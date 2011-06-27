  1. Home
  2. Jaguar
  3. Jaguar XJR
  4. Used 2000 Jaguar XJR
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(10)
Appraise this car

2000 Jaguar XJR Review

Pros & Cons

  • Distinctive and curvaceous bodywork, rich interior materials, quiet and smooth ride.
  • Still can't offer the pure driving thrill of BMW's high-line sedans.
Other years
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
Jaguar XJR for Sale
2000
List Price Estimate
$2,108 - $4,572
Used XJR for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Fortified with a supercharged 4.0-liter V8, the XJR houses 370 horsepower and 387 pound-feet of torque under its sleek bonnet. Despite its two-ton curb weight, this classic sedan will scoot to 60 mph in just 5.5 seconds! A recently redesigned instrument panel features new gauges, improved ergonomics and a cool analog clock. The big news in options is a new navigation system. The DVD-based system is more user-friendly than those that require changing discs, such as some competitor's CD-based units.

The exterior of the XJR is distinguished from its XJ stablemates by its monochromatic styling, aggressive five-spoke wheels and classic wire-mesh grille. On the road, the XJR's sport-tuned suspension firms up the ride and gives the car an expanded performance envelope when compared to the XJ8.

It's hard to find fault with a 370-horsepower sedan that looks as good as the XJR does. The 2000 BMW M5 will most likely offer more for similar money, but that doesn't detract from the Jaguar's exceptional blend of performance, timeless style and comfort.

2000 Highlights

The XJR gains all-speed traction control, improved ABS, rain-sensing windshield wipers, child seat-anchor brackets and an upgraded 320-watt Alpine system as standard equipment. A new navigation system is being offered as optional equipment. The anti-theft system now has an encrypted key transponder. The XJR also gets new 18-inch wheels and newly styled seats.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2000 Jaguar XJR.

5(80%)
4(10%)
3(10%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
10 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 10 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Love My Jag!
SierraMomma,09/24/2003
A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!
The Love and Hate
Robirobo,09/08/2009
As a jaguar enthusiast, I love my XJR. Amazing accelerations, fun to drive and the look!! The most beautiful sedan design. But in 6 months, the car has worked well only 2 weeks!!! AC valve. Gasket. Electronic problems. ASC, traction control, heated seat, etc... Today it's a knock sensor!! And tomorrow?? If you have a second car, a mechanic who knows (!) Jag and a lot of Zen attitude this is a dream car.
Sleeping Beauty
MIKE VIVENS,12/04/2007
This car really moves, but doesn't look like it. Is faster than most, looks better than most, more fun to drive than most. If you want a fast car that doubles as a head turner, than this car is for you. Had early problems with timing componets, but once repaired look out, nothing but fun!!
Jag Love
Gary Hamel,12/09/2006
The company has made it difficult to deal with recalls. The reliability, especially the electronics are disappointing. The power is suspect at times as the acceleration has waned at the most inopportune times; like getting on the freeway.
See all 10 reviews of the 2000 Jaguar XJR
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 20 hwy
Seats 0
5-speed automatic
Gas
370 hp @ 6150 rpm
See all Used 2000 Jaguar XJR features & specs

Safety

IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    0
More about the 2000 Jaguar XJR

Used 2000 Jaguar XJR Overview

The Used 2000 Jaguar XJR is offered in the following submodels: XJR Sedan. Available styles include 4dr Sedan.

What's a good price on a Used 2000 Jaguar XJR?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2000 Jaguar XJRS are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2000 Jaguar XJR for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2000 Jaguar XJR.

Can't find a used 2000 Jaguar XJRs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Jaguar XJR for sale - 5 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $8,557.

Find a used Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $14,825.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar XJR for sale - 5 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $19,844.

Find a used certified pre-owned Jaguar for sale - 8 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $19,061.

Should I lease or buy a 2000 Jaguar XJR?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Jaguar lease specials
Check out Jaguar XJR lease specials

Related Used 2000 Jaguar XJR info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles