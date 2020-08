Used 2014 Kia Sorento for Sale Near Me

Nissan of Bradenton - Bradenton / Florida

Nissan of Bradenton is open for sales, service, and parts! We have taken all of the necessary precautions to keep our employees and customers safe during this unexpected time. Our dealership and vehicles are cleaned with a safe chemical agent several times throughout the day. Our radically designed and powerful Clean Carfax 2014 Kia Sorento SX AWD SUV shown in an impressive Snow White Pearl proves the family crossover can have stunning looks! Powering this SUV is a 3.3 Liter V6 producing 290hp while mated to a seamless 6 Speed Sportmatic transmission. With this All Wheel Drive combination, expect near an impressive 26mpg. Outside, the distinctive exterior features sporty 17-Inch alloy wheels and an even more aggressive front end with Kia's signature grille design.Stepping inside the roomy and well-crafted SX interior will allow you to discover a stylish leather-trimmed cabin with modern design, quality materials and a multitude of features. UVO Infotainment System w/Voice Command full-color Navigation, dual-zone climate control, heated/cooled front seats, prominent sunroof, an AM/FM/CD audio system, Bluetooth technology, iPod/USB audio interface and a push-button start are just a few of the luxuries you'll find that blends luxury and fun.Welcome to Nissan of Bradenton! We are a part of the Garber Automotive family! We are only doing our job properly when we create an experience for the customers for which they choose to return and do business with us again.We are located at 1611 Cortez Road West, across from the Lowe's & Best Buy Plaza and are open from 8:30am-8:00pm Monday-Friday, 8am-6pm Saturday and 11am-4pm on Sunday. Bad credit? No Problem! We specialize in helping clients establish or reestablish their credit! Prices plus dealer fee and dealer reconditioning cost. Please call us at 941-755-1571 today about this vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2014 Kia Sorento SX with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive

20 Combined MPG ( 18 City/ 24 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 5XYKWDA71EG531543

Stock: 8531543T

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-24-2020