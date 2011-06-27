Vehicle overview

Fortified with a supercharged 4.0-liter V8, the XJR houses 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque under its sleek bonnet. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. The big news in options is a new navigation system. The DVD-based system is more user-friendly than those that require changing discs, such as some competitor's CD-based units.

The exterior of the XJR is distinguished from its XJ stablemates by its monochromatic styling, aggressive five-spoke wheels and classic wire-mesh grille. On the road, the XJR's sport-tuned suspension firms up the ride and gives the car an expanded performance envelope when compared to the XJ8.

It's hard to find fault with a 370-horsepower sedan that looks as good as the XJR does. The 2000 BMW M5 will most likely offer more for similar money, but that doesn't detract from the Jaguar's exceptional blend of performance, timeless style and comfort.