  1. Home
  2. Jeep
  3. Jeep Cherokee
  4. Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport Features & Specs

More about the 2014 Cherokee
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,995
See Cherokee Inventory
Engine TypeGas
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 4
Combined MPG25
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Drive typeFront wheel drive
Transmission9-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$22,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)22/31 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)347.6/489.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.8 gal.
Combined MPG25
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Torque171 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size2.4 l
Horsepower184 hp @ 6250 rpm
Turning circle37.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersInline 4
Safety
Starting MSRP
$22,995
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
dual front and dual rear side-mounted airbagsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
Rear height adjustable headrestsyes
2 front headrestsyes
3 rear headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Quick Order Package 24Ayes
Cold Weather Groupyes
Trailer Tow Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$22,995
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
mast antennayes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
cargo area lightyes
Cruise controls on steering wheelyes
12V cargo area power outlet(s)yes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
front and rear door pocketsyes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
simulated alloy trim on dashyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$22,995
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Single Disc Remote CD Playeryes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$22,995
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front head room39.4 in.
6 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable passenger seatyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room41.1 in.
Front hip room53.8 in.
6 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Rear head room38.5 in.
Rear hip Room49.9 in.
Rear leg room40.3 in.
Rear shoulder room55.1 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
reclining rear seatsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$22,995
17" x 7.0" Aluminum Wheelsyes
Compact Spare Tireyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Front track62.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity54.9 cu.ft.
Curb weight4044 lbs.
Gross weight5050 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place24.8 cu.ft.
Angle of approach16.7 degrees
Angle of departure24.6 degrees
Length182.0 in.
Height65.7 in.
EPA interior volume130.3 cu.ft.
Wheel base106.3 in.
Width73.2 in.
Rear track61.9 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Exterior Colors
  • Eco Green Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Deep Cherry Red Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearl Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • True Blue Pearl Coat
  • Cashmere Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
  • Black/Iceland Gray, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$22,995
225/60R17 tiresyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$22,995
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
MacPherson strut front suspensionyes
independent suspension independent suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$22,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
See Cherokee Inventory

Related Used 2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles