Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK for Sale Near Me

This Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited has a powerful Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHEELS: 18' X 7.5' POLISHED SATIN CARBON (STD), TRANSMISSION: 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC (W5A580) -inc: Tip Start, Hill Descent Control, REMOTE START SYSTEM. Packages That Make Driving the Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara An Experience MAX TOW PACKAGE -inc: Class II Receiver Hitch, 3.73 Rear Axle Ratio, Trailer Tow w/4-Pin Connector Wiring, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), CONNECTIVITY GROUP -inc: Vehicle Information Center, Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Tire Pressure Monitoring Display, BODY COLOR 3-PIECE HARD TOP, BLACK, CLOTH SEATS W/ADJUSTABLE HEAD RESTRAINTS, BILLET SILVER METALLIC CLEARCOAT, ANTI-SPIN DIFFERENTIAL REAR AXLE, 3.73 REAR AXLE RATIO, Wheels: 18' x 7.5' Polished Satin Carbon, Trip computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual (NSG370), Trailing Arm Rear Suspension w/Coil Springs.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Description: Used 2018 Jeep Wrangler JK Unlimited Sahara with Hardtop, Soft Top, AWD/4WD, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel .

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: four wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 21 Highway)

VIN: 1C4BJWEG8JL815870

Stock: TL815870

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-19-2020