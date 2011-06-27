Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Sovereign 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$684
|$1,389
|$1,774
|Clean
|$609
|$1,240
|$1,584
|Average
|$460
|$943
|$1,205
|Rough
|$310
|$646
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Majestic 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$735
|$1,406
|$1,774
|Clean
|$655
|$1,256
|$1,584
|Average
|$494
|$955
|$1,205
|Rough
|$333
|$654
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Rouge 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$990
|$1,495
|$1,774
|Clean
|$881
|$1,335
|$1,584
|Average
|$665
|$1,016
|$1,205
|Rough
|$448
|$696
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 Vanden Plas 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$740
|$1,408
|$1,774
|Clean
|$659
|$1,257
|$1,584
|Average
|$497
|$956
|$1,205
|Rough
|$335
|$655
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Convertible with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,975
|$4,351
|$5,642
|Clean
|$1,759
|$3,885
|$5,039
|Average
|$1,326
|$2,955
|$3,833
|Rough
|$894
|$2,024
|$2,627
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJ6 4dr Sedan with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$599
|$1,361
|$1,774
|Clean
|$533
|$1,215
|$1,584
|Average
|$402
|$924
|$1,205
|Rough
|$271
|$633
|$826
Estimated values
1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS 2dr Coupe with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,220
|$1,575
|$1,774
|Clean
|$1,087
|$1,407
|$1,584
|Average
|$819
|$1,070
|$1,205
|Rough
|$552
|$733
|$826