2014 Jeep Cherokee Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,664$12,503$14,159
Clean$10,294$12,059$13,641
Average$9,555$11,170$12,605
Rough$8,816$10,282$11,568
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Trailhawk 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,843$14,964$16,871
Clean$12,397$14,432$16,254
Average$11,507$13,369$15,019
Rough$10,617$12,305$13,785
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$10,603$12,349$13,920
Clean$10,236$11,910$13,410
Average$9,500$11,033$12,392
Rough$8,765$10,155$11,373
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,877$11,621$13,189
Clean$9,534$11,208$12,706
Average$8,850$10,382$11,741
Rough$8,165$9,556$10,776
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Limited 4dr SUV 4WD (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$12,151$14,066$15,790
Clean$11,730$13,566$15,212
Average$10,887$12,566$14,057
Rough$10,045$11,566$12,901
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Sport 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,170$10,953$12,557
Clean$8,852$10,564$12,098
Average$8,216$9,786$11,179
Rough$7,580$9,007$10,260
Estimated values
2014 Jeep Cherokee Latitude 4dr SUV (2.4L 4cyl 9A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$9,639$11,386$12,958
Clean$9,305$10,982$12,484
Average$8,637$10,172$11,536
Rough$7,969$9,363$10,588
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2014 Jeep Cherokee on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,564 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Jeep Cherokee is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,564 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $8,852 for one in "Clean" condition and about $10,564 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2014 Jeep Cherokee. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2014 Jeep Cherokee and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2014 Jeep Cherokee ranges from $7,580 to $12,557, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2014 Jeep Cherokee is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.