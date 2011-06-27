Used 1990 Jaguar XJ-Series XJS Features & Specs
|Overview
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|4-speed automatic
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V12
|Fuel & MPG
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|0/0 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|21.6 gal.
|Fuel type
|Regular unleaded
|Engine
|Torque
|290 lb-ft @ 3000 rpm
|Base engine size
|5.3 l
|Horsepower
|262 hp @ 5000 rpm
|Turning circle
|39.4 ft.
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Cylinders
|V12
|Safety
|head airbags
|Not available
|side-mounted airbags
|Not available
|Front Seats
|Front head room
|36.1 in.
|Front leg room
|41.3 in.
|Measurements
|Length
|191.7 in.
|Curb weight
|4190 lbs.
|Ground clearance
|4.5 in.
|Height
|47.8 in.
|Wheel base
|102.0 in.
|Width
|70.6 in.
