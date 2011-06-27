Estimated values
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,450
|$2,145
|$2,496
|Clean
|$1,304
|$1,930
|$2,251
|Average
|$1,013
|$1,499
|$1,761
|Rough
|$722
|$1,068
|$1,272
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,482
|$1,922
|$2,138
|Clean
|$1,334
|$1,729
|$1,929
|Average
|$1,036
|$1,343
|$1,509
|Rough
|$739
|$957
|$1,090
Estimated values
2000 Jeep Grand Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,517
|$2,151
|$2,470
|Clean
|$1,365
|$1,935
|$2,227
|Average
|$1,060
|$1,503
|$1,743
|Rough
|$756
|$1,071
|$1,259
