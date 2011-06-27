Used 2000 Jaguar XJR Consumer Reviews
Love My Jag!
A wonderful car in every way! Very fun to drive, superb comfort, lots of power, an extraordinarily classy car that draws admiring stares wherever I drive. I've had this car for three years with nary a problem. I did rate down on fuel economy, but then what can you expect with a 370 hp engine? All in all, this babe's a 10!
The Love and Hate
As a jaguar enthusiast, I love my XJR. Amazing accelerations, fun to drive and the look!! The most beautiful sedan design. But in 6 months, the car has worked well only 2 weeks!!! AC valve. Gasket. Electronic problems. ASC, traction control, heated seat, etc... Today it's a knock sensor!! And tomorrow?? If you have a second car, a mechanic who knows (!) Jag and a lot of Zen attitude this is a dream car.
Sleeping Beauty
This car really moves, but doesn't look like it. Is faster than most, looks better than most, more fun to drive than most. If you want a fast car that doubles as a head turner, than this car is for you. Had early problems with timing componets, but once repaired look out, nothing but fun!!
Jag Love
The company has made it difficult to deal with recalls. The reliability, especially the electronics are disappointing. The power is suspect at times as the acceleration has waned at the most inopportune times; like getting on the freeway.
Speed Thrills
This car is an absolute blast to drive and handles like a dream. The seats could be made a little more comfortable for those longer road trips. They are not quite as sticky as the tires.
