Estimated values
1997 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,470
|$2,139
|$2,508
|Clean
|$1,309
|$1,911
|$2,240
|Average
|$987
|$1,453
|$1,704
|Rough
|$665
|$995
|$1,168
Estimated values
1997 Jaguar XJ-Series Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$2,520
|$2,983
|Clean
|$1,494
|$2,251
|$2,664
|Average
|$1,127
|$1,711
|$2,027
|Rough
|$759
|$1,172
|$1,389
Estimated values
1997 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 L 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,695
|$2,412
|$2,807
|Clean
|$1,509
|$2,154
|$2,507
|Average
|$1,138
|$1,638
|$1,907
|Rough
|$767
|$1,122
|$1,307