished alloy wheels. I stayed with the 3.21 axle ratios for gas mileage. The Sahara has the next step up in shocks, so it is a bit firm at first, but smooths right out after a 1000 miles. This Sahara has a smoother ride than my 15 Sahara had. I feel safer buying tried and true, and I like the style better.I have owned so many vehicles and i keep coming back to the Wrangler Unlimited. It covers all the bases of what I want in one vehicle, a convertible, a tow vehicle, a 4X4, cargo capability with the seat down. a rugged look, easy to personalize. What more could you want !!

5 out of 5 stars, Doors off, Top down, what more could you want?

Pete L , 05/04/2018

Unlimited Rubicon 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

Sat on the fence of buying a Jeep Wrangler for years. I loved my buddies but just didn't think it was for me - not enough cargo space. Finally took a road trip with him, and was blown away by how much room inside there actually was. We fit WAY more gear than I could in my 2012 Lexus GX 460. So I did a trade in and found a nice 4 door Rubicon with leather seats. I'm really impressed thus far. 4 star for safety because the brakes SUCK - don't tailgate or push it. You will not stop in time. Coming from a Lexus, the stopping distance is abysmal. However, if you're driving a Wrangler, you have no business not driving defensively. Always be on the lookout, don't text and drive, and drive smart. 4 Star for comfort as well, you will get driving fatigue on road trips. 4 hours is fine, but a 7 hour trip will wear you out. Couldn't imagine doing that in the back set either. still a blast to drive an a great SUV so far! 2,000 miles in.

5 out of 5 stars, Better than expected!!!

Ummy , 09/07/2018

Unlimited Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

Many of the reviews talk about the poor hwy ride and noise. I am not sure what they are comparing to??? My prior vehicle was a 2012 Chevrolet Avalanche and I will say that my JKU does not ride as well or is as quit but not so much that after a week or so you notice. I love the ability to remove part or all of the roof and was one of the main reasons I purchased. I often have passengers that are 6'4" plus with no complaints front or back seat. I have owned mine for just over a year with 22,XXX miles on it with many 300 mile+ trips and find it very comfortable for longer trips. I am 62 so not a kid and find this one of the easiest vehicles to get in and out of and with better visibility than almost anything on the road. The only improvement would be a backup camera below the brake light to help with hooking up a trailer.

5 out of 5 stars, Handles off road like a tank

Shadow , 09/04/2018

Rubicon Recon 2dr SUV 4WD (3.6L 6cyl 6M)

I specially ordered the Rubicon Recon. Nothing in the field including the new JL rubicon even comes close. Road manners are great. Even on the highway at 65-70 its handles great! The only feature that came standard that I can't get use to is the climate control. I'm use to the manual A/C and heating controls. Otherwise like all Jeep Wranglers its a great buy. Resale value is always high. Gas mileage is 16.7-17-8. City

