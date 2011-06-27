Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,664
|$12,503
|$14,159
|Clean
|$10,294
|$12,059
|$13,641
|Average
|$9,555
|$11,170
|$12,605
|Rough
|$8,816
|$10,282
|$11,568
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,843
|$14,964
|$16,871
|Clean
|$12,397
|$14,432
|$16,254
|Average
|$11,507
|$13,369
|$15,019
|Rough
|$10,617
|$12,305
|$13,785
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,603
|$12,349
|$13,920
|Clean
|$10,236
|$11,910
|$13,410
|Average
|$9,500
|$11,033
|$12,392
|Rough
|$8,765
|$10,155
|$11,373
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,877
|$11,621
|$13,189
|Clean
|$9,534
|$11,208
|$12,706
|Average
|$8,850
|$10,382
|$11,741
|Rough
|$8,165
|$9,556
|$10,776
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,151
|$14,066
|$15,790
|Clean
|$11,730
|$13,566
|$15,212
|Average
|$10,887
|$12,566
|$14,057
|Rough
|$10,045
|$11,566
|$12,901
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,170
|$10,953
|$12,557
|Clean
|$8,852
|$10,564
|$12,098
|Average
|$8,216
|$9,786
|$11,179
|Rough
|$7,580
|$9,007
|$10,260
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,639
|$11,386
|$12,958
|Clean
|$9,305
|$10,982
|$12,484
|Average
|$8,637
|$10,172
|$11,536
|Rough
|$7,969
|$9,363
|$10,588