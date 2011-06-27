Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,506
|$18,372
|$19,703
|Clean
|$15,214
|$16,936
|$18,156
|Average
|$12,630
|$14,064
|$15,060
|Rough
|$10,047
|$11,192
|$11,965
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,289
|$13,152
|$15,169
|Clean
|$9,484
|$12,124
|$13,977
|Average
|$7,873
|$10,069
|$11,594
|Rough
|$6,263
|$8,013
|$9,211
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supersport 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,780
|$25,154
|$28,938
|Clean
|$18,232
|$23,188
|$26,665
|Average
|$15,136
|$19,256
|$22,119
|Rough
|$12,040
|$15,324
|$17,573
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,104
|$19,206
|$22,096
|Clean
|$13,921
|$17,705
|$20,360
|Average
|$11,557
|$14,702
|$16,889
|Rough
|$9,193
|$11,700
|$13,418
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,447
|$19,642
|$22,597
|Clean
|$14,238
|$18,107
|$20,822
|Average
|$11,820
|$15,037
|$17,272
|Rough
|$9,402
|$11,966
|$13,722
Estimated values
2011 Jaguar XJ XJL 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,751
|$14,993
|$17,278
|Clean
|$10,831
|$13,821
|$15,920
|Average
|$8,992
|$11,478
|$13,206
|Rough
|$7,152
|$9,134
|$10,492