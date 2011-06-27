Used 2011 Jaguar XJ Consumer Reviews

SuperSport: Just something extra fastrunner13 , 04/03/2011 22 of 22 people found this review helpful As is custom built and I ordered my 2011 SJL SS in March 2010 and wait to end of August 2010 for delivery the wait was worth every moment. I had driven the Supercharged 470hp with all the extra add ons that are standard on the Superport and just had to have the ultimate with 40Hp more. Long wheel base is great, hadles like a sports car (almost) and goes like the new Ferrari 1/2 second slower in 1/mile at 112mph. Eats up miles with on long trips of 12hrs without driver fatigue. Maybe the best car ever and at a bargin price. In metalic silver looks like a block of machined aircraft aluminun. Sound system is better than any I have heard from expensive stereo/theater systems. Report Abuse

Here kitty kitty....... GMilliken , 06/11/2016 XJL Supercharged 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl S/C 6A) 16 of 16 people found this review helpful This is my second Jag in 3 years. I bought the XF, which I thought was the cats meow. It was all good until I took it in for scheduled maintenance and I was given an XJ as a loaner. Within 2 months I was driving the XJL. I have had the car about 6 months now. I bought it used with only 11k miles and it has been a joy to drive and a real head turner. This car is so fast that I have had to se the alarm when I am driving on the Freeway. I broke down and bought a radar detector after I got stopped by the highway patrol over Memorial Day weekend. I came over a hill saw him, looked at my speed which was 90 and just started to pull over. By the time he caught up with me I was pulling onto the shoulder. Unbelievably he did not give me a ticket. Complimented the car and told me to watch the speed because of the holiday weekend. I was shocked. My insurance went up when I bought the car and I was dreading what a ticket might do to it. The car has never denied me the power I have requested. You press the accelerator and it just keeps going, no lag or hesitation, just pure power. Oh, and the sound of the engine, lovely. When the sports mode is engaged it is a completely different driving experience. Where the car is fast to start with the sport mode ads a bit more edge. You have the option to use the paddle shifters when in sports mode, but the shifting is so smooth and in tuned with the car that I let it shift itself. Only complaint is the touch screen interface for the Entertainment System. It leaves a lot to be desired. It is not responsive at all unless the heal of your hand accidentally touches the screen and then you usually loose whatever you were doing. Work around is the voice recognition system. It works like a charm, so I use that when I need to set up Navigation or play with the sound system. Back seat is unbelievable with the picnic tables and climate controls. You can actually cross your legs in the back seat. The fit and finish is second to none and the ride incredible. It oozes luxury but in a kind of understated way. Friend just got a new Benz, I have owned them in the past and the new ones seem kind of gimmicky to me. The Benz logo pops open and a camera comes out when backing up, when the door is open it shines the words Mercedes Benz on the ground. Kind of tacky, I thought. If you are looking for a car that stands out from the usual and has sports car power and awesome luxury this is your car. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Jaguar XJL 2011 BLOWS Engine at 56K miles! RUN! JZapata , 08/09/2017 XJL 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 42 of 45 people found this review helpful I must admit that this car is one of the sexiest and best looking vehicles I have ever owned. Unfortunately the historical mechanical issues that for years plagued Jaguar have not disappeared. I purchased this black beauty with just 10K miles in 2013 from a third party dealer that was selling it for his client. The previous owner was the wife of a CEO and hardly ever drove it. Here we are July of 2017 and at just 56K miles after driving it it from Miami beach to the Florida turnpike, a seven mile drive, the engine is now blown. No warning lights, just went into protective mode and by the time we pulled over the damage was done. Smoke everywhere and with the family in the car fortunately it did not catch fire as gas and oil leaked everywhere. Of course the car is out of warranty (ended Nov 2015) and after a very long process with Jaguar USA HQ executive escalations the best they could do is take 50% off the retail cost of the new engine. I spent over $18,000 to put a new engine on a luxury Jaguar that had just 56K miles on it. All service records were provided. It was maintained at the dealer, oil changes which are synthetic done yearly or every 10K miles. The only thing not done was the 5 year maintenance. The entire experience dealing with Jaguar USA was terrible. I felt like I was on trial with them trying to prove I was a negligent owner. In the end they decided on a "Goodwill" benefit of 50% discount of the retail cost of the new engine plus parts needed that were damaged. I still can not believe that Jaguar was unwilling to stand by their product and cover this issue. Especially considering that while the car was under warranty in 2014 a similar problem occurred and they repaired and took care of it at 0 cost. Those records were also provided though completely ignored. Their conclusion was based on that I was the third owner of the car and that the 5 year maintenance was not done. Completely unbelievable! In the end we all have to make our choices as consumers. I own an F150 which has a 130K miles and no issues, had a Benz 150K miles and no issues, currently own a Porsche 30K miles no issues as for Jaguar I will NEVER purchase another no matter how sexy they are! For those of you reading this post know that Jaguar USA is only interested in lining their pockets with 0 regards for their consumers especially if out of warranty. My recommendation is don't walk, Run!!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An electrical disaster Richard Martin Jr , 11/23/2017 4dr Sedan (5.0L 8cyl 6A) 17 of 18 people found this review helpful Bought it new from Jim Coleman Jaguar in Columbia Md. Been plagued with electrical issues. Now the car goes into an complete electrical shutdown mode. It get frozen in "Safe mode" where you can only limp along. Both a local Jaguar repair shop and Jim Coleman Jaguar have recommended that I scrap the car even though it only has 53,000 miles, as they can not find the problem and can not guarantee they will ever find the problem regardless as to how much money I may spend. Per advise from Jim Coleman Jaguar, filed a complaint with Jaguar "CRC" (case 8000474963 if they happen to read) Three weeks later, no response from "CRC". I may actually have to scrap what is otherwise a pristine car with a price tag of $100,000 at the 53,000 mile mark. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse